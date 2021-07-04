 Skip to content
 
(KATV Little Rock)   A Super Soaker would not be a good welcome home gift   (katv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
40 years?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like the type of individual the parole system was actually instituted for.  When you have the people that he robbed going, "No, just let the dude out on supervision, it's fine." - that's a difficult endorsement to obtain as a felon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whatshisname: 40 years?


If the people involved don't know it's a water pistol, you gonna get charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon - 'cause as far as they know that's what it is.  And in most places that's anything from 10 years to life.
 
