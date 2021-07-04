 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   This is why publicans cannot have nice things: Pub owner forced to turn away 47 paying customers after person books seven tables under false name and doesn't show up (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Asinine, The Sun, Newspaper, New York Post, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Black Ladd pub  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's running the place, the publican or the reservation system?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like you got a crappy reservation  system
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That truly is awful.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First day in business?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who takes a booking that large without requiring a deposit?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, this is why you don't reserve seven tables without a credit card number.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure whatever the closest pub was is heartbroken by this bad reservation sending everyone their way.
 
germ78
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Who takes a booking that large without requiring a deposit?


Exactly. I hope going forward they require a 20-50+ quid down payment depending on the size of the reservation.

/also, name checks out
 
PvtStash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
they should be posting to say thank you for the lessons in management.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the pub is part of a large chain (53% estimate), someone needs a very quick talk with the IT staff and policy managers.  It could be a naughty competitor who discovered an online feature in that software.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

germ78: HugeMistake: Who takes a booking that large without requiring a deposit?

Exactly. I hope going forward they require a 20-50+ quid down payment depending on the size of the reservation.

/also, name checks out


20 quid per person seems about right. Subtract it from the final bill.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Who's running the place, the publican or the reservation system?


Exactly.

This doesn't pass the sniff test:

The pub was even forced to turn away loyal elderly customers

You're seriously going to alienate your customer base for some randos? Who the Fark exactly is running that place?
 
Jurodan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, what, a competitor scammed them and presumably got away with it?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jurodan: So, what, a competitor scammed them and presumably got away with it?


Came to say this.  Sounds like some competitors wanted to send some business their way.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I knew there was something fishy about the Heywood Jablowme party.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So if this happens again he'll be a Republican?  Or is that when you own two pubs?  Maybe you have to lose your original pub thus your publican status and then get it back?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Who takes a booking that large without requiring a deposit?


Came to say that.

"Seven tables?  We need a deposit.  No, it's not refundable."
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't they notice nobody was in the seats?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great tactic to bankrupt plague rats businesses.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasnt seven tables all at once.

It was over the course of the day, at least i think so based on the poorly phrased article.

Seven tables of six each over the course of the day
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They close down the entire street if it is a real important political person.

Then go through the place and remove anyone with a record of anything.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Who takes a booking that large without requiring a deposit?


Not this pub anymore

Customers will now have to provide card details from which money will be taken if there are no shows or late cancellations.
 
JesseL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That'll teach them to take reservations for "Gene Masseth".
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus, how dumb are the people running that place? Hold the tables for 30 minutes past when they reserved them. If no one shows after 30 minutes, release the tables. There, now you didn't piss anyone off, and if you did, it wasn't for very long. That manager or owner is a moron.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't ever turn away regulars.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember, any publicity is good publicity?

They'll be packed tonight.
 
delysid25
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the UK, the statute of frauds section 16 requires any contract for future sale of goods that is likely to be greater than 10 shillings to be reduced to a writing, signed by both parties. It would stand to reckon that a reservation of this magnitude would obviously exceed that amount, so tough luck befalls the pub owner for not following standard operating procedure.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statu​t​e_of_Frauds
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Simple solution: Change your reservation policy to require a credit card and make it very clear that no-shows get charged $100 per person. You'll have to be somewhat flexible if someone has a legitimate emergency, like a car accident on their way to the restaurant, but I'll wager legit emergencies account for 0.000000001% of missed reservations. The rest are selfishness, stupidity, and poor planning.

/If you can take 2 minutes to make a reservation, you can take 2 minutes to cancel.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why is nobody mentioning the tour bus accident just outside of Oldham Friday afternoon?  Scroll down a bit.

What about the name of the pub and has that sign always had that mascot?
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: Jesus, how dumb are the people running that place? Hold the tables for 30 minutes past when they reserved them. If no one shows after 30 minutes, release the tables. There, now you didn't piss anyone off, and if you did, it wasn't for very long. That manager or owner is a moron.


30 minutes? You make a reservation for time X, you show up for time X. Hold for no more than 10 minutes past.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Presumably, they had extra staff on hand to handle that party.  Did the extra labor just stand around doing nothing?
No one spoke up that they would take care of the tables until the the head of the party showed up at least (which should be an hour or so ahead of time)?

That's not how restaurants/bars work.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know how to make the reservation you just don't know how to use the reservation... and that's really the most important part of the reservation: the using.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Who takes a booking that large without requiring a deposit?


FTFA it sounds like they did it over multiple separate reservations and not as one large party.
 
