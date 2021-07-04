 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   When you know you're going to have a crappy day   (kfor.com) divider line
23
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody must have destroyed a toilet.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh........ICK!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gardens occasionally require fertilizer, right?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Had sewage back up and nearly fill my bathtub as well as spill out of the toilet during a neighborhood flood. It was not pleasant and that smell never seemed to totally go away.

/ Maybe it was because I saw it happen and was forever scarred.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Warning: The above video contains images that some may find disturbing.


Hey, that video you just saw. Totally gross. Have a nice day.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Warning: The above video contains images that some may find disturbing."
What was disturbing was the camera work!
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apartment complex's that require renters insurance are really doing their tenants a favor.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Must have been one heck of a party.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...stuck between a rock and a hard ball..."

Well that's a new one...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Already seeing both the apartment owners are blaming the city, and the city is blaming the apartment.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ukexpat: "...stuck between a rock and a hard ball..."

Well that's a new one...


Give her a break. She's down shiat's creek with two paddles.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, it came out of her toilet.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Theeng: Already seeing both the apartment owners are blaming the city, and the city is blaming the apartment.


Just wait, there will be legislation somewhere that clearly puts the apartment owner to blame, government departments always have a Gotcher.

FTA: "We're investigating the issue. Generally, sewer backups are the responsibility of the property owner," said Malarie Gotcher with the department.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Taco Bell, not even once
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
City says it is the property owners problem.  Property owner says it is the city's problem.
Wanna bet there are a bunch of "wet wipes" involved.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now imagine that there are people in this world who are turned on by that stuff.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: City says it is the property owners problem.  Property owner says it is the city's problem.
Wanna bet there are a bunch of "wet wipes" involved.


Pfft. Wouldn't put it past people dumping actual diapers.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok, but was the giant box of Great Value™ Dishwasher Powder Original Scent any help?

Why does every news story feel like an ad these days?
 
Generation_D
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oklahoma is part of America's own Third World.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Now imagine that there are people in this world who are turned on by that stuff.


I blame Spirit Halloween
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Now imagine that there are people in this world who are turned on by that stuff.


