 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   I never thought the leopards would sexually harass *my* face   (salon.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Pleading, Bullying, Cause of action, Sexual harassment, Management, Harassment, Arizona's partisan election, alleged victims  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2021 at 8:30 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would like to know what became of all the women married to Republican men, who fell out of love when the men became Trumpers.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This audit is a farce and started with no possible way of affecting anything, and it's gone downhill ever since. They've broken the chain of custody of the ballots, so the audit is invalid.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"threatens to derail". As if that insane, half-baked shiatshow had ever been within 100 miles of a rail in the first place.

/Unless Half-Scoop paid them a visit
//Then you'd see a derailing the likes of which you've never seen before
///He'd derail ALL the rails
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I would like to know what became of all the women married to Republican men, who fell out of love when the men became Trumpers.


Those women are the same level of garbage their shiatty husbands are.  Captive Melania is a myth.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, I'm starting to think maybe -- just maybe -- CyberNinjas and the audit might be a bit close to one of those grifting scams we've heard about in Parade Magazine.

I'm sure when President Trump is reinstated because reasons and such as, he'll get to the bottom of all this.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
studentsgrow.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jeez they're still doing that "audit"? Why don't they just declare that Trump won Arizona, it's not like actual evidence matters to them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would like to know what became of all the women married to Republican men, who fell out of love when the men became Trumpers.


Trump won the white women vote.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait 'til the cougars attack.

And the weasels.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to the alleged victims, the primary offender engaged in unwanted touching, demanded dates from women he thought were attractive, and made comments about their appearances, asking them things like, "You showing off your butt?"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So you're saying that right wing men with no morals or ethics sexually harassed women?

this is my shocked face -_-
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: I would like to know what became of all the women married to Republican men, who fell out of love when the men became Trumpers.

Those women are the same level of garbage their shiatty husbands are.  Captive Melania is a myth.


There are some Farkers that refuse to believe that women can be just as shiatty as men, and yet they think of themselves as feminists.

\equality goes both ways
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"This issue seemed to stem from some type of anger over women having authority over him"

I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.

People who cannot society very well frequently can't society well. See also: how many of them keep winding up in the news as sex offenders.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would like to know what became of all the women married to Republican men, who fell out of love when the men became Trumpers.


Farmers Only.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.