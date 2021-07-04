 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Anonymous poster requests hit on feral peacock via Craigslist ad, fails to notice Google Maps identifying his home address after bird is shot and killed   (sfgate.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Inconsolable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The peacock was described as "kind of a community mascot" by resident Melissa Glass, who said the bird appeared in her yard for the first time about six years ago and kept coming back for company and morsels of food.


you are wrong for doing that.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not saying I approve of the killing but I understand. Peacock calls are loud and sound like injured children calling for help. They aren't meant to be pets and should not be kept as such.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's the Google Maps pic showing his Home icon (identified as '4' in yellow):
Fark user imageView Full Size


// Idiot.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
peacocks can be pretty obnoxious. That said any offing of anything is best covered by the 3S principals.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine with me - anything that reduces the level of NEYYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAW in the world I'll buy 'em a damn drink for doing it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Them's good eatin'.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The real story is that someone found an actual hitman on the internet who wasn't an undercover cop.

/or the undercover cop just hated the bird too
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby got "feral peacock" into a headline before I did...
 
dyhchong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NullReferenceException: The real story is that someone found an actual hitman on the internet who wasn't an undercover cop.

/or the undercover cop just hated the bird too


Maybe the cop turned up thinking it was a code name for a person then took the opportunity to shoot something dead when he discovered it was an actual wild peacock and that there was no crime at that point.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We know the perp.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NullReferenceException: The real story is that someone found an actual hitman on the internet who wasn't an undercover cop.

/or the undercover cop just hated the bird too


I'm not sure that a random craigslist weirdo willing to kill a wild animal for money quite qualifies as a 'hitman', though.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: NullReferenceException: The real story is that someone found an actual hitman on the internet who wasn't an undercover cop.

/or the undercover cop just hated the bird too

I'm not sure that a random craigslist weirdo willing to kill a wild animal for money quite qualifies as a 'hitman', though.


TripTank Tier Auftragskiller (Animal Hitman) - Einer muss es ja tun
Youtube i8aytlx7gnQ
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've felt that way about the neighborhood rooster.  But all I did was send juju about him being eaten by a fox.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Them's good eatin'.


I figured the guy would have eaten the peafowl's heart so he could absorb its assholeness G Gordon Liddy style and add it to his own
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I've felt that way about the neighborhood rooster.  But all I did was send juju about him being eaten by a fox.


There's your mistake.

If you send bad juju about him being eaten by a fox, you'll just get bad karma in return.

On the other hand if you send good juju about a local fox getting a delicious rooster meal in your neighbourhood, you'll probably win the lottery that weekend and solve your rooster problem.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Them's good eatin'.


But ya hafta cook 'em right.
 
