(NBC News)   Maybe the bears just wanted to enjoy the beach. You ever think about that?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Lake Tahoe, adult black bear, Sierra Nevada, California, black bear, Sacramento, California, California State Route 89, South Lake Tahoe beachgoers  
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK.  That was cool, scary, and strange.  Strange tag won
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always multiple idiots more worried about taking pictures in these bears in public stories than slowly and carefully (you DON'T run from a bear) retreating.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were bearly noticed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA had a perfect opportunity to use "pic-a-nic basket", but went with "cooler"? Dumbass.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Always multiple idiots more worried about taking pictures in these bears in public stories than slowly and carefully (you DON'T run from a bear) retreating.


I would have been more worried about the geese's there. Those bastards are extra mean

Leave the cubs alone and mama will leave you alone.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy standing right near the cubs seems like a smart man.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh run for your lives!  Geese!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abox: Ahhh run for your lives!  Geese!


The true threat on the scene:  the dreaded Canada Cobra Chicken.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Its so sad to see how far removed from nature humans are. We are shocked to encounter sharks in the ocean and we are shocked to see a bear in the mountains. I wonder about us.
 
