(Globe and Mail)   Man asks stranger to stop hitting woman, is surprised by next activity stranger chooses   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
10
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do not cross a stranger in the Alps.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus.  You forget canada is full of knife crime sometimes.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Jesus.  You forget canada is full of knife crime sometimes.


Is the knife okay?
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Jesus.  You forget canada is full of knife crime sometimes.


Just wait till we perfect the drive by stabbing
Then we'll show america
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You save yourself or others. Not, usually, both.
/
Maybe let others save them self?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: leeksfromchichis: Jesus.  You forget canada is full of knife crime sometimes.

Is the knife okay?


Probably not. Then again , a guy who stabs people in the park might have the arrogance to hold on to his knife after a good stabbin'
 
Jaesop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You save yourself or others. Not, usually, both.
/
Maybe let others save them self?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


This isn't true and that's not how commas work.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Out walking very late about 20 years ago. Heard a woman in distress pleading to be let go. Run down , guy isd in the doorway of a commercial building, has a woman pinned to the wall and grabs her by the throaty and starts choking her

I peel him off and throw him on the ground (pretty easy since he never saw me coming). I'm yelling at him to stay on the ground until the cops arrive and he won't get hurt. I'm reaching fort my phone when the woman hits me in the back of the head with an empty beer bottle screaming "What are you doing to my boyfriend?"

Tossed her on the ground, called the cops. Cops were pretty amused that I was so naive, arrested them both. Cops said its why domestic violence calls are so dangerous for all involved
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Jesus.  You forget canada is full of knife crime sometimes.


It was one of those semi-automatic knives, too. Brutal.
On the serious side, I hope the cops catch this guy. Calgary cops have a good record at catching their man.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Weatherkiss: leeksfromchichis: Jesus.  You forget canada is full of knife crime sometimes.

Is the knife okay?

Probably not. Then again , a guy who stabs people in the park might have the arrogance to hold on to his knife after a good stabbin'


I thought hockey was a sport where stabbing was the source of locomotion itself.
 
