 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Man makes news by stealing news car   (wral.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, North Carolina, English-language films, Police, Raleigh, North Carolina, Automobile, Sheriff, WRAL multiplatform producer, State Highway Patrol trooper  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming the car's owner will also be ticketed for leaving the car running or at least with the keys in it, since the guy was able to just jump in and take off.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm assuming the car's owner will also be ticketed for leaving the car running or at least with the keys in it, since the guy was able to just jump in and take off.



If they're anything like the local news here they'll never find out who owns it or who was responsible for it.
 
First New Username In Many Years
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was it an Olds?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too bad it wasn't a news van. I'd love to see the station remotely activate the camera for live coverage of the event.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Action News! We bring you the news as it's happening!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.