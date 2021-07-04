 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The remaining condo tower has been brought down   (youtube.com) divider line
41 Comments     (+0 »)
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fast forward to 10:00 minutes in for the demolition
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Where will they bury the survivors?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I wonder how much of a discount a person could get on a Miami Beach condo tomorrow with an all-cash offer?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.


Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yay! Now they can continue the "rescue" effort. This is outright cruel at this point. No one's coming out in anything other than paper towels. Give the families souvenir concrete chunks and let them start the grieving process. This is killing them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: Yay! Now they can continue the "rescue" effort. This is outright cruel at this point. No one's coming out in anything other than paper towels. Give the families souvenir concrete chunks and let them start the grieving process. This is killing them.


Only Democratic states are allowed to admit reality.

These people were dead the building collapsed. Any life saved thereafter was a miracle, and miracles are done.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.

Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.


I read somewhere that this is what Miami Beach is doing, and they already evacuated at least one.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Xai: Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.

Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.

I read somewhere that this is what Miami Beach is doing, and they already evacuated at least one.


Sheesh.  Intrusive regulations are already forcing people to lose their homes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know pet owners who had pets still in the part still standing wanted to go in and get them.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does Saudi Arabia have an alibi?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: Yay! Now they can continue the "rescue" effort. This is outright cruel at this point. No one's coming out in anything other than paper towels. Give the families souvenir concrete chunks and let them start the grieving process. This is killing them.


The demolition will allow the workers access to areas where they think more of the remains are, and also it kept the building from coming down on top of the workers and on the area they had already been excavating. They'd found evidence the building was cracking and could collapse on its own.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flab: Xai: Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.

Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.

I read somewhere that this is what Miami Beach is doing, and they already evacuated at least one.


And for that one, the engineer's report detailing significant issues was issued in January.  So, we have to ask, what took them so long?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?


Lol wtf do you think? Bro there is no way anyone was allowed back into a building that could collapse at any time. This is literally the reason for insurance. Think of it like a fire...let that shiat go cuz it's gone.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?


They were able to go back in. The building pinkie-swore to not fall down while people were in there. No one was sure if they could trust the building considering it had pinkie-swore the same thing a week before it fell down. But this time it was good to its word.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

imauniter: Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋


that's what they did when that FBI building went down and they blamed T McVeigh. the FBI kept jurisdiction over the investigation and scraped the lot clean in 3 days.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For everyone who keeps snarking on the use of the word "rescue"- they know those people are dead. This isn't some mind game where a republican state wants to lie about these folks being possibly alive- they are dead and everyone knows it. It's no different than when someone goes missing and is never found. The family almost certainly knows the missing person is dead, but without direct confirmation it's nebulous. A friend of mine had a relative blow up in that Texas chemical factory a decade or so ago. All they ever found was his wallet and his car keys, about 1 mile apart from each other. No evidence he died but...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Flab: Xai: Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.

Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.

I read somewhere that this is what Miami Beach is doing, and they already evacuated at least one.

And for that one, the engineer's report detailing significant issues was issued in January.  So, we have to ask, what took them so long?


My guess is that the condo board president wanted to sell his unit first.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: imauniter: Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋

that's what they did when that FBI building went down and they blamed T McVeigh. the FBI kept jurisdiction over the investigation and scraped the lot clean in 3 days.


blamed him?  Do you think he was some sort of patsy?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?

They were able to go back in. The building pinkie-swore to not fall down while people were in there. No one was sure if they could trust the building considering it had pinkie-swore the same thing a week before it fell down. But this time it was good to its word.


I figure if they want to take that risk, let them. You get 1 cardboard box and 10 minutes.
By the way, your life insurance doesn't pay out if you purposely put yourself in known danger. Hope whatever your after is worth it.

/ on the serious side, I'd go back for my dog.  Not that I'd leave her if I had to evacuate.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?


Obviously nobody was allowed back in.

Which makes you think... what do you really need? What can you grab in 60 seconds knowing that everything you leave behind is gone?

If your data is backed up offsite (dropbox, google drive?) including copies of photos, and most ID can be replaced, do you have enough to prove who you are to get your ID replaced, and so your bank and insurance company know who you are, and the info to contact them? I've got most of that in my phone, and looking around, pretty much every physical thing within reach is easily replaceable. Do your own inventory and make a plan. Other than the complicating factor that I'm naked right now, I could get everything essential and get out in 30 seconds. What if you had only 10 seconds? What if you have 5 minutes? (Turns out to be lots of time after you've prepared for the more rapid scenarios).

Consider whatever natural disasters are most likely in your location. Then consider some that aren't. If you're not in a fire-prone area, maybe it will be in a few years. Flood? Tornado?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sinko swimo: imauniter: Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋

that's what they did when that FBI building went down and they blamed T McVeigh. the FBI kept jurisdiction over the investigation and scraped the lot clean in 3 days.

blamed him?  Do you think he was some sort of patsy?


Lol imagine being this dense. McVeigh bragged to whoever who would listen and demanded his execution be shown on public tv. But yea, it was the FBI lmfao some people need to gtfo the internet and go the fark outside.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's sad for the reason it needs to be demolished in the first place. It's not sad that the death trap got demolished.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder how much of a discount a person could get on a Miami Beach condo tomorrow with an all-cash offer?


The bargain of a Lifetime, probably.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: This isn't some mind game where a republican state wants to lie about these folks being possibly alive


You tell that to the Mayor, Charles Burkett, who's still insisting that it's "absolutely not a recovery effort" as of yesterday, on Face the Nation.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?

They were able to go back in. The building pinkie-swore to not fall down while people were in there. No one was sure if they could trust the building considering it had pinkie-swore the same thing a week before it fell down. But this time it was good to its word.


If I was a resident I would demand they put me back on my balcony (where folks had to be rescued from because the hallway was gone) so I could go in and grab my heirloom Foreman grill
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No matter how bad your condo board is, the state will defer to their governance claiming their hands are tied.  Then the state sees they are not making your life inconvenient enough.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Flab: Xai: Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.

Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.

I read somewhere that this is what Miami Beach is doing, and they already evacuated at least one.

And for that one, the engineer's report detailing significant issues was issued in January.  So, we have to ask, what took them so long?


Oh man that building is farked. Their 40 year certification was due in 2012 and they simply ignored it each year for the next 9 years. They calculated, correctly I guess, that it was cheaper to pay the fine than conduct the repairs. All kinds of items were hidden from the city. That group of owners running the association is going to be in court for awhile.

Of course there's a city failure there too - continuing to allow occupancy without a certificate and not doing worthwhile inspections
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sinko swimo: imauniter: Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋

that's what they did when that FBI building went down and they blamed T McVeigh. the FBI kept jurisdiction over the investigation and scraped the lot clean in 3 days.

blamed him?  Do you think he was some sort of patsy?

Lol imagine being this dense. McVeigh bragged to whoever who would listen and demanded his execution be shown on public tv. But yea, it was the FBI lmfao some people need to gtfo the internet and go the fark outside.


The Murrah Building had offices of a bunch of federal agencies.  Social Security, a VA rehabilitation center, a daycare.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/it was denied
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: Wendigogo: Friend of mine lives in Surfside. They were holding a candlelight vigil on the beach instead of fireworks.

So sorry for those lost. Praying for those families.

Honestly if i were them, i'd be calling for the town to conduct mandatory inspections of all high rise blocks in the city.


Miami-Dade and Broward County have building codes that require inspection of commercial and multi-story structures at age 40 and every 10 years thereafter. My guess is they will now do something to require timely disclosure of the engineering reports, maybe immediate action on dangerous buildings.

What I see in the future is lots of litigation: Engineering report says: "GET. OUT." HOA hires another engineer: "REMAIN CALM! ALL IS WELL!" Lawyers tie the stuff up for years, blowing through money that should be spent on building maintenance/repairs. 

I also would bet that other Florida jurisdictions will try to impose similar requirements. It will be interesting to see how DeSantis and the majority GOP Legislature screw that up.

I didn't know about the inspection requirements before I read the articles on the collapse. I checked, we have a facility in Dade County that is over 40 years old. Yes, it was inspected and yes, it passed.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CokeBear: KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?

Obviously nobody was allowed back in.

Which makes you think... what do you really need? What can you grab in 60 seconds knowing that everything you leave behind is gone?

If your data is backed up offsite (dropbox, google drive?) including copies of photos, and most ID can be replaced, do you have enough to prove who you are to get your ID replaced, and so your bank and insurance company know who you are, and the info to contact them? I've got most of that in my phone, and looking around, pretty much every physical thing within reach is easily replaceable. Do your own inventory and make a plan. Other than the complicating factor that I'm naked right now, I could get everything essential and get out in 30 seconds. What if you had only 10 seconds? What if you have 5 minutes? (Turns out to be lots of time after you've prepared for the more rapid scenarios).

Consider whatever natural disasters are most likely in your location. Then consider some that aren't. If you're not in a fire-prone area, maybe it will be in a few years. Flood? Tornado?


In addition -- heading into Hurricane season...if you're living in FL for longer than 10 minutes...you should have a 'bug out' kit with important personal paperwork, small items, etc.  So, when those residents were told to scedaddle, I would expect they would have had at least a small box with the basic papers you're told should be in a hurrican evac kit.

So, at the very least, it would be plausible they would have basic 'gotta have these' items when they were told to evacuate in a small, portable waterproof container of some kind.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?


Yeah.  I loaned that one guy my Picasso/Renoir.  It was an extremely rare painting.   Picasso painting in the style of Renoir on toilet paper.  Very fragile (Italian)
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

imauniter: Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋


That was a tiny suspicion I harbored when I heard that among the occupants were the "...first lady of Paraguay..." presumably with a coterie of hangers-on, bodyguards, moneymen and other desperados.

Neat way for some disgruntled general to deal with the situation.

Oh fuss. Maybe gee I'm just too paranoid and suspicious after the 9 / 11 festivities. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Munden: Bathtub Cynic: This isn't some mind game where a republican state wants to lie about these folks being possibly alive

You tell that to the Mayor, Charles Burkett, who's still insisting that it's "absolutely not a recovery effort" as of yesterday, on Face the Nation.


His two options are:

1. Hope for survivors despite the obvious

2. State the obvious and head down to the site with a mop and bucket and help clean the former people out of the debris.

His city is about to be sued into the next millennium, he has roughly 130ish dead people on a one acre sight, he is probably done as mayor after this.

What exactly do you want him to say, "we will begin hosing the human goo off the concrete tomorrow"?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CokeBear: KarmicDisaster: Were people able to get their stuff out or did they blow it all up?

Obviously nobody was allowed back in.

Which makes you think... what do you really need? What can you grab in 60 seconds knowing that everything you leave behind is gone?

If your data is backed up offsite (dropbox, google drive?) including copies of photos, and most ID can be replaced, do you have enough to prove who you are to get your ID replaced, and so your bank and insurance company know who you are, and the info to contact them? I've got most of that in my phone, and looking around, pretty much every physical thing within reach is easily replaceable. Do your own inventory and make a plan. Other than the complicating factor that I'm naked right now, I could get everything essential and get out in 30 seconds. What if you had only 10 seconds? What if you have 5 minutes? (Turns out to be lots of time after you've prepared for the more rapid scenarios).

Consider whatever natural disasters are most likely in your location. Then consider some that aren't. If you're not in a fire-prone area, maybe it will be in a few years. Flood? Tornado?


It does make you wonder what you would grab; it is a problem for us that we can't use cloud backup due to slow DSL upload speeds; I calculate 231 days to upload all our stuff which is about 1TB assuming top speed, it is just not practical. Code42 used to allow you to mail them a hard drive to get your backup started, and I tried that, but it is still too slow to keep up with subsequent updates. So I have a drive stored in another building, and we used to store another drive way off site but that isn't practical with the pandemic. If there was enough time, I'd get out birth certs out of the fire safe (although you can get a replacement eventually I think), grab one or better both drives out of the RAID NAS or the whole thing if possible, then get my wallet and keys and try to save a car.  Probably be hard to leave in less than 5 min with anything. Tornado is our most likely scenario and there won't be much warning if it is actually going to hit other than the sound, and there is no shelter to run to around here anyway so just hiding in the basement until it is done.  Given 30 min and I'd get some MREs and water into the car and maybe grab some photo albums that aren't scanned yet.  Having your wallet and ID and a credit card would help a lot.  A few years ago when it mattered I kept all my source code on an encrypted stick buried in a jar by a builder that hopefully would still be there away from our house.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sinko swimo: imauniter: Thats one way to get rid of evidence.
/ and dead whales 🐋

that's what they did when that FBI building went down and they blamed T McVeigh. the FBI kept jurisdiction over the investigation and scraped the lot clean in 3 days.

blamed him?  Do you think he was some sort of patsy?


IsN'T It OBVIouS? tHe REal culPRIt was antifA.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

groppet: I know pet owners who had pets still in the part still standing wanted to go in and get them.


firefighters supposedly did three complete sweeps for pets, including under bed, in closets, etc, installed motion cameras in the halls and set live traps, they did not find any animals in the building. Its pretty hard to find a cat that wants to stay hidden, though. I would think one or two were still in there.

/I would have sued to halt demolition to get stuff or animals out, like one homeowner did.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: groppet: I know pet owners who had pets still in the part still standing wanted to go in and get them.

firefighters supposedly did three complete sweeps for pets, including under bed, in closets, etc, installed motion cameras in the halls and set live traps, they did not find any animals in the building. Its pretty hard to find a cat that wants to stay hidden, though. I would think one or two were still in there.

/I would have sued to halt demolition to get stuff or animals out, like one homeowner did.


Alot of them probably gtfo. Let's say we could prove there was a healthy twenty year old human and a healthy dog still inside the standing building. I'd put my money on the dog to rescue itself before the human ever got out on their own.
 
