Ocean fire trifecta is now in play
22
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

22 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moos: fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all


Fun fact;  the petroleum industry still does that.
Apparently, building a pipeline just isn't possible. .
Look at a night time satellite view of the world's oil producing areas.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: moos: fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all

Fun fact;  the petroleum industry still does that.
Apparently, building a pipeline just isn't possible. .
Look at a night time satellite view of the world's oil producing areas.


And methane releases from drilling and fracking is largely responsible for the acceleration in observed warming of the oceans and atmosphere that's taken a lot of climate scientists by surprise.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some other videos from the replies: https://t.me/zamanaze/3926
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: And methane releases from drilling and fracking is largely responsible for the acceleration in observed warming of the oceans and atmosphere that's taken a lot of climate scientists by surprise.


Ah, yep.  +S
 
zerkalo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile someone somewhere tripped on a loose lump of uranium
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huge amounts of useful product are essentially wasted by venting or burn off..All of that could be used
to generate power in some way or another..Instead of regulating and forcing these companies not to
waste energy and pollute, the governments of the world look the other way..
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Grain of salt, but the oil company in that area is saying it isn't theirs. They think it is a mud volcano, that spewed up a gas ball, which caught fire. https://bnonews.com/index.php/2​021/07/​large-explosion-in-the-caspian-sea/
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, the newest round of idiots and how they're gonna hoard up gas this week should be pretty funny.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Grain of salt, but the oil company in that area is saying it isn't theirs. They think it is a mud volcano, that spewed up a gas ball, which caught fire. https://bnonews.com/index.php/20​21/07/large-explosion-in-the-caspian-s​ea/


Wat
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blender61: moos: fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all

Fun fact;  the petroleum industry still does that.
Apparently, building a pipeline just isn't possible. .
Look at a night time satellite view of the world's oil producing areas.


There's a number that choose to flare or collect based on nat gas supply and prices.
 
adamatari
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

make me some tea: blender61: moos: fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all

Fun fact;  the petroleum industry still does that.
Apparently, building a pipeline just isn't possible. .
Look at a night time satellite view of the world's oil producing areas.

And methane releases from drilling and fracking is largely responsible for the acceleration in observed warming of the oceans and atmosphere that's taken a lot of climate scientists by surprise.


Yep. When they actually track the methane by satellite or other data rather than going by what the fossil fuel companies say, they find a LOT more leaking. Enough that methane is as dangerous to the climate as coal (though thankfully it doesn't put mercury into the air).

"Clean bridge fuel" my ass. They're a bunch of liars and crooks. So much for the "all of the above" that Obama championed as well (though he was better than Trump who actively tried to make things worse). Turns out we have to make choices and we will live with consequences.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And Adele thought she was hot stuff when she set fire to the rain.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Grain of salt, but the oil company in that area is saying it isn't theirs. They think it is a mud volcano, that spewed up a gas ball, which caught fire. https://bnonews.com/index.php/20​21/07/large-explosion-in-the-caspian-s​ea/


Achmed! I told you not to eat Taco Bell again before your shift!
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: nicholasneko: Grain of salt, but the oil company in that area is saying it isn't theirs. They think it is a mud volcano, that spewed up a gas ball, which caught fire. https://bnonews.com/index.php/20​21/07/large-explosion-in-the-caspian-s​ea/

Achmed! I told you not to eat Taco Bell again before your shift!


Boss, I swear, that's not my mud volcano! My mud volcano was in the other room.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Grain of salt, but the oil company in that area is saying it isn't theirs. They think it is a mud volcano, that spewed up a gas ball, which caught fire. https://bnonews.com/index.php/20​21/07/large-explosion-in-the-caspian-s​ea/


Fark user imageView Full Size
Sounds like an excuse. And this isn't the Caspian Sea. And it was right beside the well. But of course they're going to cover their asses any which way as always
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Grain of salt, but the oil company in that area is saying it isn't theirs. They think it is a mud volcano, that spewed up a gas ball, which caught fire. https://bnonews.com/index.php/20​21/07/large-explosion-in-the-caspian-s​ea/


Next time I fark up at work, I'm going to blame it on a mud volcano.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blender61: moos: fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all

Fun fact;  the petroleum industry still does that.
Apparently, building a pipeline just isn't possible. .
Look at a night time satellite view of the world's oil producing areas.


right, so these gas pipelines that bursts causing these fires are the result of space alien teleportation, got it.

notice i never said it had all switched. just that it all used to get burned.
 
guinsu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Meanwhile someone somewhere tripped on a loose lump of uranium


From Chernobyl, Fukushima, Three Mile Island, pacific nuclear tests, spent waste or...?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

adamatari: make me some tea: blender61: moos: fun fact: in the mid 20th century, they didn't have a way to capture and pipe offshore natural gas, so they just burned it all

Fun fact;  the petroleum industry still does that.
Apparently, building a pipeline just isn't possible. .
Look at a night time satellite view of the world's oil producing areas.

And methane releases from drilling and fracking is largely responsible for the acceleration in observed warming of the oceans and atmosphere that's taken a lot of climate scientists by surprise.

Yep. When they actually track the methane by satellite or other data rather than going by what the fossil fuel companies say, they find a LOT more leaking. Enough that methane is as dangerous to the climate as coal (though thankfully it doesn't put mercury into the air).

"Clean bridge fuel" my ass. They're a bunch of liars and crooks. So much for the "all of the above" that Obama championed as well (though he was better than Trump who actively tried to make things worse). Turns out we have to make choices and we will live with consequences.


There's one way I could see natural gas having a future: treat it as a transport mechanism for hydrogen. Sabatier gets you methane from CO2 and H2, pyrolysis gets you H2 and solid carbon back. Feed the H2 to fuel cells, bury the carbon (or hey, use it as feedstock for graphene production, while we're dreaming).

Methane is way easier to store and transport, and the solid carbon you get back from pyrolysis means you're carbon negative on the process (assuming it is powered with renewables).

Of course, it is a horribly inefficient and expensive way to go about things.

/Disclaimer: I have very little clue what I'm talking about
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

guinsu: zerkalo: Meanwhile someone somewhere tripped on a loose lump of uranium

From Chernobyl, Fukushima, Three Mile Island, pacific nuclear tests, spent waste or...?


shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
