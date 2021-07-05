 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TaxProf)   The IRS is a hot mess: it only answers 3% of phone calls, 35 million tax returns remain unprocessed   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Internal Revenue Service, Washington Post, national taxpayer advocate, recent report, Taxation in the United States, Hot Mess, Tax, Tax Returns  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2021 at 2:14 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GUTTING THE IRS

How the IRS Was Gutted

An eight-year campaign to slash the agency's budget has left it understaffed, hamstrung and operating with archaic equipment. The result: billions less to fund the government. That's good news for corporations and the wealthy.

by Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger Dec. 11, 2018, 5 a.m. EST

That's a bug feature.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: GUTTING THE IRS

How the IRS Was Gutted

An eight-year campaign to slash the agency's budget has left it understaffed, hamstrung and operating with archaic equipment. The result: billions less to fund the government. That's good news for corporations and the wealthy.

by Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger Dec. 11, 2018, 5 a.m. EST

That's a bug feature.


I don't think there can be a better use of the "it's not a bug, it's a feature" cliché.

No matter what your opinion is on the size government, this is totally on purpose.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fund the damn IRS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I come from a heritage of faceless bureaucrats. My grandfather was a career Treasury/IRS employee and ended his career as a senior manager there. He was proud of his service in WW I and in the civil government workforce afterward.

I've known a lot of "faceless bureaucrats" in my life, and most of them are no less competent and hard-working than their private-sector counterparts. The "conservatives" have been trying to fulfill their own prophecy of "government bad" for decades and they may well have succeeded with the Trump Administration.

My Eisenhower Republican grandfather's grave broke my dwell tachometer last time I was there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything is proceeding as planned
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: GUTTING THE IRS
How the IRS Was Gutted
An eight-year campaign to slash the agency's budget has left it understaffed, hamstrung and operating with archaic equipment. The result: billions less to fund the government. That's good news for corporations and the wealthy.
by Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger Dec. 11, 2018, 5 a.m. EST
That's a bug feature.


Oh yeah, thanks. I just came to say, "feature."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Microsoft beat the IRS
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
90% of the audit the IRS does should be millionaires and richer. Auditing people earning less than that is a farking waste of time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whose tax returns aren't being processed?  Mine have always been processed within a month of filing.  Is it random?  Alphabetical?  Based on geography?  Based on the amounts of money involved and the complexity of paperwork?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tax Life Hack:  If you never file, you never have to wait for your return.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You have to pay your enforcers, that's mafia 101.

Not trying to equate govt to mafia here.  Just saying if your dogs have no teeth, people won't be scared.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

downstairs: HighOnCraic: GUTTING THE IRS

How the IRS Was Gutted

An eight-year campaign to slash the agency's budget has left it understaffed, hamstrung and operating with archaic equipment. The result: billions less to fund the government. That's good news for corporations and the wealthy.

by Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger Dec. 11, 2018, 5 a.m. EST

That's a bug feature.

I don't think there can be a better use of the "it's not a bug, it's a feature" cliché.

No matter what your opinion is on the size government, this is totally on purpose.


Can't go after all the companies paying in under the table benefits if you don't have the staff to do it. I wish we could pour some money into the place and take a chance on fighting those high priced lawyers for once.

I was in the bad luck group this year, because of how an adoption impacted things related to the stimulus, my return went into errors so it took three months from submission to refund.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome to Joe Biden's America.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread was done in one, barring any idiots coming in here claiming stupid lies about how the IRS hasn't been pushed towards failure by underfunding for decades.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See Biden and the Democrats don't even have to raise taxes.

There is something like a trillion in tax revenue that can be collected every year if the laws were simply enforced as is. You don't even need an act of Congress to do this. Just give the head of the IRS the personnel and the resources to do their jobs.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: This thread was done in one, barring any idiots coming in here claiming stupid lies about how the IRS hasn't been pushed towards failure by underfunding for decades.


Err, and assuming Make Me Some Tea is the first actual poster and not some clown I've got on ignore :P
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

downstairs: I don't think there can be a better use of the "it's not a bug, it's a feature" cliché.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Whose tax returns aren't being processed?  Mine have always been processed within a month of filing.  Is it random?  Alphabetical?  Based on geography?  Based on the amounts of money involved and the complexity of paperwork?


My 2019 return didn't get processed until this year. That kept me from getting the stimulus payments.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 90% of the audit the IRS does should be millionaires and richer. Auditing people earning less than that is a farking waste of time.


Millionaires would just file $40k salaries and hide all of their stocks and options.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 90% of the audit the IRS does should be millionaires and richer. Auditing people earning less than that is a farking waste of time.


Yeah, but rich people tend to have high powered lawyers and seemingly like to fight regulatory action tooth and nail out of spite.

It's not about the money to them. It's about ego. It's about pride and control. They will spend more money fighting the fine than simply paying it, because they're all about winning.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Welcome to Joe Biden's America.


I am informed that Joe Biden personally caused the collapse of that building in Florida.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Welcome to Joe Biden's America.


Yep.  Fixing things that Trump left in ruins.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ishkur: There is something like a trillion in tax revenue that can be collected every year if the laws were simply enforced as is. You don't even need an act of Congress to do this. Just give the head of the IRS the personnel and the resources to do their jobs.


They would go into the job with all the fire and zeal of a militant crusader and quit a week later.

If it is so easily repaired, it must be broken by design.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Smackledorfer: This thread was done in one, barring any idiots coming in here claiming stupid lies about how the IRS hasn't been pushed towards failure by underfunding for decades.

Err, and assuming Make Me Some Tea is the first actual poster and not some clown I've got on ignore :P


Hey, I resent resemble that remark!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: NM Volunteer: Whose tax returns aren't being processed?  Mine have always been processed within a month of filing.  Is it random?  Alphabetical?  Based on geography?  Based on the amounts of money involved and the complexity of paperwork?

My 2019 return didn't get processed until this year. That kept me from getting the stimulus payments.


My return was processed within hours of it being submitted. Probably had something to do with the fact that I didn't get a refund, but had to pay. Try that next time. Withhold less. You get front of the line service that way.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Whose tax returns aren't being processed?


Mine.  Filed in mid-April.  Still waiting.  Sucks.  I'd like to, y'know, make a big contribution to the economic recovery, but I can't.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Welcome to Joe Biden's America.


Well, that does it.  Now I'm on the fence about voting for Joe Biden.
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gutting the IRS is just another type of tax cut for people willing to play the audit roulette.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: GUTTING THE IRS

How the IRS Was Gutted

An eight-year campaign to slash the agency's budget has left it understaffed, hamstrung and operating with archaic equipment. The result: billions less to fund the government. That's good news for corporations and the wealthy.

by Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger Dec. 11, 2018, 5 a.m. EST

That's a bug feature.


There are several HR job openings at the IRS, to address this staffing shortage.  I tried to apply for one, but they are internal only, not open to the public.
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Enigmamf: NM Volunteer: Whose tax returns aren't being processed?  Mine have always been processed within a month of filing.  Is it random?  Alphabetical?  Based on geography?  Based on the amounts of money involved and the complexity of paperwork?

My 2019 return didn't get processed until this year. That kept me from getting the stimulus payments.

My return was processed within hours of it being submitted. Probably had something to do with the fact that I didn't get a refund, but had to pay. Try that next time. Withhold less. You get front of the line service that way.


If your return is just a simple one where your numbers line up with the W-2 on file, then the IRS's computers send it through without anyone looking at it.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Easy solution to this:
Flat tax for income, like 10% for all income over 50K (or 100K, whatever).  Abolish all deductions. File your income taxes on a postcard. Heck, don't file taxes, in civilized countries, the government knows what you make and what to tax. Then this issue goes away and the IRS becomes a simple bureaucracy to do the tax collection paperwork.
 
freakay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any time I have tried to contact the IRS i never was able to speak to anyone.  Basically on hold for literally hours.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.