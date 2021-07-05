 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The Great Resignation   (bbc.com)
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size


May all shiatty employers who think they are doing you a favor just by giving you the privilege of working for poverty wages while putting up with bullshiat get the farking hint already.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing this at work.  Lots of people are leaving, because they're getting jobs that are more up their alley at twice the pay. I can't blame them.  Unfortunately for us, too, management of our company isn't willing to negotiate, or try and retain employees, so we lose a lot of great talent.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people really cared about the USA, they'd work two jobs for oppressive employers, low wages, long hours, no vacations, health care coverage which disappears when there's an actual need, and be grateful for the chance to do it for the rest of their natural lives, and the lives of the next 5 generations forth from themselves. 

People who don't want to do those things are welfare queens living offa mah hard earned tax money.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, people who are treated like shiat don't like being treated like shiat. Teachers, truck drivers, restaurant workers, grocery store workers, etc. were supposed to keep the country running while getting particularly low salaries. Who could have foreseen this???

// In the U.K., the lorry driver shortage is so severe that (shudder) they're being offered higher salaries! It's madness!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: [pics.onsizzle.com image 500x379]

May all shiatty employers who think they are doing you a favor just by giving you the privilege of working for poverty wages while putting up with bullshiat get the farking hint already.


I can guarantee you they won't.  There's a kind of Dunning-Kruger effect in play where companies that have a shiatty or toxic culture don't know they're shiatty, and they end up weeping and gnashing their teeth and crying "Why can't we keep anybody?"
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 to 5, you know the drill
Weekends are a short-lived thrill
Sad to see the old slave mill
Is grinding slow, but grinding still
Cup runneth over til it spill
Take until they've had their fill
Sad to see the old slave mill
Is grinding slow but grinding still

Damian Marley singing Slave Mill live at studio
Youtube AwwJwpRhzEM
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a contractor for a company.  The company had this overseer who would make statements like "the company owes you nothing.  This is an agreement to exchange cash for labor and nothing more." When he theorized he could cut overhead by replacing us with people from a labor pool, I started looking for a new job.  A few other computer operators were also looking.  The day I gave my two week notice so did two others at corporate.  I think I added something snarking in my letter like "I don't know why I should give you two weeks notice as this is simply an exchange of labor for cash"

The company operator came over to learn his new job and walked when he heard he had to work Saturdays.  So, two weeks later, they were still looking for a day shift computer operator.  I suggested the labor pool.

The contracting company was awesome, btw. They had to talk to the overseer on a weekly basis.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Missouri still thinks it's a matter of bootstraps.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We had an all-employee meeting the other day in our Company and during these meetings folks can ask questions, over chat. One of them was about salary increases due to the longer hours and fading of the line between work and personal life and the CEO laughed at the question and punted it to the head of US.

It's the first time I've ever considered emailing the upper management saying what a disgrace that was. Then I decided not to as it would not have any change.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If your business model is so dependent on paying you workers as little as legally allowed, it's a bad business model and deserves to die off.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Boudyro: [pics.onsizzle.com image 500x379]

May all shiatty employers who think they are doing you a favor just by giving you the privilege of working for poverty wages while putting up with bullshiat get the farking hint already.

I can guarantee you they won't.  There's a kind of Dunning-Kruger effect in play where companies that have a shiatty or toxic culture don't know they're shiatty, and they end up weeping and gnashing their teeth and crying "Why can't we keep anybody?"


Just look at all of these "Why aren't people applying?" articles, which almost never touch on pay or employment conditions somehow, despite those people the number 1 and 2 thing on every employee's mind.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Employees used to be loyal to companies. My old man was offered jobs by competitors that he rejected on principle. He was a little slow on getting that his company did not give a fark about him. They actually cheated him out of part of his retirement package. The lawyer he hired to look into it told him that the amount he got cheated out of was pretty clearly designed to hit that sweet spot where winning the lawsuit would be more trouble than it was worth. 30+ years of loyal service was repaid this way.

Now, if you get a shot at leaving your employer, for even a few dollars more, and taking your client list and any other info to help the competition; just do it. Let them spend the money they are saving by paying you crap and cheating you to beef up security to try and stop you from walking out with their shiat. Depending on your industry, taking some of this shiat may be illegal but often, these are just gray areas. Just weigh your risk accordingly but do not factor any kind of loyalty for your bosses into it.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If workers want to be treated as human beings instead of a cheap disposable commodity, they need unions.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: geekbikerskum: Boudyro: [pics.onsizzle.com image 500x379]

May all shiatty employers who think they are doing you a favor just by giving you the privilege of working for poverty wages while putting up with bullshiat get the farking hint already.

I can guarantee you they won't.  There's a kind of Dunning-Kruger effect in play where companies that have a shiatty or toxic culture don't know they're shiatty, and they end up weeping and gnashing their teeth and crying "Why can't we keep anybody?"

Just look at all of these "Why aren't people applying?" articles, which almost never touch on pay or employment conditions somehow, despite those people the number 1 and 2 thing on every employee's mind.


True. Business owners understand supply and demand, it's econ 101, when it comes to selling stuff but when it affects hiring staff suddenly they can't understand.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A long time ago in an era of big hair, shoulder pads, and skinny leather ties, I worked for a cafe whose long-time owner decided to retire and sell.  Cafe was purchased by a new owner.  The new owner had his way of doing things, many of which pissed off regular customers.  Regulars stopped coming and no new customers were replacing them. Longtime housemade favourite products were phased out and replaced by prepackaged cakes and pastries. Additionally, the atmosphere of the cafe went from "casual" to "regimented".  Things like the new owner shouting at customers that they're in the "wrong line".  We never used to have lines at all.  "Let's just go somewhere else" was a phrase heard a lot in those weeks.

A staff meeting was called at which the plummeting sales were openly blamed on staff's failure to... something?  Staff basically told the new owner that his new product and "systems" were poorly thought out and were alienating our long-time regulars who spent a lot of money.

"This is the way we're doing things. If you don't like it here you can quit", said the owner.

Everyone looked at each other and about half the room stood up.

"Where are you going?  This meeting isn't over!"

"uh... we quit.  You just told us to. I'll come back Wednesday for final paycheque and vacation pay.  Thanks"

I got my final paycheque.  Anyone still working there a month later came in to find newspaper on the windows and a "sorry we're closed" sign instead of their pay.

/80s story, bro
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: If workers want to be treated as human beings instead of a cheap disposable commodity, they need unions.


THIS
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Seeing this at work.  Lots of people are leaving, because they're getting jobs that are more up their alley at twice the pay. I can't blame them.  Unfortunately for us, too, management of our company isn't willing to negotiate, or try and retain employees, so we lose a lot of great talent.


The place where I work has finally started to budge on pay and continued working from home.

Not before losing some great talent and losing out on a lot of potential new talent to fill the void.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WHY WON'T THE SLAVES COME BACK??
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: If workers want to be treated as human beings instead of a cheap disposable commodity, they need unions.


Damn right! And they should wear them proudly on their belts so that all can see. Oh... Unions. Never mind.
 
merkinpeeble
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not just shiatty employers, but a also frequently shiatty customers. This past year was no fun to be serving the public. Like always, most people are great. However, those who weren't great have gone completely off the rails. Sometimes to the point that they might be dangerous.

I often work the same position as my employees, and I have seen plenty of it myself. We lost staff last year because of lunatic behavior from "customers."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The company had this overseer who would make statements like "the company owes you nothing.  This is an agreement to exchange cash for labor and nothing more."


That is how *you* should look at it, too.   When your day is up, put the job away and do something else.   "On call?"  Fark you, pay me.   "Working late?"  Fark you, pay me.

Don't want to pay me?  Fark you, someone else will.

The only reasonable response to being treated as a "resource" is to be completely farkin' mercenary about it.   You owe your employer *nothing* they don't pay for.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: If your business model is so dependent on paying you workers as little as legally allowed, it's a bad business model and deserves to die off.


This.  Sometimes I troll right wing family members by "yes, and" -ing their anti-minimum wage stance by advocating for the return of child labor and sweatshops. Every argument against minimum wage applies to the child labor/sweatshop. I tell them to quit being pussies and make America great again like it was in the 1880s.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: If workers want to be treated as human beings instead of a cheap disposable commodity, they need unions.


This is something that absolutely boggles my mind.  People expect businesses to negotiate rates and contracts with each other for goods and services. They expect to negotiate rates and contracts with private contractors and such, likewise.

But when it comes down to explaining that the Union is basically just the employees forming their own staffing agency/business to sell their services to their employer with the ability to negotiate a fair and equitable contract like in any other financial transaction, they completely lose their shiat and can't seem to grasp it.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: geekbikerskum: Boudyro: [pics.onsizzle.com image 500x379]

May all shiatty employers who think they are doing you a favor just by giving you the privilege of working for poverty wages while putting up with bullshiat get the farking hint already.

I can guarantee you they won't.  There's a kind of Dunning-Kruger effect in play where companies that have a shiatty or toxic culture don't know they're shiatty, and they end up weeping and gnashing their teeth and crying "Why can't we keep anybody?"

Just look at all of these "Why aren't people applying?" articles, which almost never touch on pay or employment conditions somehow, despite those people the number 1 and 2 thing on every employee's mind.


Because I guarantee that those two things aren't even in the top 20 things that most employers are thinking about.  They're thinking about how long they're going to be able to beg, cajole or threaten their employees into being useful, and lining up replacements for when their present pool of labor plays out and leaves.

My present employer recently informed us all that we're expendable and can be replaced within 15 minutes.  This came a few days after my manager used me as a wall to wail to about the fact that he couldn't seem to hire applicants that didn't bomb their drug tests, because something like 90 percent of the people living here are on pot or some other recreational chemical, because living here sucks so much you have to be stoned 24/7 to endure it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meat0918: Kit Fister: Seeing this at work.  Lots of people are leaving, because they're getting jobs that are more up their alley at twice the pay. I can't blame them.  Unfortunately for us, too, management of our company isn't willing to negotiate, or try and retain employees, so we lose a lot of great talent.

The place where I work has finally started to budge on pay and continued working from home.

Not before losing some great talent and losing out on a lot of potential new talent to fill the void.


My boss and boss's boss have been lax about the WFH bit, but it's at-their-discretion, not codified policy to allow any sort of flex. I'm terrified to ask for it unless I have a good reason because I don't want to earn a reputation as abusing anything and end up getting the boot for it.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gunboat: Majin_Buu: If your business model is so dependent on paying you workers as little as legally allowed, it's a bad business model and deserves to die off.

This.  Sometimes I troll right wing family members by "yes, and" -ing their anti-minimum wage stance by advocating for the return of child labor and sweatshops. Every argument against minimum wage applies to the child labor/sweatshop. I tell them to quit being pussies and make America great again like it was in the 1880s.


At the Fourth of July BBQ I was at yesterday, someone unironically made the child labor joke.  Someone told their kid to go get something, and another chimed in "See?  Someone wants to work!"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: My present employer recently informed us all that we're expendable and can be replaced within 15 minutes.


I'd be praying that I was in a position to walk out the door immediately if they said something like that.

//luckily I am in that sort of position at the moment.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: A long time ago in an era of big hair, shoulder pads, and skinny leather ties, I worked for a cafe whose long-time owner decided to retire and sell.  Cafe was purchased by a new owner.  The new owner had his way of doing things, many of which pissed off regular customers.  Regulars stopped coming and no new customers were replacing them. Longtime housemade favourite products were phased out and replaced by prepackaged cakes and pastries. Additionally, the atmosphere of the cafe went from "casual" to "regimented".  Things like the new owner shouting at customers that they're in the "wrong line".  We never used to have lines at all.  "Let's just go somewhere else" was a phrase heard a lot in those weeks.

A staff meeting was called at which the plummeting sales were openly blamed on staff's failure to... something?  Staff basically told the new owner that his new product and "systems" were poorly thought out and were alienating our long-time regulars who spent a lot of money.

"This is the way we're doing things. If you don't like it here you can quit", said the owner.

Everyone looked at each other and about half the room stood up.

"Where are you going?  This meeting isn't over!"

"uh... we quit.  You just told us to. I'll come back Wednesday for final paycheque and vacation pay.  Thanks"

I got my final paycheque.  Anyone still working there a month later came in to find newspaper on the windows and a "sorry we're closed" sign instead of their pay.

/80s story, bro


Classic "I built a business" vs. "I want to buy a business".
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The world needs ditch diggers too.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: meat0918: Kit Fister: Seeing this at work.  Lots of people are leaving, because they're getting jobs that are more up their alley at twice the pay. I can't blame them.  Unfortunately for us, too, management of our company isn't willing to negotiate, or try and retain employees, so we lose a lot of great talent.

The place where I work has finally started to budge on pay and continued working from home.

Not before losing some great talent and losing out on a lot of potential new talent to fill the void.

My boss and boss's boss have been lax about the WFH bit, but it's at-their-discretion, not codified policy to allow any sort of flex. I'm terrified to ask for it unless I have a good reason because I don't want to earn a reputation as abusing anything and end up getting the boot for it.


I was the only person on my team to ask to continue to WFH part of the time. The rest of the team is just heading back as they can.

Granted, the rest of my team is in Canada and I'm in the states. I can do my job from anywhere because none of my meetings will change.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If your business' profit margins are so tight that it can only stay operational by paying poverty wages and denying benefits, then your business model isn't successful and deserves to fail.

No one owes you a business to operate.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MIRV888: The world needs ditch diggers too.


Just one these days.

It's no longer a manual labor job

It's no longer a manual labor job
 
MIRV888
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Harry Freakstorm: The company had this overseer who would make statements like "the company owes you nothing.  This is an agreement to exchange cash for labor and nothing more."

That is how *you* should look at it, too.   When your day is up, put the job away and do something else.   "On call?"  Fark you, pay me.   "Working late?"  Fark you, pay me.

Don't want to pay me?  Fark you, someone else will.

The only reasonable response to being treated as a "resource" is to be completely farkin' mercenary about it.   You owe your employer *nothing* they don't pay for.


I'd rent from you.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey Boss, I'm giving my 2 weeks notice, in 2 weeks you'll notice I haven't been here in 2 weeks.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

merkinpeeble: Not just shiatty employers, but a also frequently shiatty customers. This past year was no fun to be serving the public. Like always, most people are great. However, those who weren't great have gone completely off the rails. Sometimes to the point that they might be dangerous.

I often work the same position as my employees, and I have seen plenty of it myself. We lost staff last year because of lunatic behavior from "customers."


The problem with the sh*tty customers isn't the customers--it's management refusing to do anything about it and not backing their employees. I could stand being yelled at once in a while if my boss would come over and go, "You can't talk to my employees that way. See yourself out." But they almost never do that.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quit a systems analyst job at the end of April. Gonna be able to live off the profits of selling my house and moving for at least a year before I have to go back to work.

No clue what I'm gonna do but it sure as hell won't be in IT. 25 years is enough and it looks like it's only gonna get stupider from here on out.

/your agile/scrum crap is stupid
//yea, it's great for developers but sucks for infrastructure
///why, yes, people DO quit jobs when too much idiocy is pushed down from upper mgmt
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Rent Party: Harry Freakstorm: The company had this overseer who would make statements like "the company owes you nothing.  This is an agreement to exchange cash for labor and nothing more."

That is how *you* should look at it, too.   When your day is up, put the job away and do something else.   "On call?"  Fark you, pay me.   "Working late?"  Fark you, pay me.

Don't want to pay me?  Fark you, someone else will.

The only reasonable response to being treated as a "resource" is to be completely farkin' mercenary about it.   You owe your employer *nothing* they don't pay for.

I'd rent from you.


Fark you, pay me.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
IBM says people can go back starting early September. No clarification if that means no more WFH. I technically work out of a location 7 states and two timezones away. There is a local office but there'd be no reason for me to show up. I don't actually work on any physical boxes and our clients are all remote as it is, not to mention I'll still be on the Night Shift at the time. Wonder what they'll say

/I should probably go to bed
 
spleef420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meat0918: MIRV888: The world needs ditch diggers too.

Just one these days.

It's no longer a manual labor job

[c8.alamy.com image 850x625]


Equipment operators make pretty decent money.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thought the article was going to be about cops.

/ Minneapolis
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well the company told everyone that July 12th everyone was coming back to work, that was a month and a half ago and since then the resignations have been coming in fast and furious. People found jobs where they can work from home and not have to drag themselves to the office and people have been more productive at home. Anyone that wasn't didn't last long last year so people got more done in less time at home. But I guess the micro managers need people to check on and the old school executives don't think anything is getting done unless there are people in the office. Kind of sucks only a small part of my job can be done from home.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meat0918: Kit Fister: meat0918: Kit Fister: Seeing this at work.  Lots of people are leaving, because they're getting jobs that are more up their alley at twice the pay. I can't blame them.  Unfortunately for us, too, management of our company isn't willing to negotiate, or try and retain employees, so we lose a lot of great talent.

The place where I work has finally started to budge on pay and continued working from home.

Not before losing some great talent and losing out on a lot of potential new talent to fill the void.

My boss and boss's boss have been lax about the WFH bit, but it's at-their-discretion, not codified policy to allow any sort of flex. I'm terrified to ask for it unless I have a good reason because I don't want to earn a reputation as abusing anything and end up getting the boot for it.

I was the only person on my team to ask to continue to WFH part of the time. The rest of the team is just heading back as they can.

Granted, the rest of my team is in Canada and I'm in the states. I can do my job from anywhere because none of my meetings will change.


I have easily the longest commute of our team, and arguably have the most reason to do it, since I care for elderly parents.

That doesn't change the fact that I'm too scared of losing my job and financial uncertainty that I don't want to rock the boat in any way.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: macdaddy357: If workers want to be treated as human beings instead of a cheap disposable commodity, they need unions.

This is something that absolutely boggles my mind.  People expect businesses to negotiate rates and contracts with each other for goods and services. They expect to negotiate rates and contracts with private contractors and such, likewise.

But when it comes down to explaining that the Union is basically just the employees forming their own staffing agency/business to sell their services to their employer with the ability to negotiate a fair and equitable contract like in any other financial transaction, they completely lose their shiat and can't seem to grasp it.


60+ years of virulent anti-union propaganda by the media and the government has poisoned that well.
 
mr0x
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

king of vegas: If people really cared about the USA, they'd work two jobs for oppressive employers, low wages, long hours, no vacations, health care coverage which disappears when there's an actual need, and be grateful for the chance to do it for the rest of their natural lives, and the lives of the next 5 generations forth from themselves. 

People who don't want to do those things are welfare queens living offa mah hard earned tax money.


Now that is patriotism.

When we celebrate 4th of July, remember this is what we are celebrating for.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had a restaurant job a few years back. The general manager quit, and I was the most experienced shift manager left. The owners expected me to essentially do the gm's job for no extra pay. I said no. He said "Maybe you're not the kind of person I need working here."
I gave him my two fingers notice.

/Felt good.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Quit a systems analyst job at the end of April. Gonna be able to live off the profits of selling my house and moving for at least a year before I have to go back to work.

No clue what I'm gonna do but it sure as hell won't be in IT. 25 years is enough and it looks like it's only gonna get stupider from here on out.

/your agile/scrum crap is stupid
//yea, it's great for developers but sucks for infrastructure
///why, yes, people DO quit jobs when too much idiocy is pushed down from upper mgmt


Gave my two weeks last Monday, with no clue where I'm going next.
I got called in for a "touch base" with my new manager. (Has been there 6 weeks now). He called me in to write me up for saying another team was "Lazy and unwilling to do their jobs properly." in our team meeting. For three years I have complained to mgmt about how useless the other team was, to no avail.
I told him I would save us both the time, and that I quit. It was easier to shut me up/run me off than fix the actual issues I had been pointing out for so long.

\Lead Network Engineer
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: MIRV888: The world needs ditch diggers too.

Just one these days.

It's no longer a manual labor job

Caddyshack- The World Need Ditch Diggers, Too
Youtube eiRGRvE_Wqg


That's the joke.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I worked as a design engineer for an aerospace company in Tulsa, OK. The management decided that they didn't want to have a design department any more and gave engineers the choice of taking a voluntary layoff with some compensation, or moving to a sister facility in Wichita, KS. They gave the impression that they expected almost everyone to choose Wichita. In the end, out of dozens of engineers only one went to Wichita, everyone else quit or opted for the layoff. (I took the layoff and retired after 34 years.)

Fark user image
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Had a restaurant job a few years back. The general manager quit, and I was the most experienced shift manager left. The owners expected me to essentially do the gm's job for no extra pay. I said no. He said "Maybe you're not the kind of person I need working here."
I gave him my two fingers notice.

/Felt good.


Maybe you should have worn more pieces of flair.
 
