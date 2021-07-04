 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   The Vatican bell ringer can go home. Pope Francis recovering from surgery   (vaticannews.va) divider line
11
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You would think he would have some magic holy water, or a saint's toe bone, or some zombie Jesus voodoo crap to stay alive, but popes just die off.
There is no Lazarus magic.
It's a sham.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds like good news.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see the brown smoke?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, no, no, they are called to join their lord.  Their god could keep them alive forever, he just doesn't want to.  Kind of like how he helped Karen find her keys and makes sure certain football players get touchdowns, but doesn't do shiat for innocent landmine victims or kids dying in screaming agony from cancer .

Their god is a f*cking prick.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's the Pope's 8 and the Heathens nothing.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
After decades of priests "operating" in the colons of others, turnabout is fair play.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most US neo-Christian preachers make Pope Francis look like a holy man.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FYI: the bell that rings the death knell of a Pope.

img.geocaching.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The scheduled surgery for a diverticular stenosis of the colon concluded Sunday evening

Well that answers the question 'does the pope shiat in the woods'

He doesn't. He popes in a hospital
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Drinking plenty of water helps to prevent diverticulitis, so the holy water would have done some good in this case.
 
