(Daily Mail)   Man almost cooks the perfect flame broiled steak, alas he was just a bit too late heading to the store to get the BBQ sauce   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't put steak in a toaster.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming that TFA is referring to a toaster oven and not a literal toaster.

The stock image isn't helping.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It ain't the Daily Fail without a big helping of failure.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You have to remove the bottom completely and put it over a drip tray. Still, that setup just wants to catch fire so keep an extinguisher handy.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's lucky the insurance company is paying out at all. It was his own negligence that burned the house down, both in misusing an electrical appliance, and in leaving the house while it was in progress.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These are the articles that keep me coming to this site.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dumbass, steaks go in the George Foreman grill.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aaron? Is that you? This sounds like something you would do. Now all the Kiwis will think every American is a weirdo.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LZeitgeist: He's lucky the insurance company is paying out at all. It was his own negligence that burned the house down, both in misusing an electrical appliance, and in leaving the house while it was in progress.


This.
Do insurance companies in NZ operate under some weird rules where they pay out even if they have a decent out to avoid doing so?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

