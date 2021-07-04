 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Little early for fireworks   (twitter.com)
39
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

39 Comments
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like I said in the CSB thread - if you see me running, try to keep up!

/Retired pro.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope no one got badly hurt.

/ No, extremely well.  He's dead.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, babe. I swear this has never happened before.

stpeteurology.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OCEAN CITY - Ocean City will light up the sky once again in the evening morning of Sunday, July 4th in celebration of the nation's Independence Day. With family and friends, beach chairs and blankets, residents and visitors can watch the fireworks sparkle over the beautiful water from the beach to the bay.
The northern celebration, featured at Northside Park, 125th Street and the bay, will kick off at 8 p.m. 9 a.m. The spectacular fireworks display may be viewed afterward from anywhere in the park at 9:30 p.m. 10:15 a.m. Link.

Only one minor injury, to the guy setting up the show, according to this article.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it a boy or a girl?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, stop trying to save time and hooking up the battery early. It never ends well.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show's over, folks.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Hüsker Døn'ts
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oban community fireworks fiasco
Youtube L6QtigLJD_4
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarantee someone got badly injured or even died.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too bad, that means he might strike again and do real harm next time. The best outcome for incompetent bomb-makers is self-immolation.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my neighborhood from 7pm till at least 10pm when I went to bed. It wasn't even dark when it began.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: That's some Hüsker Døn'ts


This is why snakes and sparklers are the only ones I like.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Diego Fireworks 2012, LOUD and up close
Youtube ndVhgq1yHdA
volume warning
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, looks like an average, Los Angeles illegal display.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens
Get a little too excited things go off a little early
Just wait a little bit and everything will be good to go again
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: So is it a boy or a girl?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Source
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oblig.

God, These Fireworks Were Awesome. LOL
Youtube mR0NWS3gAts
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember a few years ago, the Inner Harbor 4th of July show went hilariously wrong right at the beginning when one of the first rockets launched managed to set off the rest of the barge.  At once.

Don't look to MD for explosives experts is what I'm saying.
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be truly American, aren't you supposed to do this in a dense forest?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The show must go on.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't most guys just think of baseball?

// I'm not a sports fan, so I multiply large numbers using the binomial theorem. Laugh if you want, but it does the trick.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hammettman: To be truly American, aren't you supposed to do this in a dense forest?


...a dense dry forest.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/firewo​r​ks-detonate-on-beach-ocean-city-maryla​nd/36922204

"Fireworks detonated Sunday morning on the Ocean City beach, injuring an employee who was setting up for July Fourth festivities. "

"Police said an employee of the fireworks company suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured, police said. "

"Due to an abundance of caution, all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled. "
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame the offshore Russian submarine and all of its weird radio-like signals.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Some areas of the boardwalk are also temporarily closed until a safety inspection is complete."

Ocean City Fire said there weren't any injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk, but several firework handlers suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after the explosions, police could be seen blocking entry to the Ocean City Boardwalk on the city's webcam."

https://wtop.com/maryland/2021/07/oce​a​n-city-firework-display-explodes-on-gr​ound-hours-ahead-of-celebrations/
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another video: https://twitter.com/janders5/status/1​4​11697866633101319?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoog​le%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Third video: https://twitter.com/wusa9/status/1411​7​14063990730759?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%​7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thorpe: Ocean City Fire said there weren't any injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk, but several firework handlers suffered minor injuries


Bruised asses from shiatting their pants that hard, I'm sure.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Murflette: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L6QtigLJ​D_4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


so much ka-boom I like it better this way
 
wetrat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thorpe: https://www.wbaltv.com/article/firewo​r​ks-detonate-on-beach-ocean-city-maryla​nd/36922204

"Fireworks detonated Sunday morning on the Ocean City beach, injuring an employee who was setting up for July Fourth festivities. "

"Police said an employee of the fireworks company suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured, police said. "

"Due to an abundance of caution, all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled. "


I guess "due to an abundance of caution" sounds better than "because there aren't any unexploded fireworks left".
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back Up Terry!
Youtube 4SVaHxJhTmk
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay, Fireworks!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouDon'tSay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: So is it a boy or a girl?


Hermaphrodite
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
