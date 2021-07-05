 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   How many more of these "person refuses to get vaccinated and dies from Covid" stories do we have to read? Today's Darwin award winner from Kansas City   (insider.com) divider line
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not tired and of reading them yet.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nearly every one of the 300 Americans who die of Covid each day is someone who refused the vaccine.  So you could write a lot of these stories.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just one less republican voter around to ruin things for the rest of us.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's publish more of these stories. My little brother, who spent two weeks in the hospital with COVID and therefore thought he didn't need any stinkin' vaccine, finally gave in to pressure and got the one-shot.

Vaccine hold outs need to have the fact that COVID isn't over and people are still dying from this shoved in their faces repeatedly. Some idiots will never listen, but there are others out there who can be saved.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didn't have to deal with the side effects of the vaccine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many articles that block ad blockers do I have to try to read?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet her mom feels pretty bad for being a whiny little biatch about the side effects.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same as motorcycle helmet dummies.

All the evidence in the world won't change their mind because it couldn't happen to ME.
It is still sad, but predictable.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrug, it's their funeral.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wellbye.gif
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: It's the same as motorcycle helmet dummies. All the evidence in the world won't change their mind because it couldn't happen to ME. It is still sad, but predictable.


The anti-mask and to a lesser extent (a lesser extent because there might be people who are afraid of the vaccine's side effects) because some people are exactly the same as the anti-motorcycle dummies. I have a crazy uncle who used to go to anti-helmet rallies back in the day just because he said he wanted something to protest.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: From Philly to Boston: It's the same as motorcycle helmet dummies. All the evidence in the world won't change their mind because it couldn't happen to ME. It is still sad, but predictable.

The anti-mask and to a lesser extent (a lesser extent because there might be people who are afraid of the vaccine's side effects) because some people are exactly the same as the anti-motorcycle dummies. I have a crazy uncle who used to go to anti-helmet rallies back in the day just because he said he wanted something to protest.


Part of my post didn't go through but you get the point.

Anyway, it's a self-correcting problem.

For those of you out there who are afraid of needles, it's surprisingly painless, even with the tracker they implant in you.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: For those of you out there who are afraid of needles,

take a minute to think how many needles are going to be shoved in you when you are hospitalized with COVID. 

You can have one little Daddy Longlegs in the far upper corner of your shower, or you can be tied down and have a box of spiders of various sizes dumped all over you. Choose.

(Just bringing it to a phobia I can understand. See also: Dental cleaning vs 6 root canals and 4 extractions.)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Mugato: For those of you out there who are afraid of needles,

take a minute to think how many needles are going to be shoved in you when you are hospitalized with COVID.


I'm not justifying it, I'm just exploring some of the reasons people aren't getting the vaccine.

I had a nurse once trying to put an IV in me, it must have been her first time out of school and must have stuck me six times and I lived through it.

Spiders don't bother me but I do have a phobia that involves eight less legs.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep em comin! I've got all morning
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
74,222,958

That many.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: namegoeshere: Mugato: For those of you out there who are afraid of needles,

take a minute to think how many needles are going to be shoved in you when you are hospitalized with COVID.

I'm not justifying it, I'm just exploring some of the reasons people aren't getting the vaccine.

I had a nurse once trying to put an IV in me, it must have been her first time out of school and must have stuck me six times and I lived through it.

Spiders don't bother me but I do have a phobia that involves eight less legs.


Nah that wasn't at you, but at the people like this idiot in TFA who won't do x to prevent y when  x is mildly unpleasant or carries a very small risk of bad things but y is potentially far more unpleasant and carries a much greater risk of really awful things. I don't know when we decided we needed to avoid any and all suffering (I blame Tylenol) but so many of us are unable to choose mild unpleasantness to avoid a major bad thing.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On one of yesterday's morning talking heads shows, something like 99.2% of the Americans that died from Covid in June were hit with the Delta variant.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every COVIDIOT that self-terminates bring the vaccination rate up an iota by reducing the denominator.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's one from a couple of days ago in Reno, NV
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
🤮
 
mudesi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just can't bring myself to feel sorry for them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Here's one from a couple of days ago in Reno, NV


No preexisting conditions.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
45 year old mother of two.

She's ineligible for a Darwin award - she breed her stupidity.

Unlikely she was going to have more, but Oops' do happen.  In any case, evolution was done with her anyway.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Would "several tens of thousands" be a reasonable estimate?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"You know, you don't HAVE to douse yourself in pig blood and jump into the cage with those starving pumas"
"MAH FREEDUMS!"
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: DarwiOdrade: Here's one from a couple of days ago in Reno, NV

No preexisting conditions.


"Being a dumbfark" isn't a preexisting condition?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmmm let's see....side effects of vaccination : a couple days of maybe getting some body aches and a sore arm.

Side effects of covid : uh...death.


Good choice.
 
phedex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: Mugato: From Philly to Boston: It's the same as motorcycle helmet dummies. All the evidence in the world won't change their mind because it couldn't happen to ME. It is still sad, but predictable.

The anti-mask and to a lesser extent (a lesser extent because there might be people who are afraid of the vaccine's side effects) because some people are exactly the same as the anti-motorcycle dummies. I have a crazy uncle who used to go to anti-helmet rallies back in the day just because he said he wanted something to protest.

Part of my post didn't go through but you get the point.

Anyway, it's a self-correcting problem.

For those of you out there who are afraid of needles, it's surprisingly painless, even with the tracker they implant in you.


This. I'm phobic of needles to a degree, though really its just blood draws and IV's.

The flu shot is a 1 second, ouch.

The covid vaccine, both doses i literally didn't even feel it go in and be over with.  maybe they use smaller needles, I don't know the specifics but you literally don't feel it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many stories do we see about people who aren't vaccinated and get either a mild case of COVID* or none at all?

Because that's *FAR* more likely to happen.  Like, roughly 100 to 1,000 times more likely.  And I say that as someone who got vaccinated as early as possible.

*Communist Offensive Viral Infectious Disease
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: How many articles that block ad blockers do I have to try to read?


Change to the Brave browser. Windows and Android.
 
Cache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aunt Karma has a job to do, subby.  Leave her alone.
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least 1 a day, until the plague rats are either all vaccinated or dead.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Same as yesterday.  Same as tomorrow.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crazy thing was is here is her obit.  She was an EMT at some point.

https://heartlandcremation.com/obitua​r​y/tricia-christine-anderson-jones/
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sorry that she incrementally increased our collective healthcare costs and will have weighed on the psyche of the physicians and nurses who tried and failed to save her.  They don't need that kind of preventable stress in their lives.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Just one less republican voter around to ruin things for the rest of us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phedex: Mugato: Mugato: From Philly to Boston: It's the same as motorcycle helmet dummies. All the evidence in the world won't change their mind because it couldn't happen to ME. It is still sad, but predictable.

The anti-mask and to a lesser extent (a lesser extent because there might be people who are afraid of the vaccine's side effects) because some people are exactly the same as the anti-motorcycle dummies. I have a crazy uncle who used to go to anti-helmet rallies back in the day just because he said he wanted something to protest.

Part of my post didn't go through but you get the point.

Anyway, it's a self-correcting problem.

For those of you out there who are afraid of needles, it's surprisingly painless, even with the tracker they implant in you.

This. I'm phobic of needles to a degree, though really its just blood draws and IV's.

The flu shot is a 1 second, ouch.

The covid vaccine, both doses i literally didn't even feel it go in and be over with.  maybe they use smaller needles, I don't know the specifics but you literally don't feel it.


It's the same size needle where I work (25g, 5/8" or 1") but if you had Pfizer it's a smaller amount to inject (0.3mL vs 0.5mL). The ones that hurt more are the 1mL, like Shingrix or Hep A/B. Or if the shot isn't warmed up a little after coming out of the fridge.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need all of these stories. Every day, multiple times per day. There's a gas station in Pasadena on the way to the 110 highway that always had a completely wrecked car prominently displayed in the front of their lot so that everyone driving past would see it. Every couple of weeks, they'd replace it with a newer, completely wrecked car, because it was always relevant.

I can't help but notice that Missouri is the Show Me state. They won't take anyone's word, and they won't believe what they read. They insist on witnessing it for themselves. This is a suboptimal strategy.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is it even news? If they die, they die, screw em. My housemate died from COVID. Didn't make any news.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: How many stories do we see about people who aren't vaccinated and get either a mild case of COVID* or none at all?

Because that's *FAR* more likely to happen.  Like, roughly 100 to 1,000 times more likely.  And I say that as someone who got vaccinated as early as possible.

*Communist Offensive Viral Infectious Disease


Can you come up with a smaller point.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Nearly every one of the 300 Americans who die of Covid each day is someone who refused the vaccine.  So you could write a lot of these stories.


Perhaps it would be better as a daily video montage with quotes of them saying it's a hoax and how dangerous the vaccine is.  Set it to Another One Bites the Dust.  And perhaps a weekly "best of" version, where they do a customized version of People Who Died with details of these people's failures.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Nearly every one of the 300 Americans who die of Covid each day is someone who refused the vaccine.  So you could write a lot of these stories.


THIS.

Unfortunately, you could write every one of their stories, and the one or two stories about those who died after vaccinations (probably because they were immunocompromised) will convince thousands to skip the shots.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phedex: i literally didn't even feel it go in and be over with


If I had a nickel for every time I've heard that.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Let's publish more of these stories. My little brother, who spent two weeks in the hospital with COVID and therefore thought he didn't need any stinkin' vaccine, finally gave in to pressure and got the one-shot.

Vaccine hold outs need to have the fact that COVID isn't over and people are still dying from this shoved in their faces repeatedly. Some idiots will never listen, but there are others out there who can be saved.


I think this one got traction because her mother and daughter are rooted in reality and wanted other people to know. Maybe change a few minds save save a couple lives.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I bet her mom feels pretty bad for being a whiny little biatch about the side effects.


Her mom, the one biatching about the side effects, was the one who died. So she does in fact feel nothing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Too many, but not enough." is the correct answer subby.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least she can be with Trump's reputation in heaven now.  Way to stiggit!
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More. More. Keep'em coming. Maybe with enough evidence the message will start to penetrate.

/who am I kidding, the message won't get through until it's they themselves or their immediate family
//"Why didn't they tell us?"
///"It's God's will"
 
