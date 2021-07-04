 Skip to content
Scientists say mask wearing is here to stay
61
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My littlest went to a birthday party last weekend. All adults vaccinated. One of the crotch fruit had a cold and their parents brought them anyways. 9 other people caught the farkers cold.

It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick. Especially little kids. Judging by how pissed the host was because their 6mo old caught it aside from their other kids, they're never getting invited over again.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scientists say lots of things. Politicians make the official rules and Facebook influencers make the unofficial rules.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: My littlest went to a birthday party last weekend. All adults vaccinated. One of the crotch fruit had a cold and their parents brought them anyways. 9 other people caught the farkers cold.

It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick. Especially little kids. Judging by how pissed the host was because their 6mo old caught it aside from their other kids, they're never getting invited over again.


This.

During the pandemic so many people at work were saying things like "After this I really hope people will keep staying home when they're sick". Within 2 weeks of mask rules changing at work (don't have to wear them if we're fully vaccinated) 4 people came to work sick. Not sure why the mask rules changing also changed the way people treated the "stay home if you're sick" rule, but it did.

Incredibly frustrating.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sunidesus: arrogantbastich: My littlest went to a birthday party last weekend. All adults vaccinated. One of the crotch fruit had a cold and their parents brought them anyways. 9 other people caught the farkers cold.

It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick. Especially little kids. Judging by how pissed the host was because their 6mo old caught it aside from their other kids, they're never getting invited over again.

This.

During the pandemic so many people at work were saying things like "After this I really hope people will keep staying home when they're sick". Within 2 weeks of mask rules changing at work (don't have to wear them if we're fully vaccinated) 4 people came to work sick. Not sure why the mask rules changing also changed the way people treated the "stay home if you're sick" rule, but it did.

Incredibly frustrating.


Fine by me.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't see ever going into crowded public places without a mask ever again. I haven't been sick in a year and a half.

That said, I'm vaccinated as is Mrs Capricorn. We got our jabs as quickly as we could. France changed their rules to admit vaccinated Americans on June 9. We were on a plane on Jun 12. We're not timid about things, but masking has obvious advantages.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick.


also the bullshiat excuse of "it's just allergies."

If you're sneezing and coughing and Claritin and Zyrtec have done nothing, it's not allergies. Period.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In March we made all food production buildings face mask required as a permanent policy change.

I've got a cache of kn95s I'll always have on hand afaic
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.


To be fair, COVID's not done with us yet.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: My littlest went to a birthday party last weekend. All adults vaccinated. One of the crotch fruit had a cold and their parents brought them anyways. 9 other people caught the farkers cold.

It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick. Especially little kids. Judging by how pissed the host was because their 6mo old caught it aside from their other kids, they're never getting invited over again.


Also universal health care and bosses and schools that give appropriate accommodation for sick time
 
majestic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haha! No. People around these parts won't go back to wearing masks regardless of what happens. They actually had mask burning parties when the mandate was removed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed not getting the usual flu and cold crud whatever thing last Christmas. It has been a regular occurance every year, but not last year! I'd be willing to wear a mask just for that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: lolmao500: Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.

To be fair, COVID's not done with us yet.


COVID is done with pro-science people. It aint over for the plague rats. Too bad for them.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
a habit that won't easily be purged

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: My littlest went to a birthday party last weekend. All adults vaccinated. One of the crotch fruit had a cold and their parents brought them anyways. 9 other people caught the farkers cold.

It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick. Especially little kids. Judging by how pissed the host was because their 6mo old caught it aside from their other kids, they're never getting invited over again.


At the very least, we can adopt the Japanese custom of wearing a mask if you have to go out of your house while sick.  Masks aren't worn to protect you from others; they're worn to protect others from you.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Chthonic Echoes: lolmao500: Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.

To be fair, COVID's not done with us yet.

COVID is done with pro-science people. It aint over for the plague rats. Too bad for them.


Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OR hit 70% vaccinated so our mask restrictions were lifted; still at least 60% of the people in the store wearing masks
 
Oysterman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Masks were barely here during a pandemic.  With loons actively fighting it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Having disposable masks around has made changing the cat box much less objectionable.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's something you're doing right this second that could kill you and your whole family. Details after the game.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Science is like the bible.
People only seem to believe/ support the parts they agree with.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know about masks but handwashing, including handwashing stations at at stores and public buildings, should be here to stay. A nice bonus from all the COVID measures is that annual cold and flu season was a bust this winter and I'm willing to bet a very important part of my anatomy that handwashing was a major factor in that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?


If you look at the stats, not really. You're more likely to die from the vaccine than from the delta variant when double vaccinated.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.


A lot of people still weren't sure about this new-fanged "Germ Theory" and weren't noticing the miasma anymore.
We've learned a whole lot in the last hundred years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mouser: arrogantbastich: My littlest went to a birthday party last weekend. All adults vaccinated. One of the crotch fruit had a cold and their parents brought them anyways. 9 other people caught the farkers cold.

It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick. Especially little kids. Judging by how pissed the host was because their 6mo old caught it aside from their other kids, they're never getting invited over again.

At the very least, we can adopt the Japanese custom of wearing a mask if you have to go out of your house while sick.  Masks aren't worn to protect you from others; they're worn to protect others from you.


I would like to see it. We would be healthier.
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: arrogantbastich: isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick.

also the bullshiat excuse of "it's just allergies."

If you're sneezing and coughing and Claritin and Zyrtec have done nothing, it's not allergies. Period.


As someone with chronic allergies with which medicine only has a minimal effect in relieving, let me be the first in this thread to tell you to please, go fark yourself.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not only do I wear a mask everywhere. I've go so far as to wear pajamas and a bathrobe when I go shopping so people will stay even further away from me!
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Must not have been to Georgia lately....Hardly any masks at all.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really enjoy my cuss muffler / feedbag. Not giving it up anytime soon.
Great around the house for tasks that need some level of respiratory protection but a half mask with p100 filters is overkill.
Those damn p100 pancakes are like $8 a set these days! They are reserved for the worst particulate only.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Kit Fister: Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?

If you look at the stats, not really. You're more likely to die from the vaccine than from the delta variant when double vaccinated.


latest UK Data shows 117 deaths among 90k cases of covid among double-vaccinated people.

The double-vaccine makes it far less likely that you'll get sick, and if you do, far far less likely to have a severe case.  It is not a 100% prophylactic against it.

I can say, first hand, that this is true as i'm double-vaxxed with the supposedly most effective version of the vaccine, and I still got the Delta.  Was about on par with a moderate flu.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Chthonic Echoes: lolmao500: Yeah BS.

Nobody wore a mask a few years after the spanish flu that killed way more people than covid.

To be fair, COVID's not done with us yet.

COVID is done with pro-science people. It aint over for the plague rats. Too bad for them.


No it isn't. As long as there are unvaccinated hosts to breed variants, we are going to have mutations chip away at the effectiveness of vaccines.

As far as viruses are concerned, the entire human race is a single superorganism. Unvaccinated people are a weak spot to infect and break down the defenses of the stronger parts.  We won't get rid of covid until there aren't enough unvaccinated left to serve as an entry point.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
trumpers and libertarians are overly concerned nay angry that people choose to continue to wear masks.  you dipshiats are free not to wear them.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Not only do I wear a mask everywhere. I've go so far as to wear pajamas and a bathrobe when I go shopping so people will stay even further away from me!


In 2021, you're underdressed if you don't go out with the hottest new styles:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay, you've talked me into it.

I'm only half as ugly this way.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I don't know about masks but handwashing, including handwashing stations at at stores and public buildings, should be here to stay. A nice bonus from all the COVID measures is that annual cold and flu season was a bust this winter and I'm willing to bet a very important part of my anatomy that handwashing was a major factor in that.


Yeah,  people have called it "hygiene theater", but ya know what?  Those places with LOTS of people touching stuff all time?  I'm ok with them cleaning things on the regular, and having sanitizer available for me.

I'm not even a germaphobe,  but this thing has taught me how nasty most people are.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A good number of Asian countries have a social rule of, "If you're sick, especially if it's anything respiratory, you don't leave home without a mask on."

This causes colds and flus to have far, far, less spread, and means that when something like Covid (or worse) hits, everyone already has a stash of masks while they're waiting for production to ramp up. Especially in a society like the US, where actually giving people some farking sick days so they don't have to be out in the first place is viewed as sacrilege, this could avoid our typical flu season where half of the damn country gets laid out for a day, and make the critical first month or two of the -next- pandemic go much better, with a result of far, far, less dead people.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Kit Fister: Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?

If you look at the stats, not really. You're more likely to die from the vaccine than from the delta variant when double vaccinated.


What you mean double vax?
You mean fully vax with the two doses or are you encouraging getting two different vax types?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: It isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick


This would require employers in certain countries to provide sick days, and to not give their employees a hard time for taking them. I'm not (pardon the expression) holding my breath on that one.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Kit Fister: Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?

If you look at the stats, not really. You're more likely to die from the vaccine than from the delta variant when double vaccinated.


it is clear, straightforward thinking like this that we need more of in this country.  I get no one wants to go there anymore, its too crowded.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Definitely Not Someone's Alt: koder: arrogantbastich: isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick.

also the bullshiat excuse of "it's just allergies."

If you're sneezing and coughing and Claritin and Zyrtec have done nothing, it's not allergies. Period.

As someone with chronic allergies with which medicine only has a minimal effect in relieving, let me be the first in this thread to tell you to please, go fark yourself.


Probably lives in farking Arizona and has never been to a place where plants actually grow.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: As far as viruses are concerned, the entire human race is a single superorganism. Unvaccinated people are a weak spot to infect and break down the defenses of the stronger parts.  We won't get rid of covid until there aren't enough unvaccinated left to serve as an entry point.


I know others have made the observation already, but I'm so ready for the next generation of zombie movies based on what we learned about human behavior during this pandemic.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Definitely Not Someone's Alt: koder: arrogantbastich: isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick.

also the bullshiat excuse of "it's just allergies."

If you're sneezing and coughing and Claritin and Zyrtec have done nothing, it's not allergies. Period.

As someone with chronic allergies with which medicine only has a minimal effect in relieving, let me be the first in this thread to tell you to please, go fark yourself.


I think it is more the people who really never have chronic allergy issues can't recognize the difference.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?


From the WHO directly -

"if you're vaccinated, you can get the infection, but the chances are you'll get a very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and that the chances of getting seriously ill are really, really low."

Please stop perpetuating misinformation.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea​s​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resour​ces/science-in-5/episode-44---delta-va​riant-and-vaccines
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: lolmao500: Kit Fister: Uh huh. You realize that the Delta variant can still infect the pro-science people, right? And potentially kill them?

If you look at the stats, not really. You're more likely to die from the vaccine than from the delta variant when double vaccinated.

What you mean double vax?
You mean fully vax with the two doses or are you encouraging getting two different vax types?


Clearly the only real way to be sure is to get all three vaccine types, both doses. Then you're really sure.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: gilgigamesh: As far as viruses are concerned, the entire human race is a single superorganism. Unvaccinated people are a weak spot to infect and break down the defenses of the stronger parts.  We won't get rid of covid until there aren't enough unvaccinated left to serve as an entry point.

I know others have made the observation already, but I'm so ready for the next generation of zombie movies based on what we learned about human behavior during this pandemic.


they aren't so farcical anymore?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Tyrosine: I don't know about masks but handwashing, including handwashing stations at at stores and public buildings, should be here to stay. A nice bonus from all the COVID measures is that annual cold and flu season was a bust this winter and I'm willing to bet a very important part of my anatomy that handwashing was a major factor in that.

Yeah,  people have called it "hygiene theater", but ya know what?  Those places with LOTS of people touching stuff all time?  I'm ok with them cleaning things on the regular, and having sanitizer available for me.

I'm not even a germaphobe,  but this thing has taught me how nasty most people are.


I, however, have obsessive compulsive germaphobia, or as I like to call it, Howie Mandel's Disease. The past year has pushed me from annoyingly neurotic to absolutely terrified.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Science is like the bible.
People only seem to believe/ support the parts they agree with.


Well, yes. Science says a lot of things that while true, aren't relevant.

I, and nearly all other people, am willing to risk a 2 day flu so I am not going to keep wearing masks everywhere indefinitely.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: arrogantbastich: isn't masks that need to become permanent, it's people staying the fark home when someone is sick.

also the bullshiat excuse of "it's just allergies."

If you're sneezing and coughing and Claritin and Zyrtec have done nothing, it's not allergies. Period.


Depending on the level and type of allergies, sometimes they don't do anything. I've had an off an on cough for the last few years. My doctor isn't overly worried about it and I got both shots in April.

People can't even be bothered washing their hands after going to the bathroom. If they won't do that, then everything else is out the window.  Besides, we have what, 6 billion people to go before we follow the Georgia Guidestones?
 
