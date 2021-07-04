 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Ticks and poison ivy are on the rise, so be prepared to stay inside   (axios.com) divider line
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good. For freshness, I like to change my excuse for avoiding people and the outdoors every 3 months.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: This is good. For freshness, I like to change my excuse for avoiding people and the outdoors every 3 months.


Hell yeah.

It's too hot and air quality is garbage. Gooooooo team inside!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even know what "outside" means anymore.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving the news: Winter and spring seasons across the U.S. are becoming warmer due to climate change, creating conditions ripe for ticks and poison ivy to thrive.

Let's not bury the lede
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they moving from Marvel to DC crossovers?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Coasters - Poison Ivy (Original)
Youtube ZRfRITVdz4k

/you can look but you better not touch.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, I want to harvest some poison ivy and I'm completely immune to tick diseases..
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas


CSB time:

A friend of mine looooooves mango, but is allergic to the oil in the skin.

Someone told him you could safely get the oil off by submerging them in water as you prepare them.

Oil floats.

His entire hands up past the wrists were pretty uncomfortable.

He says the mango was almost worth it though.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas

CSB time:

A friend of mine looooooves mango, but is allergic to the oil in the skin.

Someone told him you could safely get the oil off by submerging them in water as you prepare them.

Oil floats.

His entire hands up past the wrists were pretty uncomfortable.

He says the mango was almost worth it though.


The Frenchies on St. Thomas use dish soap and water on them before selling them or consuming them.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time:

I was working on an apple farm as a teen, and during a break one summer day I took my shirt off and laid in the shade of a tree. On a bunch of poison ivy. Come to find out, I am immune to poison ivy. That made for some summer fun as I could pick it and chase coworkers around the orchard.

/Just weed whacked some out in the yard. I don't worry about stirring up the oils.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas

CSB time:

A friend of mine looooooves mango, but is allergic to the oil in the skin.

Someone told him you could safely get the oil off by submerging them in water as you prepare them.

Oil floats.

His entire hands up past the wrists were pretty uncomfortable.

He says the mango was almost worth it though.


Your friend is not suffering from all kinds of internal inflam?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRfRITVd​z4k]
/you can look but you better not touch.


This is a fun version:
Los Straitjackets-La hiedra venenosa(poisen ivy)
Youtube HJiJhw2yPdE
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the outdoors. There are bugs. It's usually too hot or too cold or raining.

I just don't come from camping-for-fun people. I come from lets-order-room-service people.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Are they moving from Marvel to DC crossovers?

[i.pinimg.com image 471x721]


The Tick neither Marvel nor DC. It is NEC.

/SPOON!
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas


This... never reacted to poison ivy in my life. Until I did. Now if i even look at a mango I break out.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It had to happen before the pandemic was over. Now people can get Coronavirus with Lyme disease.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

desertfool: CSB time:

I was working on an apple farm as a teen, and during a break one summer day I took my shirt off and laid in the shade of a tree. On a bunch of poison ivy. Come to find out, I am immune to poison ivy. That made for some summer fun as I could pick it and chase coworkers around the orchard.

/Just weed whacked some out in the yard. I don't worry about stirring up the oils.


Beware: this can change over time, and repeated exposure can lead you to become sensitive to it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Park, have a picnic, get poison ivy & ticks, pay the price.
Fark user image
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also... this!

https://www.solutionsstores.com/perme​t​hrin-sfr-insecticide

Mix it (carefully) and 1.5 oz/gal (garden sprayer) or 1 tsp/12 oz (spray bottle)... you're aiming for 0.5% for clothes and dog fur treatment (DO NOT USE ON CATS, THEY WILL DIE!), dont trust me, do the math yourself.

It works AMAZINGLY. Kills ticks within seconds on your clothes for several washes or up to a month. Used to spend half my time hunting flicking ticks off myself in the tree stand... after spraying stuff with this beforehand, haven't seen a tick in years.

Also works well rubbed into your dogs fur the day or morning before you go out into the woods. Normal flea/tick treatments only kill the buggers after they bite, and even then it takes 24-48 hours. Permethrin kills within seconds just being in the area.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I hate the outdoors. There are bugs. It's usually too hot or too cold or raining.

I just don't come from camping-for-fun people. I come from lets-order-room-service people.


Roughing it for me is only one cocktail lounge.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas

This... never reacted to poison ivy in my life. Until I did. Now if i even look at a mango I break out.


Same with me, lived out in the bush in Westfield, Mass till I was 11, exposed to poison ivy I am sure plenty of times, never had any sort of problem. Mango skins, I can't handle the poison on them.

omg bbq: Nirbo: CSB time:

A friend of mine looooooves mango, but is allergic to the oil in the skin.

Someone told him you could safely get the oil off by submerging them in water as you prepare them.

Oil floats.

His entire hands up past the wrists were pretty uncomfortable.

He says the mango was almost worth it though.

Your friend is not suffering from all kinds of internal inflam?


It is an oil on the skin of the mangos, I can drink pure mango juice just fine, and do for the myrcene to go along with pot smoking.
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Ecliptic: johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas

This... never reacted to poison ivy in my life. Until I did. Now if i even look at a mango I break out.

Same with me, lived out in the bush in Westfield, Mass till I was 11, exposed to poison ivy I am sure plenty of times, never had any sort of problem. Mango skins, I can't handle the poison on them.

omg bbq: Nirbo: CSB time:

A friend of mine looooooves mango, but is allergic to the oil in the skin.

Someone told him you could safely get the oil off by submerging them in water as you prepare them.

Oil floats.

His entire hands up past the wrists were pretty uncomfortable.

He says the mango was almost worth it though.

Your friend is not suffering from all kinds of internal inflam?

It is an oil on the skin of the mangos, I can drink pure mango juice just fine, and do for the myrcene to go along with pot smoking.


It's also highly concentrated in the pits.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: Now if i even look at a mango I break out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The Frenchies on St. Thomas use dish soap and water on them before selling them or consuming them.


I should also mention well washed mangos after they have dried look like they sort of have a white powder on them. I don't know if this is from the soap or the absence of oil or some combination.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ticks are about done for the year here - too dry

Poison ivy, however, is rampant. I've mostly avoided it, but the horses are always eating down in it, so I pick up urishol off of them pretty often.

Just wash up regularly, and have prescription cream if needed
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

desertfool: CSB time:

I was working on an apple farm as a teen, and during a break one summer day I took my shirt off and laid in the shade of a tree. On a bunch of poison ivy. Come to find out, I am immune to poison ivy. That made for some summer fun as I could pick it and chase coworkers around the orchard.

/Just weed whacked some out in the yard. I don't worry about stirring up the oils.


I find it very interesting that we were able to eradicate wild growing marijuana but not poison ivy I swear our government is nothing but stupid farking idiots
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Nirbo: johnphantom: Poison ivy growing out of control? Beware of unwashed mangos showing up en masse at the store.

//they are part of the poison ivy family
//I found out the hard way after my face throat and hands swelled up picking them from the at least 30 foot tall Berry family tree on St. Thomas

CSB time:

A friend of mine looooooves mango, but is allergic to the oil in the skin.

Someone told him you could safely get the oil off by submerging them in water as you prepare them.

Oil floats.

His entire hands up past the wrists were pretty uncomfortable.

He says the mango was almost worth it though.

Your friend is not suffering from all kinds of internal inflam?


You're not supposed to eat the skin...
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: Also... this!

https://www.solutionsstores.com/permet​hrin-sfr-insecticide

Mix it (carefully) and 1.5 oz/gal (garden sprayer) or 1 tsp/12 oz (spray bottle)... you're aiming for 0.5% for clothes and dog fur treatment (DO NOT USE ON CATS, THEY WILL DIE!), dont trust me, do the math yourself.

It works AMAZINGLY. Kills ticks within seconds on your clothes for several washes or up to a month. Used to spend half my time hunting flicking ticks off myself in the tree stand... after spraying stuff with this beforehand, haven't seen a tick in years.

Also works well rubbed into your dogs fur the day or morning before you go out into the woods. Normal flea/tick treatments only kill the buggers after they bite, and even then it takes 24-48 hours. Permethrin kills within seconds just being in the area.


Thanks, I wasn't aware that Permethrin was toxic to cats, you'd think that sites that recommend it would mention that since 1:4 houses in the US have cats!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

desertfool: I don't worry about stirring up the oils.



You will when it hits the anus.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As a practicing Hermit, I approve of this message.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was looking for a reference to when the poison Ivy oil hits the anus.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been bombing my yard all year. The ticks and ants were awful last couple of years.
My hope is if I can drive them back a little I'll have a few years of relief.

There's some poison ivy too but as long as I wash off after coming inside it rarely bothers me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
sportige.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
