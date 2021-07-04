 Skip to content
Georgia country club reports a hole in one
48
48 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember playing Pinetree in the 90's, I just don't remember the name of the video game.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.


Not all Hispanic men are from Mexico
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Replace the divot.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Person of interest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x281]

Person of interest


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.

Not all Hispanic men are from Mexico


That's true.   But honestly, when some white person says "Hispanic", they aren't talking about Cubans or Argentinians, for example.   My nephew is half Mexican.  Looks very Mexican (as opposed to the Indian heritage from his mother).   He's also the rare 6 foot Mexican, from our ide of the family.  His father is not tall.   I spend a lot of time here in town around Central American immigrants.   There isn't a lot...well any...tall folks in that demographic.   Not that there is anything wrong with being not tall.   I love those people.

It just struck me as odd.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.

Not all Hispanic men are from Mexico


I'm a 6'3" Hispanic (Chile) male so I'm having a kick from this thread.  What a farked up story.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: But honestly, when some white person says "Hispanic", they aren't talking about Cubans or Argentinians, for example.


Totally depends on location.  We had lots of Hispanics, but no Mexicans.  Not to say they all looked down on Shaq, but they weren't from Mexico.
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only appropriate response to subby's headline...

Golfclap
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, that's some weird shiat. Just driving a truck through a golf course in the middle of the day.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have to wonder if the golf pro was putting on someone's wife's green and the husband found out
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently there were 2 other bodies in the bed of the pickup.

https://www.ajc.com/news/breaking-sus​p​ect-sought-after-shooting-near-ksu-cam​pus/DSFPAKSCUBARDBX2IQXUMRRZXY/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It wasn't me.....
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: [media1.giphy.com image 500x250]


Oh mrs. Green
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bring a golf club to a gun fight.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ok, that's some weird shiat. Just driving a truck through a golf course in the middle of the day.


Some asshole would drive his pickup on the course I worked at here in Minnesota over the winter at night. I suggested installing spike strips or something but the head groundskeeper is too kind.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 "Check me if I'm wrong, but if I kill all the golfers, they're gonna lock me up and throw away the key."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was the Hispanic guy shot with a golf gun?

Because it sure made a hole in Juan...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.

Not all Hispanic men are from Mexico


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rough way to go ...

/ Racking up those miles from tickets to Hell.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB
Tomorrow morning, my 17 year old son and I are attempting 18 in 90 plus degrees, near 100% humidity. Yesterday, i took him, and his twin sister to the driving range. Twin sister has seen caddyshack. Son? Nope. Twin sister went all caddyshack references at the driving range; trying not to laugh at the same time (she yelled 'DOUBLE FARTS' after hitting a ball crappily).

She 'hated' golf. I am planning on forced family fun time later this summer so the 3 of us can go.

/CSB
 
First New Username In Many Years
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bowen: Apparently there were 2 other bodies in the bed of the pickup.

https://www.ajc.com/news/breaking-susp​ect-sought-after-shooting-near-ksu-cam​pus/DSFPAKSCUBARDBX2IQXUMRRZXY/


Hole in one three.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bowen: Apparently there were 2 other bodies in the bed of the pickup.


That's some 45**- like scorekeeping there.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What the heck? I feel like there's a lot of story that is not yet public.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shtrict rulesh of gun play, Goldfinger
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The 2nd hole is a curse on this country club.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HOTY? Too early?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ok, that's some weird shiat. Just driving a truck through a golf course in the middle of the day.


He was on a mission from god
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: Apparently there were 2 other bodies in the bed of the pickup.

https://www.ajc.com/news/breaking-susp​ect-sought-after-shooting-near-ksu-cam​pus/DSFPAKSCUBARDBX2IQXUMRRZXY/


Holy shipping crates! That's messed up. They got a psycho on the loose.

/ There's going to be much more to this story I fear.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.


Right? I'm Hispanic and 5' 11' 3/4ths and going to a hole in the wall bar is fun. I'm taller than all the men, who are wearing boots. Hahaha. farking little dudes. Hehehehe
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe that's a 3 stroke penalty.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've considered golf to be a violent activity.  Other than softball, I have seen more people lose their shiat on a golf course than at any MMA gym.  And every single golfer has a bag full of weapons.

Better to bring a gun to a golf fight.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The Irresponsible Captain: Ok, that's some weird shiat. Just driving a truck through a golf course in the middle of the day.

He was on a mission from god


Oh...
CSB #2
dad's Hyundai went caput. As in 'oh this is a recall part replacement you never got a notice for that is now on backorder.' That was when he was 'in town' at the condo parents keep so they have a place to stay to see grandkids. Otherwise? Their current residence is 4 hours away.

So, let him borrow my car. (I telecommute... we have a spare car because being rural we keep a crappy Sarturn Outlook to haul crap).

Parents come over, borrow car, leave. Next day parts come in, because 'of course.'

Dad drives down 3 hours from (so Wisconsin: ) up north. His car is another hour south. I tell him i'll drive. So, as Im a about to leave...

'Hey, Dad. its 40 miles to West Allis. We have 3/4 of a tank of gas, i have a half a water bottle.'

He says: 'Hit it.' Then starts laughing.

/CSB
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fore!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I've considered golf to be a violent activity.  Other than softball, I have seen more people lose their shiat on a golf course than at any MMA gym.  And every single golfer has a bag full of weapons.

Better to bring a gun to a golf fight.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Buhurt x Golf
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In the immortal words of Jean Paul Sartre, "Au revoir, golfer"
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.

Not all Hispanic men are from Mexico


I've come back to this after doing a little research.  There are around a million Hispanics in Georgia.  Most are from Mexico, with a rising population from Central America..   I think this stuck in my mind because Georgia was one of the states that went all anti-immigrant and it bit them on the ass because their crops were rotting in the field.   This was about a decade ago.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: phalamir: Dewey Fidalgo: It's very sad and scary for his family and friends.

I did read another article that described the shooter as a 6'1'' Hispanic male.   I have seen some pretty tall Mexican kids, but that does seem quite tall.

Not all Hispanic men are from Mexico

I've come back to this after doing a little research.  There are around a million Hispanics in Georgia.  Most are from Mexico, with a rising population from Central America..   I think this stuck in my mind because Georgia was one of the states that went all anti-immigrant and it bit them on the ass because their crops were rotting in the field.   This was about a decade ago.


Ha.ha.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Play through shooting.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We need more troops on the border NOW


/s
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sidailurch: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Of all the scenes in the movie that one bothered me the most so I've never taken up golf.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: have to wonder if the golf pro was putting on someone's wife's green and the husband found out


This is why you are not a detective.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Georgia.  It's Golf.
Is it too soon to talk about Gun Control?
I'm just asking questions.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Have a better chance reenacting prohibition
 
