(Metro)   Irish God of Fire uses lightning at coffin makers building to test out products for crematorium   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dethklok - I Ejaculate Fire [Official Music Video]
Youtube 7W35dyPTh6o
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you think that THAT is bad...just try messing with The Morrigan.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Insert professional style wrestling announcement and music:

Who knew ZEUS himself the OLYMPIAN would disagree with this arrangement!!

/i know i know Zeus has nothing to do with Ireland
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Irish God of Lightning, surely.  It's a guild violation for a fire god to use lightning.

/as far as I can tell, that would be Tuireann the thunder god, the Irish version of Thor
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Insert professional style wrestling announcement and music:

Who knew ZEUS himself the OLYMPIAN would disagree with this arrangement!!

/i know i know Zeus has nothing to do with Ireland


Zeus would last about 2 seconds in the Tuatha De Danann (Irish pantheon).
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huge fire breaks out at coffin makers after building is 'struck by lightning'

But why is 'struck by lightning' in quotes? Is that slang for something I haven't heard? Insurance fraud?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The reporting that a trillion dollars worth of product was destroyed.


What is that, like that 700 caskets?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: casual disregard: Insert professional style wrestling announcement and music:

Who knew ZEUS himself the OLYMPIAN would disagree with this arrangement!!

/i know i know Zeus has nothing to do with Ireland

Zeus would last about 2 seconds in the Tuatha De Danann (Irish pantheon).


Zeus would have fled as a gold rain on top of a virgin, changing her to a goose and flown away.

/according to the myths that actually happened although we aren't entirely sure why
//maybe this is why
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So where are they going to bury the survivors?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where do they bury the survivors?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: iheartscotch: casual disregard: Insert professional style wrestling announcement and music:

Who knew ZEUS himself the OLYMPIAN would disagree with this arrangement!!

/i know i know Zeus has nothing to do with Ireland

Zeus would last about 2 seconds in the Tuatha De Danann (Irish pantheon).

Zeus would have fled as a gold rain on top of a virgin, changing her to a goose and flown away.

/according to the myths that actually happened although we aren't entirely sure why
//maybe this is why


Zeus may have been the king of the Greek Gods, but that's not because he was the most powerful.

I say that he wouldn't have lasted long because the Irish goddess of war, magic and death (The Morrigan) would not have put up with his shiat.

/ Zeus has always represented guile and knowing when to GTFO more than strength in my opinion
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: So where are they going to bury the survivors?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe God wanted to Jump Start someone.
 
