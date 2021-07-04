 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Two adults, nine juveniles overdose, are rushed to ER from mental health facility. Looks like someone smuggled in some bad shiat   (clickorlando.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Paracetamol toxicity, Orlando, Florida, Central Florida Behavioral Health, Human, Greater Orlando, Drug overdose, Transport  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone is losing a license
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're doing it wrong
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody pooped a stronger batch of fent than usual?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
80 word articles are so fulfilling and satisfying.

Can there be a follow up where there are additional details, rather than sketchy police scanner details?
 
Shadyman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somebody accidentally that headline.

/"11 people from Central Florida Behavioral Health due to overdoses"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not really a good idea to just send people into the psych ward willy-nilly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
😂
 
