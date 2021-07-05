 Skip to content
(CBC)   1 minute and 2.44 seconds is the new time to beat for...*spins wheel*.... wrapping a person in cling film   (cbc.ca) divider line
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a hole in there somewhere.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes. I'm sure they learned to do that for the record. *cough*

/Everyone has their kinks I suppose
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He cheated.  I see a cling wrap free head!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I played biddy league football there was a rule that you had to weigh less than 100 lbs to carry the football. It was common for the coach to have key players wrapped in plastic and/or puke to get under for weigh in. These were like 9-12 year olds.

I believe this is common in the wrestling world, too.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Yes. I'm sure they learned to do that for the record. *cough*

/Everyone has their kinks I suppose


They get to combine that kink with an exhibitionist one.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Send her over, I'll do the unwrappening
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor technique. Everyone knows you go top to bottom.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At Amazon they call this 'water spidering'.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Yes. I'm sure they learned to do that for the record. *cough*

/Everyone has their kinks I suppose


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was once subcontracted to wrap a house in plastic wrap for an art exhibition.  It took three days and many rolls of industrial sized plastic wrap.  We got a little carried away and wrapped an armoire to a telephone pole out front (yes yes, major safety violation) and wrapped the artist to the side of the house.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They practiced this for years.

Then they heard about Guinness World Records.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kris_Romm: He cheated.  I see a cling wrap free head!


Don't get mad.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gulper Eel: There's a hole in there somewhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
