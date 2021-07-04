 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   I think he just won the 4th of July MacGyver contest
Original [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
I don't know what that water craft is, but there will be a bunch soon
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
That's gotta be a video edit of some sort
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

cretinbob: I don't know what that water craft is, but there will be a bunch soon


Take my money!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: cretinbob: I don't know what that water craft is, but there will be a bunch soon

Take my money!


Mine too. I have a feeling this is an ad, but fark it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.


That's a little chunk of dry ice in some water.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.


i'm sure it's "smoke" from dry ice for an effect. not actually fire.............
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
i'm also pretty sure he's being towed like a tubing rig, but the boat is edited out.

and the looks of those trees.....i'm pretty sure this is a Florida Man as well...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

luna1580: make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.

i'm sure it's "smoke" from dry ice for an effect. not actually fire.............


Ah I see now, thanks.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, but he's just a poseur in the rain.  Fair Weather Cookout Guy is all he gets from me..
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
but there's no wake at all in front of him. what is he riding on?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

luna1580: but there's no wake at all in front of him. what is he riding on?


Probably something like this.
http://jetboardtestingtour.com/2020/0​1​/04/top-10-efoils-and-jetboards-best-e​lectric-hydrofoils-2020/
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
My bullsh*t sense is tingling...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

luna1580: but there's no wake at all in front of him. what is he riding on?


Probably something similar to this:
JetSurf Race 2019 - Official video
Youtube 9D7Inw2AezQ


You can just see he has the throttle in his right hand as he accelerates away from the boat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

luna1580: i'm also pretty sure he's being towed like a tubing rig, but the boat is edited out.

and the looks of those trees.....i'm pretty sure this is a Florida Man as well...


There's no boat wake
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
That is probably the most American thing I will see today.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: luna1580: but there's no wake at all in front of him. what is he riding on?

Probably something like this.
http://jetboardtestingtour.com/2020/01​/04/top-10-efoils-and-jetboards-best-e​lectric-hydrofoils-2020/


Damn you're quick!
Definitely not electric though. You can hear the two-stroke engine.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Haven't played, ahem, water sports, but I've definitely played with dry ice, and that's dry ice.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Oh that's just plain wrong!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Spectrum: make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.

That's a little chunk of dry ice in some water.


Yep. "Smoke" is too white to be from coals and the guy isn't coughing at all from it going right in his face.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
1 hour ago  
That smoke looks like dry ice or something.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Remember that time I got third degree burns, crashed, and almost drowned? All at the same time? Good times.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
You too can look like a jackass.
 
Dijon Ketchup [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: luna1580: make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.

i'm sure it's "smoke" from dry ice for an effect. not actually fire.............

Ah I see now, thanks.


STILL ... dry ice in your lap is a great way to burn your dick off
 
Huntceet
1 hour ago  
MURICA!!!
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Amateur.. This dude is the real patriot on Independence Day

https://twitter.com/AltitudeChaz/stat​u​s/1411827319149195267
 
AppleOptionEsc
1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Ivo Shandor: luna1580: but there's no wake at all in front of him. what is he riding on?

Probably something like this.
http://jetboardtestingtour.com/2020/01​/04/top-10-efoils-and-jetboards-best-e​lectric-hydrofoils-2020/

Damn you're quick!
Definitely not electric though. You can hear the two-stroke engine.


Nothing rules out what is filming him isn't a 2 stroke boat and a phone or camera with stabilizing software.
 
carkiller
49 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 700x467]

Yeah, but he's just a poseur in the rain.  Fair Weather Cookout Guy is all he gets from me..


Looks like the same guy to me.
 
RyansPrivates
44 minutes ago  
This is idiot tried to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: This is idiot tried to

[Fark user image 850x637]


The video is cringe enough on its own.. Then you turn on the audio and feel the need to apologize to the rest of the world on Americas behalf
 
LiberalConservative
33 minutes ago  

Dijon Ketchup: make me some tea: luna1580: make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.

i'm sure it's "smoke" from dry ice for an effect. not actually fire.............

Ah I see now, thanks.

STILL ... dry ice in your lap is a great way to burn your dick off


Freeze not burn. Pet peeve.
 
RyansPrivates
31 minutes ago  

styckx: RyansPrivates: This is idiot tried to

[Fark user image 850x637]

The video is cringe enough on its own.. Then you turn on the audio and feel the need to apologize to the rest of the world on Americas behalf


The fact that it is so cringey and quietly evil is kinda a good representation of where our country is right now, though. So at least there's that.
 
RyansPrivates
31 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Dijon Ketchup: make me some tea: luna1580: make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.

i'm sure it's "smoke" from dry ice for an effect. not actually fire.............

Ah I see now, thanks.

STILL ... dry ice in your lap is a great way to burn your dick off

Freeze not burn. Pet peeve.


Don't pet your peeve with dry ice, your might get a freezeburn.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
30 minutes ago  

luna1580: make me some tea: That's some dumb shiat right there.

Great way to burn your dick off if that tips over into your lap.

i'm sure it's "smoke" from dry ice for an effect. not actually fire.............


Would still be a bad idea to dump it on your dick.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: This is idiot tried to

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Is idiot. Can confirm.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
17 minutes ago  
The earliest version of this I find is
July 4 2018
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk01n-VAD​G​t/c/17989303321028764/
julianlnorth Bay County, Florida

julianlnorth How are you spending your 4th of July? We're out here grilling on the lake making sure everyone knows what America is all about! #independenceday #4thofjuly #jetsurf #couchsurfer #summershenanigans #sendit #soexpressive #america #americacookout #cookout #summer #lake #floridalake #alligatorpatrol #americanflag #happy4th

There's this earlier from the same guy,

https://www.newsflare.com/video/21675​1​/entertainment-arts/man-drinks-beer-wh​ile-sitting-on-a-lawn-chair-attached-t​o-a-jetsurf-board
Man drinks beer while sitting on a lawn chair attached to a jetsurf board
Filmed on Tuesday 22nd May 2018

A man drank a beer while sitting on a lawn chair attached to a jetsurf board at a private lake in Bay County, Florida, in May 2018.

"This is me sitting in a lawn chair on a jetsurf board reaching for a cold one in the cooler mounted on the nose," Julian North wrote.

It took three attempts to get the shot he wanted.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Redh8t: Ivo Shandor: luna1580: but there's no wake at all in front of him. what is he riding on?

Probably something like this.
http://jetboardtestingtour.com/2020/01​/04/top-10-efoils-and-jetboards-best-e​lectric-hydrofoils-2020/

Damn you're quick!
Definitely not electric though. You can hear the two-stroke engine.

Nothing rules out what is filming him isn't a 2 stroke boat and a phone or camera with stabilizing software.


Actually, there are a few things that rule out your theory.
1) We can hear the drone of a four-stroke on the boat keeping pace with the gentleman.
2) You can clearly hear the whine of a two-stroke motor hitting its optimum powerband as the fellow accelerated away from the watercraft doing the filming. Not to mention, the filming craft doesn't speed up.
So where would that telltale sound come from?
 
