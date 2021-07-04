 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Did you really need a cup of tea mate. Really?   (ph.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Maidstone Crown Court, Karendeep Khaira  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This actually made me laugh. I almost want to say the FAIL tag would work here too.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should've gone for the coffee.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, was it tea or was it mate?
 
