(Some Guy)   Kiefer Sutherland's gardener's weed wacker's thief is running out of time   (floridanewstimes.com) divider line
11
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kiefer attacked a Christmas tree that didn't even do anything wrong, what does this gardening tool thief think is going to happen to him?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At some point while Sutherland's gardener was working, the suspect was said to be worth more than $ 1,500 using his and other tools, especially weed wackers and hedge trimmers.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That entire article is a f*ckin abortion...
Hahaha, good grief!
 
Threbus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police "are under investigation"???
Does someone know more than they're letting on?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A waste of ____.  Fill in the blank
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: Police officers are still under investigation.

Fark user imageView Full Size


FTA:the suspect was said to be worth more than $ 1,500

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw that guy at the 31 flavors last night!
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kiefer Sutherland's Gardiner's weed whacker thief is RUNNING OUT OF TIME!

fify
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, well I know a guy who is friends with Tom Cruise's cousin, who had his pokemon collection stolen from his pickup truck 7 years ago!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Redh8t: That entire article is a f*ckin abortion...
Hahaha, good grief!


It was obviously stolen from TMZ.
https://www.tmz.com/2021/07/03/kiefer​-​sutherland-gardener-theft-gear-stolen/​
Fark keeps approving more and more of these links from weird fake news sites (fake as in the site is fake, not just the news) for some reason.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DAMMIT!
 
