 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Now people want to serve on juries. Wonder what changed?   (axios.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Jury, Tropical cyclone, Law, jury duty, Criminal justice, Katrina Dewey, legal experts, civic engagement  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2021 at 11:26 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want jurors to look at the evidence in individual cases and not for a cause," said Susana Martinez, the former New Mexico governor and a former prosecutor. "Can you be unbiased? That's what I want to know."

Lol bullshiat. No prosecutor wants someone unbiased, else they'd probably nullify a non-trivial portion of the shiat they were sat to decide.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA - ""I want jurors to look at the evidence in individual cases and not for a cause," said Susana Martinez, the former New Mexico governor and a former prosecutor. "Can you be unbiased? That's what I want to know."

I smell bulls hit........
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far haven't been called to one yet. Know people that have served, though. An interesting experience.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, politically motivated juries, great, expect as much or more from sovereign citizen and jury nullification wingnuts than from civil rights activists.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been on several. All have been an eye watering glimpse into the darkness people try and hide.

You aren't going to be a jurist for a famous trial. It'll probably be just about someone dying or hurting someone.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And it's aged off the Axios page.

Axios is horrible.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fewer Americans are trying to get out of jury duty, and legal experts say this may reflect people's growing desire to combat systemic racism.

Or it could be the exact opposite: Evangelicals and racists see the George Floyd verdict as a miscarriage of justice and they are filling the jury system to ensure it doesn't happen again, just like they began hijacking the Republican party after Brown v Board of Education, signing up for local and state police forces after Civil Rights, and flooding state and federal judiciaries in the wake of Roe v. Wade.

These people really hate it when they lose power. And they are well organized and committed to keeping that power, playing the long game and making moves that take generations to pay off.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Personally, I would prefer people researching political candidates first and voting in elections more.

But I'll take jury duty to improve the current systematic racism in our system.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't like the disruption to my daily life, but I have served on a jury and it was a rewarding experience, even if it did end in mistrial, I think justice was done in that case.

I was called for duty last month but my group was dismissed before I had to go sit in the jury pool.

I don't mind serving again, it's worth it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: "I want jurors to look at the evidence in individual cases and not for a cause," said Susana Martinez, the former New Mexico governor and a former prosecutor. "Can you be unbiased? That's what I want to know."

Lol bullshiat. No prosecutor wants someone unbiased, else they'd probably nullify a non-trivial portion of the shiat they were sat to decide.


Exactly.  There's a legal concept known as Voire Dire.  I have a BA in Legal Studies which effectively means I'll never get picked to sit on a jury.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They don't get out much. Mind you people who serve on juries never did, even before Covid 19.
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hugadarn: So, politically motivated juries, great, expect as much or more from sovereign citizen and jury nullification wingnuts than from civil rights activists.


Remember, a lynch mob is democracy in its purest form.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: koder: "I want jurors to look at the evidence in individual cases and not for a cause," said Susana Martinez, the former New Mexico governor and a former prosecutor. "Can you be unbiased? That's what I want to know."

Lol bullshiat. No prosecutor wants someone unbiased, else they'd probably nullify a non-trivial portion of the shiat they were sat to decide.

Exactly.  There's a legal concept known as Voire Dire.  I have a BA in Legal Studies which effectively means I'll never get picked to sit on a jury.


educated people who could help the legal system but choose not to. a box of Pop Tarts is more valuable.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hand out pamphlets about jury nullification too.  The justice system LOVES that.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've been called several times. Once I had to stay for the entire juror selection process that lasted eight hours, with one hour for lunch. The closest I came to serving was when I was in the juror box with others and we were asked who had not ever been charged with DUI. All of us who had not were dismissed.

If I am to serve, I want to be sequestered in a hotel with no contact to the outside world for a few days. No tv, no Internet, armed guards in the hall, the works.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What I want are DAs not being total pigs sucking racist scumbags.

/one can dream
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My wife and I have been each called for Jury Duty.  Both times, the trial would align with a trip we had already paid for months ago.  Fortunately, we weren't called to actually serve.

I'd happily serve if I didn't have a big conflict and would PREFER to volunteer to be available once every 5 years or so to AVOID the potential to being called when I have a trip planned.

/CSB
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: koder: "I want jurors to look at the evidence in individual cases and not for a cause," said Susana Martinez, the former New Mexico governor and a former prosecutor. "Can you be unbiased? That's what I want to know."

Lol bullshiat. No prosecutor wants someone unbiased, else they'd probably nullify a non-trivial portion of the shiat they were sat to decide.

Exactly.  There's a legal concept known as Voire Dire.  I have a BA in Legal Studies which effectively means I'll never get picked to sit on a jury.


I hate the concept of juries, especially today. With a mountain of data available literally at one's finger tips, if something doesn't smell right, I'd quickly look it up. But then everyone would be, "Oh look at Juror #7 here!"

We no longer live in a world where the lawyers are the only people with all the information (if that were ever true), and treating jurors as though they can only exist in the box and not think about greater context is outright stupid, especially if there's a clear skill set variance between the prosecutor and defense.

I'll never actually sit a jury; I'd be too annoying asking questions all the time.

/Jury duty "sometime between October and February."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd like a prosecutor that actually charged super-rich asshats with the crimes that they flagrantly commit.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was head juror on a two week trial.  It was a sad time.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I got called for jury duty just as the pandemic was getting started. Like a day before I was supposed to go in, the courts in my county were closed and I got notice I was off the hook.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of clusterfark of a jury selection for the trial of donald jihad trump would look like.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: So far haven't been called to one yet. Know people that have served, though. An interesting experience.


I would be glad to serve if it did not mean loss of income.

I have been called a few times, only to sit in a room for a day and not get picked. But one time called to the courtroom for a murder trial, where the judge questioned potential jurors. I wasn't picked. It would have been two weeks with pay of something like $8/day.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"There's a clear upside to enhanced civic engagement, but former prosecutors warn that it's as essential as ever to make sure that potential jurors are fair and don't come into cases with agendas."

Uh huh.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ishkur: Fewer Americans are trying to get out of jury duty, and legal experts say this may reflect people's growing desire to combat systemic racism.

Or it could be the exact opposite: Evangelicals and racists see the George Floyd verdict as a miscarriage of justice and they are filling the jury system to ensure it doesn't happen again, just like they began hijacking the Republican party after Brown v Board of Education, signing up for local and state police forces after Civil Rights, and flooding state and federal judiciaries in the wake of Roe v. Wade.

These people really hate it when they lose power. And they are well organized and committed to keeping that power, playing the long game and making moves that take generations to pay off.


You don't get to select the trial you're sitting on as a jury member.

The answer to evangelicals / racists / fascists on juries is for more people to volunteer for jury duty, so the pool of rational people is larger than the pool of RWNJs.  A lot of the RWNJs and SJWs will get filtered out during jury selection because they may do or say something later that will result in a mistrial.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.