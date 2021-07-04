 Skip to content
(AP News)   200 years of cartoon dogs museum exhibition raises the question, which is the best cartoon dog ever? (The correct answer is Seymour from Futurama.)   (apnews.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2 words: Ren Hoek
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Incorrect. Ein.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best dog cartoon ever? That's a real Scooby Doo Detective Agency mystery right there.
 
Tunasoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seymour, with Courage for a tie!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what the correct answer is but my answer is F*ck you Dogbert.

And Scott Adams as well, but that goes without saying.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kipper
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNDERDOG Cartoon Intro
Youtube qHej4ZqZDwo
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Incorrect. Ein.


Menchi
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duchess - Archer
Ladybird - King of the Hill
Santa's Little Helper - Simpsons
Sparky (voiced by George Clooney) - South Park
H.E.L.P.eR. - Venture Bros
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No love for Scuttlebutt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Peabody here. And this is my boy, Sherman.  Say hello, Sherman.

Peabody & Sherman / Fairytale Rapunzel
Youtube owB6zFSZbng
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Classic Nick Cartoon Short (Early 90's) - Dog Brain
Youtube Ny6n3wF--Yc
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know which is best, but I do know which is worst.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This thread is beset with incorrect answers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Incorrect, Subby!  As noted earlier in the thread the correct answer is Sweet Polly Purebred's beau.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
snowdenfine.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tough to pick a favorite dog.....
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blondambition: [snowdenfine.com image 850x794]


Why is his hair poop
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trippdogg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
stendekk.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
my entry:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
