 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Toronto: Okay, calling the cops for every reason isn't working, let's try something else   (cbc.ca) divider line
78
    More: Interesting, Toronto, Metropolitan Toronto, Scarborough, Ontario, Police, Greater Toronto Area, Toronto Transit Commission, Constable, Andre Campbell  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And they can take some of the money from the police to fund those other programs.  So less find the police?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: And they can take some of the money from the police to fund those other programs.  So less find the police?


Actually defunding the police or any real effort at police reform in Ontario is not going to happen with Ford as Premier. I'm kinda surprised Tory's on board with this project, tbh. He's been swinging a pretty dickish hammer lately.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep going.

Abolish the police.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty damned cool. I'd love to see the white papers.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

I hope it works as intended.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?


LOL. You act like armed farkheads don't add fuel to the fire.
ROFLMAO
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly there won't be an overreaction if there's an injury during an intervention w/o cops.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please call the non-crisis Police Hotline on 0 118 999 88199 911 9 725 3.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mentioned that the police would certainly be invited to help the crisis unit.
Oh the police will love that. Having to play second fiddle to people who can possibly make a real difference won't hurt their ego at all.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?


Guns aren't the only weapons that can be used in volatile situations. I've talked friends down from self harm with empathetic kind words.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

LOL. You act like armed farkheads don't add fuel to the fire.
ROFLMAO


Good point.  You volunteer first.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.


Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?


This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: waxbeans: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

LOL. You act like armed farkheads don't add fuel to the fire.
ROFLMAO

Good point.  You volunteer first.


You think I can't talk down someone who's angry?
Clearly you've never had a Latina girlfriend.
🙄
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.


There are a lot of calls where police aren't necessary, or even that interested in responding.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.


Well it's only fair considering we idolize gun toting little penis people
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whatshisname: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.

There are a lot of calls where police aren't necessary, or even that interested in responding.


Exactly I had a cop show up because a DWI driver had smashed into my car and he seems so uninterested had already collected the parts from the car to hit my car and found out what kind of vehicle it was he didn't care
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sno man: BizarreMan: And they can take some of the money from the police to fund those other programs.  So less find the police?

Actually defunding the police or any real effort at police reform in Ontario is not going to happen with Ford as Premier. I'm kinda surprised Tory's on board with this project, tbh. He's been swinging a pretty dickish hammer lately.


I do not trust Ford's dickhammer.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rule number one: Learn from other people's (or countries) mistakes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This thread starting to smell like boot polish
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?


Well, if you take the time to RTFA, dumbass, you would see that this is aimed at responding to exclusively mental health issues. The goal is to have the cops step back from mental health calls, which they are not trained for and which they have become the default responders for despite their lack of training, and instead send crisis responders who are trained to deal with people in mental health crisis, ideally BEFORE it gets explosive.

Speaking as someone with about 120 hours of crisis training under my belt, I've defused more than a few "explosive" situations with nary a weapon in my hand, and you don't really need one, you just need a calm voice and a command presence, and that just takes practice.

If you can't talk down someone who's screaming and waving their arms by speaking softly and maneuvering them towards the door, you have to out-scream and out-wave them, you've failed in life, quite honestly.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?


This "Hurr durr so you don't want to enforce laws???" shtick is tired. Shut the f*ck up and go educate yourself--people have written literal books on the subject. You don't get to be an ignorant POS any more.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.


It'd be interesting to see what CUPE's response would be to that. And it will happen eventually.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.


See my response to your idiot colleague.

Nobody is suggesting that these folks get sent in to handle a robbery in progress you imbecile.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?


And why is the guitar pink? Show your work.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?


Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY


"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind defund the police, if you actually listen to it."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look, y'all want the Maple Leafs to win, maybe toss that coach and get a few strikers to attempt some goals, eh?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?


Well, the police don't process the rape kits so nothing will change. They begrudgingly investigate murder so I expect someone else could do a better job. We put the cops in jail and cut way back on the wife beaters.
And the cops definitely don't investigate crap. You're lucky if they write down a statement and file the paperwork. There's not a Columbo among them. That's just a television fantasy.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?


FTA:  There is still much to piece together on exactly who will be placed on the teams that will respond to these calls, though it's likely to be a mix of community nurses, harm-reduction workers and people trained in de-escalation

The whole point of the initiative is an acknowledgement that armed cops aren't always ideal responders for every situation, especially situations involving people in mental health crisis or substance abuse.

Sometimes, cops showing up somewhere is exactly what makes a given situation "explosive" when it doesn't necessarily need to be.  Developing systems that mount nuanced responses to nuanced problems is a worthy goal.  I'd imagine a lot of cops will be in favour of this too.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

[YouTube video: Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind defund the police, if you actually listen to it."


To be fair, this segment is about defunding the police, not abolishing them. These are separate, if related, concepts.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: See my response to your idiot colleague


You're putting me to work at this hour?

Repost or STFU.
 
The Brains
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: If you can't talk down someone who's screaming and waving their arms by speaking softly and maneuvering them towards the door, you have to out-scream and out-wave them, you've failed in life, quite honestly.


LOL what fairy tale world do you inhabit?

Humans don't always X when you Y - even on simple things
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That will work in Toronto but here in St. Louis you better bring some iron with you they shootin fools left and right.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whatshisname: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.

There are a lot of calls where police aren't necessary, or even that interested in responding.


I called the cops when I had a pipe burst last winter.

Totally useless.
 
The Brains
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

This "Hurr durr so you don't want to enforce laws???" shtick is tired. Shut the f*ck up and go educate yourself--people have written literal books on the subject. You don't get to be an ignorant POS any more.


Who does that job?

We call them the "Totally NOT police"

I enjoy all of your wishful thinking, as if man is not an animal (and the most dangerous one at that.)

Reminds me of when I was 14
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?


Free weed will solve all these problems, man.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

Free weed will solve all these problems, man.


Couldn't hurt.
 
The Brains
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

[YouTube video: Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind defund the police, if you actually listen to it."


Defund the police is different from abolish the police.

Reading skills matter. Could have saved yourself, and myself, some typing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

This "Hurr durr so you don't want to enforce laws???" shtick is tired. Shut the f*ck up and go educate yourself--people have written literal books on the subject. You don't get to be an ignorant POS any more.

Who does that job?

We call them the "Totally NOT police"

I enjoy all of your wishful thinking, as if man is not an animal (and the most dangerous one at that.)

Reminds me of when I was 14


The movement has its own Wikipedia page and everything, you willfully ignorant disph*t.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?


Someone who isn't such a pussy that they shoot an unarmed guy in the back multiple times?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: This experiment will last right up until a social worker gets greased by one of the noble oppressed.

Romanticizing criminals is the in thing right now though, so this fad is just going to have to run its course.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Brains: Gyrfalcon: If you can't talk down someone who's screaming and waving their arms by speaking softly and maneuvering them towards the door, you have to out-scream and out-wave them, you've failed in life, quite honestly.

LOL what fairy tale world do you inhabit?

Humans don't always X when you Y - even on simple things


I've dealt with angry people and drunk people and all kinds of other idiots.
And, only one time did it get out of hand. And all that happened was a bite mark. And the bitter didn't even get hurt for doing that.
🙄
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Brains: Bith Set Me Up: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

[YouTube video: Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind defund the police, if you actually listen to it."

Defund the police is different from abolish the police.

Reading skills matter. Could have saved yourself, and myself, some typing.


In 2019, the NYPD had a slowdown to protest the firing of Eric Garner's murderer, and instead of pandemonium ensuing, crime decreased substantially. And the NYPD was so humiliated that their temper-tantrum didn't phase the city that they stopped their slowdown sooner than they planned.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Moniker o' Shame: Who the hell would take the job of going into an explosive situation unarmed?

Someone who isn't such a pussy that they shoot an unarmed guy in the back multiple times?


THIS
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: The Brains: Bith Set Me Up: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

[YouTube video: Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind defund the police, if you actually listen to it."

Defund the police is different from abolish the police.

Reading skills matter. Could have saved yourself, and myself, some typing.

In 2019, the NYPD had a slowdown to protest the firing of Eric Garner's murderer, and instead of pandemonium ensuing, crime decreased substantially. And the NYPD was so humiliated that their temper-tantrum didn't phase the city that they stopped their slowdown sooner than they planned.


In before "of course crime went down, because no one was reporting it" BS.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gyrfalcon: See my response to your idiot colleague

You're putting me to work at this hour?

Repost or STFU.


You had to scroll past it to post this response.

There's lazy and then there's farking trolling.
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: The Brains: austerity101: The Brains: austerity101: Keep going.

Abolish the police.

Ok. Who takes care of rapists, murderers and wife beaters? You sit them down with your little pink guitar and sing Kumbayah to them until they realize the error of their ways?

And who is going to investigate criminal claims? Your DnD group?

This "Hurr durr so you don't want to enforce laws???" shtick is tired. Shut the f*ck up and go educate yourself--people have written literal books on the subject. You don't get to be an ignorant POS any more.

Who does that job?

We call them the "Totally NOT police"

I enjoy all of your wishful thinking, as if man is not an animal (and the most dangerous one at that.)

Reminds me of when I was 14

The movement has its own Wikipedia page and everything, you willfully ignorant disph*t.


Ok Jigglypuff

I did my undergrad in Justice Administration, was on the path to law school. To become a defense attorney.

Just because I choose to see reality rather than some pie in the sky BS doesn't mean I don't know these concepts.

I bet you think we can "teach not to rape" as if sociopaths give AF.

The Monkey will always be inside of us. Humans will always misbehave. And someone will have to deal with it, unless you're into Lord of the Flies cosplay. And they will be called police, as they have been for years

Go get your farkin shine box.
 
The Brains
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Brains: Gyrfalcon: If you can't talk down someone who's screaming and waving their arms by speaking softly and maneuvering them towards the door, you have to out-scream and out-wave them, you've failed in life, quite honestly.

LOL what fairy tale world do you inhabit?

Humans don't always X when you Y - even on simple things

I've dealt with angry people and drunk people and all kinds of other idiots.
And, only one time did it get out of hand. And all that happened was a bite mark. And the bitter didn't even get hurt for doing that.
🙄


Yeah?

When I was with my ex, her wife-beater ex came over to make trouble.

Should I have just sung him a lullaby instead of stomping his brains out? Shame there were no counsellors to talk him down when he was coming at me.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.