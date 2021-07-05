 Skip to content
 
(SacBee)   "A dry California creek bed looked like a wildfire risk. Then the beavers went to work"   (sacbee.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did they teach them how to rake?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice, beavers!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just add water!

/Who knew?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beavers have magic powers.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the 1600s, beaver populations thrived in North America, and particularly in the American West, building dams and structuring water systems.  "At its peak, there were about 400 million beavers in the North American continent," Fairfax said. "Some estimates say that it was like one beaver per kilometer of habitable stream."

Which is the same as one kilometer per beaver.

That's...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So the beavers made it moist?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beaver chews through tree limb: close up footage: See how beavers do it!
Youtube lOXIpsoEo2w
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dadoody: [YouTube video: Beaver chews through tree limb: close up footage: See how beavers do it!]


If ever there was a nature video that needed a Red Green voiceover ...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dadoody: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lOXIpsoE​o2w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



"I'm working here!"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

