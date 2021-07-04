 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Forget about helping old ladies
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Done.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
awwww, these kiddos are my new heroes!

based on the location, a lot of them were probably blanding's turtles. they are a threatened species. and they are cute!

Fark user imageView Full Size


remember, turts are on the move now looking for mates, looking for places to dig nests, and looking to return home from these adventures.

if you see a turtle crossing a road you can help it by gently moving it across in the direction it was ALREADY going, even if it is farther away.

their little turtle brains are VERY stubborn, if you turn it around it will be back on the road in a few minutes. also, remember all snappers and large musks can reach to bite you back behind their front legs. and they will try. they do NOT understand "wow, i'm flying" as a good thing......

also, people who aim to run over turtles on purpose should be run over themselves and left in the road!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
introvertspring.comView Full Size
 
First New Username In Many Years
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh c'mon, kids. Mitch McConnell can shuffle his own happy ass across the street.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel.

Their parents should be shot
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Technically tortoises aren't they?

I saw one in the parking lot once and moved it into the grass headed away from it. Poor thing was more afraid of me than it was of the oncoming cars which is part of what worried me. I didn't want it to get....well, you know.
 
Plissken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With their slow pace and leathery skins, helping old ladies is kind of a drag.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good work, kids, keep it up.

I used to rescue turtles and tortoises in Florida all the time. They had a bad habit of crossing the road and getting stuck on the curb, as they would keep walking forward and forward and forward as if somehow it would go away. Or get shorter.

They are fast little suckers too, I'm surprised.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So then they aren't replicants, right?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: awwww, these kiddos are my new heroes!

based on the location, a lot of them were probably blanding's turtles. they are a threatened species. and they are cute!


I was wondering. The stock photo was a box turtle.

One day I stopped to move a painted turtle across the road and on my return trip, at the same spot, I saw a pickup try to cream a turtle. Maybe the same one. The driver veered into the gravel shoulder and almost lost it. WTF sort of sociopath do you need to be to think that running over turtles is fun?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: "The Mason City Globe reports that on one recent summer day, they spent several hours assisting turtles, saving 20 to 30 from being flattened by motorists, and they reckon they've saved close to 200 overall.

That cracked me up. And, then the names of the kids? Oh, man.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loucifer: With their slow pace and leathery skins, helping old ladies is kind of a drag.


Easy lays though.
 
