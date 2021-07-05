 Skip to content
(The Newspaper)   Police don't want civilians getting their hands on 30 year old speed camera technology   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
10 READPLATE(PLATE)
20 IF((SPEED -  SPEEDLIMIT) > 0.0)
30    THEN ISSUETICKET(PLATE)
40 ENDIF
50 GOTO 10
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Can't let those people prove that we see ourselves as above the law."

/I mean, I see this was Italy, but way to keep to the stereotype.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Speed cameras are stupid. People who vandalize speed cameras are stupid. The police preventing the sale of an old speed camera is stupid.
/Stupidity comes in 3s?
//Cop
 
Pew
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a weird news site.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the epitome of Speak & Spell technology
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I enjoy stories of the French thwarting speed cameras. I like their cheese, wine and women, too.
 
Juc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if speed cameras were for safety they'd set 'em up in locations where there's accidents caused by speed regularly, make it super apparent there's a speed camera there, and consistently ticket.

my city usually hides them, or puts 'em in a vehicle that's very bright, but then hides it in a shallow dip or something so you don't see it until the last second, which in turn causes people to slam on the breaks and then causes new speed related issues.

I don't really care much about speed cameras but don't be hypocritical about it, if you're using it as a round-about tax then just do a normal tax. yeesh.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police are civilians.

/ maybe not in Italy
// I don't know how their laws work
/// slashies come in threes
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like that website, TheNewspaper.com was built with 30 year old technology.

Seems like an expensive domain name to squander on that shiat content. GoDaddy says it's worth upwards of 8900 bucks. Those guys should consider cashing out.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Flim at eleven. Flam.
 
