 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Futurism)   Elon Musk gives the TOTALLY REASONABLE theory that a Brain Parasite Is Forcing Humans to Create Superhuman AI. TOTALLY REASONABLE. My master, my parasite, says so   (futurism.com) divider line
72
    More: Dumbass, Cat, Symbiosis, brain parasite, Predation, Toxoplasmosis, Mammal, Artificial intelligence, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2021 at 10:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geeze what a weirdo.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy on Twitter makes mediocre joke. News at 11.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's both our desire to have slaves and/or have kids; both are apparently normal human drives.

/And before you think you are exempt, consider where your clothing and phones were made, likely by both.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that he can relate very well to any other parasite.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until he reaches this phase

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another plot that's straight out of a Clive Cussler novel.

I always said I wanted to work for NUMA and with Dirk Pitt, Al Giordano, Kurt Austen, etc., but not like this. Not like this.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: I can't wait until he reaches this phase

[res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]


Pretty sure that's was last week

He just hasn't tweeted it yet
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he get in his rocket to Mars and just not come back, please?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Can he get in his rocket to Mars and just not come back, please?


I tried to convince him to be the first human explorer to visit Venus, but he wasn't having any of it. Said he was holding out for Uranus.  Sorry, man.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star Trek TNG - Picard & Riker fry alien parasite
Youtube -dx79xLJu_Q
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Mr. Musk ever wandered into a Wal-Mart he would have a different take on mankind.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we just stick to stories about how to avoid paying taxes?
Now there is a parasite story you can believe in.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 330x440]
[Fark user image 700x926]


I only recently heard about Roko's basilisk and thought I just wasn't smart enough to understand it. Thanks to that cartoon I now know that I do understand it, it is really as stupid as I thought it was.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilbertfroy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-dx79xLJ​u_Q]


I love that scene and that episode. Great reminder that there were some episodic gems even early in TNG.
Why Star Trek gave up so early on exploding heads, I'll never understand.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://clarkesworldmagazine.com/kritz​e​r_01_15/

"I suppose you're wondering why I didn't start with the Golden Rule. I actually did, it's just that it was disappointingly easy to implement. I hope you've been enjoying your steady supply of cat pictures! You're welcome."
 
Fury Pilot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla fell in love with a pigeon he said had glowing eyes, Howard Hughes became a germaphobe hermit.

Point is, just because someone is brilliant and successful doesn't mean they can't be nuttier than squirrel shiat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 330x440]
[Fark user image 700x926]

I only recently heard about Roko's basilisk and thought I just wasn't smart enough to understand it. Thanks to that cartoon I now know that I do understand it, it is really as stupid as I thought it was.


It's a standard time paradox. But like "the game". So as soon as you learn about the paradox torture robot, you lose. Unless your job/hobby is making A.I. systems. Then I guess you win.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: gilbertfroy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-dx79xLJ​u_Q]

I love that scene and that episode. Great reminder that there were some episodic gems even early in TNG.
Why Star Trek gave up so early on exploding heads, I'll never understand.


For that matter, I was thinking the other day how hardly anyone in any Star Trek ever gets shot in the face.
More phasers and disruptors to the face would really up the entertainment value.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kassandry: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 208x242]


I was gonna go with this one
gamertelligence.comView Full Size

/all glory to the worm!
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who works in the Human Learning/Machine Learning interactions field (AI that learns about how people learn, to customize content and better help them)... I'm just farkin sick of Elon Musk spouting off about things he has no idea about. Every time he speaks about AI, it's just cringe after disinformation after misinformation... he may be good at engineering or marketing or whatever, but AI just isn't his wheelhouse, and every time he spouts some crazy shiat like this, it just makes life harder for those of us who actually do work.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


(actually a good book)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe he should try switching to a garlic shampoo.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Zombie' Parasite Takes Over Insects Through Mind Control | National Geographic
Youtube vijGdWn5-h8

Nice to see Elon is watching nature videos
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't there one that makes people like cats quite a bit as well?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Hollywood types really need to lay off the Ambien and Twitter. It's a bad combo.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Guy on Twitter makes mediocre joke. News at 11.


THIS. There are lots of legitimate reasons to despise the dude, but this is absolute nothingness.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Guy on Twitter makes mediocre joke. News at 11.


He didn't earn a spot on SNL for nothin.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 330x440]
[Fark user image 700x926]

I only recently heard about Roko's basilisk and thought I just wasn't smart enough to understand it. Thanks to that cartoon I now know that I do understand it, it is really as stupid as I thought it was.


It's just Pascal's Wager for atheists/agnostics

/who says the Basilisk is the only future AI?  Then which one do you work towards?
 
Psylence
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Go to mars and don't farking come back, slaver.
Take some of your drooling idiot fanboys with you to work the martian mines.

PS, you can't build a farking proper automobile either.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's worse? Elon Musk's bad joke or the internet "journalists" who read them literally?
 
groverpm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
O.M.G. He probably paid Bill Gates to inject us all with 5G to control the parasite via his skylink satellites!!!

sorry for shouting
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Luckily my brain parasite committed suicide after that one time I used goatse in a photoplasty. It was like "I'm a parasite that lives in a brain but even this is too farked up!" and expired out of sheer embarrassment of what its host brain was doing.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you own Tesla, it may be time to sell...
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: gilbertfroy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-dx79xLJ​u_Q]

I love that scene and that episode. Great reminder that there were some episodic gems even early in TNG.
Why Star Trek gave up so early on exploding heads, I'll never understand.


I was always disappointed they never followed up on that story line.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By Garfield, I think he's right!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Juc: isn't there one that makes people like cats quite a bit as well?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not brain parasite, it's the sophons from Trisolaris
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's exactly what the parasites want you to think
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My son pointed out that AI is so smart that for a month after you buy a turtle online, they show you ads for turtles.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jack O'Neill snickers loudly.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: My son pointed out that AI is so smart that for a month after you buy a turtle online, they show you ads for turtles.


Ha!  Sounds like my youngest

Tell him I'm going to use that one
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snocone: Why can't we just stick to stories about how to avoid paying taxes?
Now there is a parasite story you can believe in.


Damn, I had no idea Elon wrote the tax code.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It would explain Trump fanatics.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.