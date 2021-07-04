 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Look at the soil around Des Moines, Stuart, you can't build on it, you can't grow anything in it, the government says it's due to poor farming   (apnews.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pig shiat in the water? That explains so much.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
just further data for my "polk county is always worst county" theory.

but seriously, want to know the best AND long-term-cheapest way to fix this? PLANTED wetland buffer zones in all drainage basins. the combination of wetlands bacteria and plants will process and then USE the nitrates. just like in a well balanced planted fish tank.

it can be done. biofilters of wood chips or waste straw can even be built very cheaply.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's certainly not the Green Acres we are thinking of.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: just further data for my "polk county is always worst county" theory.

but seriously, want to know the best AND long-term-cheapest way to fix this? PLANTED wetland buffer zones in all drainage basins. the combination of wetlands bacteria and plants will process and then USE the nitrates. just like in a well balanced planted fish tank.

it can be done. biofilters of wood chips or waste straw can even be built very cheaply.


If MN could get farmers to shore up their chemical runoff, so can IA. It'll just take some of that magical socialism apparently because as per the article, the farmers aren't interested in eating the cost of making the water they make undrinkable, clean.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Modern pig farming Iowa/American style is a major problem and that problem is getting worse.

Iowa is Ag country. It is the backbone of their economy. As a result, the main players hold enormous power in state government..
However, Iowans are starting to push back.
Small farmers can't compete and are actively being pushed out/ bought up.
The water quality suffers, the smell wafts for miles. People are stating to get really pissed off.

This really isn't much different than strip mining or clear cutting. It's the easiest most profitable way of doing it.
And it comes with a price that the operators just walk away from when convenient.

The hog Barron

A simple Google search will lead to many article on the same general topic regarding Iowa (and others, Denmark)
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: luna1580: just further data for my "polk county is always worst county" theory.

but seriously, want to know the best AND long-term-cheapest way to fix this? PLANTED wetland buffer zones in all drainage basins. the combination of wetlands bacteria and plants will process and then USE the nitrates. just like in a well balanced planted fish tank.

it can be done. biofilters of wood chips or waste straw can even be built very cheaply.

If MN could get farmers to shore up their chemical runoff, so can IA. It'll just take some of that magical socialism apparently because as per the article, the farmers aren't interested in eating the cost of making the water they make undrinkable, clean.


i agree. something tells me senator bread bags and governor COVIDiot have not been prioritizing this biofilm-based approach.....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If a farm operation is going to be sustainable, they have to create profit year after year," Walton said. "To ask a farmer to invest in something that doesn't add to the bottom line in a period of time when they were not making a profit anyway, it's just a moot point."

So farmers as as 'noble' as fecking corporations.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"the state's farm lobby has opposed mandatory rules and Iowa legislators have favored a voluntary approach that so far hasn't made a dent in the problem."

Translation: republicans.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So farmers as as 'noble' as fecking corporations.


In Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and the Dakotas, farms ARE corporations. Huge ones. The quaint notion of the family farmer is largely a myth. At least as where beans, corn, etc. are concerned.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about burrow owls?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the land they stole because the natives "weren't doing anything with it"?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "If a farm operation is going to be sustainable, they have to create profit year after year," Walton said. "To ask a farmer to invest in something that doesn't add to the bottom line in a period of time when they were not making a profit anyway, it's just a moot point."

So farmers as as 'noble' as fecking corporations.


Why should they have to spend money cleaning up a mess you care about.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well the lead smelter and vicinity to Tacoma would blight any soil.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the remaining soil safe enough to build some Florida style ocean view condos there?

Probably some folks looking for new/safe residences as far away from salt water as they can get.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know what, Subby, I LIKE YOU. You're not like the other people, here, in the trailer park.

/All I want for my birthday is a Burrow Owl
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blender61: People are stating to get really pissed off.


Ha
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Again, were going to have to socialize the cleanup of private mess...How about this, it's ILLEGAL to pollute off your damn land then you libertarian paradise lovers..What if your neighbor beats the living shat out of you
for polluting their land? Or uses their cherished gun to "defend" their land from your poisonous runoff?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So farmers as as 'noble' as fecking corporations.

In Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and the Dakotas, farms ARE corporations. Huge ones. The quaint notion of the family farmer is largely a myth. At least as where beans, corn, etc. are concerned.


I remember back in the late 80s, Nebraska's "Corporate Farming Ban" was controversial.

/Obvious who won...
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's being done by gay aliens.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luna1580: just further data for my "polk county is always worst county" theory.

but seriously, want to know the best AND long-term-cheapest way to fix this? PLANTED wetland buffer zones in all drainage basins. the combination of wetlands bacteria and plants will process and then USE the nitrates. just like in a well balanced planted fish tank.

it can be done. biofilters of wood chips or waste straw can even be built very cheaply.


TFA mentions that. The quoted response from the farmer is basically saying:

Dumping my waste in the river doesn't adversely affect me and I gain no benefit from implementing any measures to take responsibility for my runoff. Fark you, pay me.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

labman: How about burrow owls?


I like you.  You're not like the other people here in the trailer park.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the state's farm lobby has opposed mandatory rules and Iowa legislators have favored a voluntary approach that so far hasn't made a dent in the problem.

Translation: We don't want the government telling us what to do, we want the government to let us do whatever we want to do.

These morons don't really want "small government" what they want is a government big enough to let THEM do as they please. Like a bratty kid with a dumb big brother who plays defensive tackle.

Obvious statement is obvious, but still.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "If a farm operation is going to be sustainable, they have to create profit year after year," Walton said. "To ask a farmer to invest in something that doesn't add to the bottom line in a period of time when they were not making a profit anyway, it's just a moot point."

So farmers as as 'noble' as fecking corporations.


This is literally what I do for a living.  I write software that uses a lot of inputs (soil sampling, plant sampling, (near-)Infrared imagery, satellite imagery, weather reports, etc...) to come up with precision application plans for farmers so that they minimize any fertilizer and chemical applications and stay within state and federal (And sometimes even manufacturer's) guidelines.  This reduces/eliminates over-spray, run-off, scorching, and minimizes cost to the grower.  We create controller files for their tractors/spreaders/sprayers that allow them yo automatically apply stuff where it's needed and to avoid where it's not.

People like to say "farmers spray their crops with everything all willy-nilly", but the good ones don't.  That shiat (sometimes literally) is expensive.  Industrial grade Round-Up or 10-10-5 NPK fertilizer is not cheap.  If we can tell the farmer, "hey, you only need to spray that on this specific 15% of your field, rather than the whole thing", we save them not only materials cost, but wage and equipment cost as well.

The days of "Spray and Pray" are ending.

In addition, we provide records of what the machines actually applied and can help enforce regulations.  Much of the Southeast (cotton, soy, peas, rice, fruit trees), pacific states (California, Oregon, and Washington), and great lakes region (including Ontario and Manitoba) have moved to this format.  The hold-outs are a lot of the midwest states (like Iowa IN TFA, which has "opt-in" or "voluntary" limitations on most additive usages).  We have a lot of them as our customers, but we can only notify them when they do something stupid, like doing flat-rate nitrogen application on a field that just harvested soybeans, instead of blocking the controller file generation, like in other states.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Joey Chestnut just inhaled 76 of Nathan's Coney Island Hot Dogs and Des Moines Idaho doesn't exist east of the Mississip
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it has all that organic compounds in it why isn't it great to feed plants
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abmoraz: You know what, Subby, I LIKE YOU. You're not like the other people, here, in the trailer park.

/All I want for my birthday is a Burrow Owl


Its a funny film and worth a watch , imho  :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abmoraz: You know what, Subby, I LIKE YOU. You're not like the other people, here, in the trailer park.

/All I want for my birthday is a Burrow Owl


i found you one!

Fark user imageView Full Size


-they're so cute-
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: just further data for my "polk county is always worst county" theory.

but seriously, want to know the best AND long-term-cheapest way to fix this? PLANTED wetland buffer zones in all drainage basins. the combination of wetlands bacteria and plants will process and then USE the nitrates. just like in a well balanced planted fish tank.

it can be done. biofilters of wood chips or waste straw can even be built very cheaply.


That sounds like a lot of effort. Wouldn't it be better to just continue ruining everything?
 
neongoats
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So they've poisoned their own lands by spending a century selling cash crops to china and now they want America to fix their problem as if they were growing bell peppers and tomatoes for the dinner table.
 
