(WGME Portland)   "The police were able to substantiate this was an unfortunate mistake. We take this situation seriously and have updated procedures in our restaurant to help prevent this from happening again"   (wgme.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This must be why fast food drive-throughs are so popular.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suboxone, but quickly did an online search and learned it's a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction.

Well, Happy Meals are addictive.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... So "the employee was terminated" does not appear...?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows that you can buy drugs through the drivethru. They obviously mixed up which happy meal box the drugs were going in.

Also, does suboxone actually get you high or does it just relieve withdrawals?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Everybody knows that you can buy drugs through the drivethru. They obviously mixed up which happy meal box the drugs were going in.

Also, does suboxone actually get you high or does it just relieve withdrawals?


It's a reverser, like narcan.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why they call it a Happy Meal ..
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
During the year or so I worked in food service, I encountered an unbelievable amount of drugs.

/apparently, if you wanna get high, head to the Papa John's parking lot
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gonegirl: During the year or so I worked in food service, I encountered an unbelievable amount of drugs.

/apparently, if you wanna get high, head to the Papa John's parking lot


That explains everything!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I really wish local news stations would mention what state they're in on their page somewhere.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gonegirl: During the year or so I worked in food service, I encountered an unbelievable amount of drugs.

/apparently, if you wanna get high, head to the Papa John's parking lot


As a cook, fifteen years in the industry has taught me one thing quite clearly; "I know a guy."

If I wanted anything from a little green to fifteen microdots and an ounce of mescaline, to unregistered weapons, I probably know a guy, or knew a guy recently enough that I could still ask a favor.

I don't know why the hell it is this way, but I'm basically the only sober cook I've ever met. It's friggin' wild out there, man.

/Something else I've noticed...
//The longer they've been in the industry...
///The more homeless they look.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Okay, I have never worked fast food before. Can someone tell me how something like this happens?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: jaylectricity: Everybody knows that you can buy drugs through the drivethru. They obviously mixed up which happy meal box the drugs were going in.

Also, does suboxone actually get you high or does it just relieve withdrawals?

It's a reverser, like narcan.


Kinda, but it's not really used as such, as far as I'm aware. Naloxone acts similar to narcan, and is an ingredient in Suboxone.

Apparently Suboxone does give some opioid-like effects, as it is widely abused in prisons and jails. Very easy to get it in there, as they come in film-strips.

/Not an opioid abuser
//Won't ever take any again after finding out how much I REALLY enjoyed Vicodin when I was prescribed it years ago
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: gonegirl: During the year or so I worked in food service, I encountered an unbelievable amount of drugs.

/apparently, if you wanna get high, head to the Papa John's parking lot

As a cook, fifteen years in the industry has taught me one thing quite clearly; "I know a guy."

If I wanted anything from a little green to fifteen microdots and an ounce of mescaline, to unregistered weapons, I probably know a guy, or knew a guy recently enough that I could still ask a favor.

I don't know why the hell it is this way, but I'm basically the only sober cook I've ever met. It's friggin' wild out there, man.

/Something else I've noticed...
//The longer they've been in the industry...
///The more homeless they look.


I spent twelve years in academia. You wanna talk homeless? I look homeless as shiat.
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Everybody knows that you can buy drugs through the drivethru. They obviously mixed up which happy meal box the drugs were going in.

Also, does suboxone actually get you high or does it just relieve withdrawals?


"I'll have a happy meal with extra anchovies  =wink wink="

Drive thru speaker: "did you just say wink wink?"
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: I really wish local news stations would mention what state they're in on their page somewhere.


I agree.  I was thinking this happened in Alabama but the news station is located in Maine.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is BS and will be found to be BS. Kids look for the toy first. She didn't look for the toy. She hid her BF shiat in the box and is blaming Micky'DeeZ. You can Blame ,shame or fame me later.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: gonegirl: During the year or so I worked in food service, I encountered an unbelievable amount of drugs.

/apparently, if you wanna get high, head to the Papa John's parking lot

As a cook, fifteen years in the industry has taught me one thing quite clearly; "I know a guy."

If I wanted anything from a little green to fifteen microdots and an ounce of mescaline, to unregistered weapons, I probably know a guy, or knew a guy recently enough that I could still ask a favor.

I don't know why the hell it is this way, but I'm basically the only sober cook I've ever met. It's friggin' wild out there, man.

/Something else I've noticed...
//The longer they've been in the industry...
///The more homeless they look.


This this and this.

And a good chunk of the folks on the line at any given time are high as balls.

/Watched a kid blasted on ketamine try to make a Caesar salad once
//For 15 minutes
///That was his last day
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Is_This_Us: Yeah, this is BS and will be found to be BS. Kids look for the toy first. She didn't look for the toy. She hid her BF shiat in the box and is blaming Micky'DeeZ. You can Blame ,shame or fame me later.


Did you read the last statement in the article from the owner/operator?
 
