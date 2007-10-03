 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Only a good kid with a gun can stop a bad kid with a gun   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: Sad, Police, Southern United States, Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Constable, Boy, Seneca, South Carolina, United States, family property  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 4:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wtf is bush hogging?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


Bush hogging, otherwise known as brush hogging, brush cutting or rough cut mowing, is a form of landscaping that eliminates heavy brush in order to prepare land for farming, hunting, development, and a variety of other uses.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were merely exercising their 2nd Amendment rights.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But don't you dare blame the guns, despite this not happening in any other country on Earth.
 
Kuta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CHARGE THE PARENTS
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


I always check urban dictionary first.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


That was my first question too, imagine my surprise when I see it's the Weeners !
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

Bush hogging, otherwise known as brush hogging, brush cutting or rough cut mowing, is a form of landscaping that eliminates heavy brush in order to prepare land for farming, hunting, development, and a variety of other uses.


It comes from a device called a bush hog, which is basically a woodchipper. You grab bushes and small trees on the grounds you're clearing, and put them in the bush hog and it eats them up and pulps them using a rolling grinder.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: But don't you dare blame the guns, despite this not happening in any other country on Earth.


Well it happened before. In countries where child soldiers are. You know, countries that have totally fallen into civil war and complete chaos.

If the kids of rich white folks started dying like poor people are dying from gun violence, gun control would be a thing.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Isn't there an old folk song about this?

Somebody get a rope.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

That was my first question too, imagine my surprise when I see it's the Weeners !


Weeners wtf autocorrect ? I meant Weeners !
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Its still safer on the streets here than Iraq!"

How far we've fallen, eh?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

That was my first question too, imagine my surprise when I see it's the Weeners !


The what now?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash "I Hung My Head"
Youtube 0M53FcPoWtA
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When searching for brush hog...


Is brush hogging dangerous?
http://farminjuryresource.com/2017/10​/​24/brush-hog-injuries-can-happen/


Yes, yes it is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: manitobamadman: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

That was my first question too, imagine my surprise when I see it's the Weeners !

Weeners wtf autocorrect ? I meant Weeners !


It's a Fark filter. You'll get over it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: austerity101: But don't you dare blame the guns, despite this not happening in any other country on Earth.

Well it happened before. In countries where child soldiers are. You know, countries that have totally fallen into civil war and complete chaos.

If the kids of rich white folks started dying like poor people are dying from gun violence, gun control would be a thing.


Sorry but if a Kindergarten class of well to do White kids didn't do it, then some rich biatch getting her head blown off won't.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: manitobamadman: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

That was my first question too, imagine my surprise when I see it's the Weeners !

Weeners wtf autocorrect ? I meant Weeners !


Account created:2007-10-03 23:11:37 (13 years ago)

You're not fooling anyone.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Cafe Threads: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

Bush hogging, otherwise known as brush hogging, brush cutting or rough cut mowing, is a form of landscaping that eliminates heavy brush in order to prepare land for farming, hunting, development, and a variety of other uses.

It comes from a device called a bush hog, which is basically a woodchipper. You grab bushes and small trees on the grounds you're clearing, and put them in the bush hog and it eats them up and pulps them using a rolling grinder.


No, it is actually a giant 'lawn mower' that can be attached to tractors. It cuts tall grass, small shrubs and 2 year old trees.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The engine transfer shaft on the tractor attaches to a differential that spin the blade(s). Some bush hogs have 2-5 rotors and can clear wide swaths of pasture / brush.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that society is so polite that two armed children can kill someone in cold blood...
Where was the good guy with the gun to shoot the children?!?!?!?!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


Ever heard of the Tuscaloosa Dumpling...?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: manitobamadman: manitobamadman: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

That was my first question too, imagine my surprise when I see it's the Weeners !

Weeners wtf autocorrect ? I meant Weeners !

Account created:2007-10-03 23:11:37 (13 years ago)

You're not fooling anyone.


This is all just weeners now !
 
DRTFA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


It's not as necessary as it was in the 70s, what with women's grooming practices changing over time.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

madgonad: Sim Tree: Cafe Threads: toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?

Bush hogging, otherwise known as brush hogging, brush cutting or rough cut mowing, is a form of landscaping that eliminates heavy brush in order to prepare land for farming, hunting, development, and a variety of other uses.

It comes from a device called a bush hog, which is basically a woodchipper. You grab bushes and small trees on the grounds you're clearing, and put them in the bush hog and it eats them up and pulps them using a rolling grinder.

No, it is actually a giant 'lawn mower' that can be attached to tractors. It cuts tall grass, small shrubs and 2 year old trees.
[Fark user image image 275x183]
The engine transfer shaft on the tractor attaches to a differential that spin the blade(s). Some bush hogs have 2-5 rotors and can clear wide swaths of pasture / brush.


I stand corrected. I've been calling my thing a bush hog improperly.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

"Whoops."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, they are charging the 8 and 9 year old instead of whoever's gun they got their hands on?

/a civil suit should also follow
//DNRTA
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flint Largechest: "Its still safer on the streets here than Iraq!"

How far we've fallen, eh?


It used to be safer on the streets of Iraq but then we invaded and spread our democracy.
 
muck1969
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i think i'm among the libbiest liberals that libbed, but i don't have an issue with single shot rifles, and kids with guns if legit hunting.  but kids are gonna goof around when unsupervised and screw shiat up.  and that's probably the real issue with this story; kids with a weapon and likely no adult to be found. but that shiat will be buried by 2A zealots who'd prefer the kids go hunting with full-auto and 100-round drum because 'stopping power'
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

muck1969: i think i'm among the libbiest liberals that libbed, but i don't have an issue with single shot rifles, and kids with guns if legit hunting.  but kids are gonna goof around when unsupervised and screw shiat up.  and that's probably the real issue with this story; kids with a weapon and likely no adult to be found. but that shiat will be buried by 2A zealots who'd prefer the kids go hunting with full-auto and 100-round drum because 'stopping power'


I seriously want to write a movie where guns suddenly start killing the trigger puller and not the target .
It'd be interesting to examine how that would unfold and how are everybody would react to this new reality.

Why yes I do like Stephen King
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Dansker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sim Tree:
I stand corrected. I've been calling my thing a bush hog improperly.

Don't worry about it, I've been improperly calling my thing a 'twelve inch powertool' for years.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
maybe from their Viewpoint he just needed killing

anybody think of that
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: muck1969: i think i'm among the libbiest liberals that libbed, but i don't have an issue with single shot rifles, and kids with guns if legit hunting.  but kids are gonna goof around when unsupervised and screw shiat up.  and that's probably the real issue with this story; kids with a weapon and likely no adult to be found. but that shiat will be buried by 2A zealots who'd prefer the kids go hunting with full-auto and 100-round drum because 'stopping power'

I seriously want to write a movie where guns suddenly start killing the trigger puller and not the target .
It'd be interesting to examine how that would unfold and how are everybody would react to this new reality.

Why yes I do like Stephen King


Look up some numbers on who it is that usually gets shot by those family guns bought for "home protection." Hint: it isn't the criminal crawling though their window or trying to break down their door.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hopefully, as he died from the freedom holes in him, the old man's last thoughts were of how safe his neighborhood was due the the easy availability of firearms to irresponsible sh*theels.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zepillin: maybe from their Viewpoint he just needed killing

anybody think of that


He was moving just fast enough to be an interesting target.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wtf is bush hogging?


It's about 10 minutes before last call.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How did they get their hands on a loaded gun? Parents are supposed to secure their weapons.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what a busch hog may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are the guns safe?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zepillin: maybe from their Viewpoint he just needed killing

anybody think of that


Yeah his loud mowing was infringíng their right to listen to Elsa so they stood their ground killed him in defence of their ear drums.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: muck1969: i think i'm among the libbiest liberals that libbed, but i don't have an issue with single shot rifles, and kids with guns if legit hunting.  but kids are gonna goof around when unsupervised and screw shiat up.  and that's probably the real issue with this story; kids with a weapon and likely no adult to be found. but that shiat will be buried by 2A zealots who'd prefer the kids go hunting with full-auto and 100-round drum because 'stopping power'

I seriously want to write a movie where guns suddenly start killing the trigger puller and not the target .
It'd be interesting to examine how that would unfold and how are everybody would react to this new reality.

Why yes I do like Stephen King


britishbattles.comView Full Size

t1.thpservices.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/Duh.
//Battle of Agincourt
///About %50 of the British forces were archers.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Excuse me but can someone just explain something to me, something which is just way, way beyond comprehension for a simple man such as me:

How the flying fark do you charge an 8 or 9 year old with a criminal act? What farking planet do you live on? That is simply beyond madness!! What is the age of criminal responsibility in the States? It must be 55 or something to protect the stupid-arse prosecutor. Seriously that is just criminally insane!
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.