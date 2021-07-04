 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   I'll have a bomb pop and five missiles (wink wink)   (abc7news.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, San Francisco Bay Area, East Bay, ice cream truck, Pittsburg, California, Pittsburg Police, sweet treats, Contra Costa County, California, drugs  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the ice cream man stop me when I'm stopping by .
All my flavors are guaranteed to satisfy.
Kids.

John Brim-Ice Cream Man
Youtube -FXzfXBHXW8
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoulda stuck with Herbs
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Could work detectives 🙄
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Big worm ice-cream truck
Youtube 6o5tJiIOBBI
 
Juc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
so in a country where everybody and their mom can have however many guns they want, why are fireworks such a pain in the butt to get?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Must be too many fingers in that city
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Juc: so in a country where everybody and their mom can have however many guns they want, why are fireworks such a pain in the butt to get?


I can't buy or own a gun.

I can get all the damn fireworks I want. Including everything shown in the article picture. Well, except the gun.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is a good thing that the police stopped that ice-cream truck.

Do you know what would have happened if someone had accidentally set off all of the fireworks in the truck at the same time?

This would have been the result:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I take it the missiles are powered by sugar motors.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Juc: so in a country where everybody and their mom can have however many guns they want, why are fireworks such a pain in the butt to get?


Cuz we're hypocritical pieces of crapcuz we're hypocritical pieces of crap
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Juc: so in a country where everybody and their mom can have however many guns they want, why are fireworks such a pain in the butt to get?


They don't sell well enough out of season to justify the shelf space.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police say they were tipped off to the fireworks by a local parent.

Their kid will have to endure some neighborhood kid beat downs for this violation of social etiquette.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Juc: so in a country where everybody and their mom can have however many guns they want, why are fireworks such a pain in the butt to get?


Because 2nd amendment and reasons.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What are M-1000s? A new and improved M-80?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: What are M-1000s? A new and improved M-80?


Yes. And they're stupid.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: AirForceVet: What are M-1000s? A new and improved M-80?

Yes. And they're stupid.


Stupid? How?

M-80s were pretty explosive especially in containers.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: AirForceVet: What are M-1000s? A new and improved M-80?

Yes. And they're stupid.


That must have been what was going off from 9:00 until 11:00 last night on the cul de sac behind my house (one of the homes back there is a rental).

Sounded like bombs going off.

This neighborhood is always like the Apocalypse Now Do Lung Bridge scene from mid June to the end of each July, but whatever these people were setting off last night was some next level shiat.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not like you could sell pot out of your ice cream truck anymore. Gotta diversify.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Coach McGirk: AirForceVet: What are M-1000s? A new and improved M-80?

Yes. And they're stupid.

Stupid? How?

M-80s were pretty explosive especially in containers.


Agreed.  M-80s are awesome and putting them in something like an open trash can or grill makes them even better.  From experience I advice against putting them in a boat fashioned out of aluminum foil and placing the boat in your pool.  Your pool filter will despise you for it having to deal with shards of aluminum.  Never heard of a M-1000 and it sounds like a gimmick.
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ice cream and explosives pair well together. Like peas and carrots.

d2d8wwwkmhfcva.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.