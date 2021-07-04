 Skip to content
(AP News)   There are marriages...then there are the Carters
43
•       •       •

king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but Trump is the Jesus President.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret is that Jimmy Carter, as one would expect, is not a selfish lover.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't deserve them but I'm glad they're still here setting an example.

It would be nice if he could be President for one day, an honorary second term.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

he's a good man.
and thorough.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
26 down, 49 to go. Thank you for setting the example, Mr. and Mrs. Carter.

You thought we were gross when we were 40, wait till you see us at 75.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People dump on Carter for what was going on in the 70's, but the fact was that he handed a hot mess thanks to an embittered outgoing Nixon and a DGAF Ford who was just letting things unravel in the few months he had left as "being President".

Imagine what our country could have been like had Carter gotten his second term to fix that sh*t. Instead, we got Reagan, and the decades-long strangulation of America by the GQP began.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just another college dude who was willing to trawl the bottom for high school girls.

/like the 20 year old dating my recently graduated daughter
//grr
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think he'd be interested.
His life has been so rich that I wonder if the presidency even makes it in the top five.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

History is going to be extremely unkind to Reagan and more supportive of what Carter tried to do, once right-wing prevaricators are done with their fake hagiographies and we, as a species, stand back to examine the painful decline of American promise.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosalynn "Bluebird" Carter is the sweetest lady you'll ever meet. Her efforts in mental health equal or surpass Jimmy's efforts in providing homes to the needy.  These two people actually care about and help others in the small ways that matter the most. They host Sunday School for your kids. They set up programs for you, to make sure you can leave an abusive relationship or understand your past.  They will build you a home if you are homeless. They don't talk about it. They walk the walk. Leaders, not bosses.

The Carters are a national treasure.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Diamond Anniversary Jimmy & Rosalynn!!!

And thanks for your kindness and example to all of us. Building homes for habitat at your ages - doubt I'll be capable of that.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unquestionably the best person who has been president in my lifetime. Underrated in the job, too.

Maybe Obama will make a bid to overtake him, but we can't just assume the decades of devotion, service, and humility that President Carter has already delivered.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to wonder why the reichwingers harbored such a deep and seething hatred for the man, but I'm pretty sure it's just instinctive for any fake Christian. When somebody walks the walk without really talking the talk, it makes it more difficult for those that just preach empty slogans like Family Values™ to deflect from their own degenerate and criminal behaviors.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in 10th grade when I first heard about the horrors of the Guinea Worm as described by my biology teacher who had witnessed it during his years in the Peace Corps.

Feel free to see for yourself how it ravages a body. It's worth a Google, but not for the squimish.

Because of Jimmy Carter.....there were four cases in the world since Jan.

There used to be 3-4 million every year.

Man was always too good a human to be leading the swine that need to be governed
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reagan working with Iran to keep the hostages imprisoned to beat Carter and selling arms to our enemies under the table?

Yeah - history should be unkind to Ronnie.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At this point, I assume anybody who squawks about Family Valuestm really means "I value the right to pork my daughters".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Cash & Family - Will The Circle Be Unbroken
Youtube JLFbUbmH7To

Different Carters but still works
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or yours. And you and their daughter wife better keep your mouths shut about it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The transition from Carter to Reagan was a good early warning sign that Americans preferred charming delusions to genuine hard truths. And that a lot of Christians don't actually want a leader who adheres to the teachings of Christ.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will forever dog Carter for his performance as a president. I was just a little kid, so I'm not here to argue about it.

But, name another former president who demonstrates human exceptionalism like this dude. Between Habitat and Mrs. Carter's foundation for care-givers, these two exude goodness and I'm grateful for them both.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

He's going to be the first President to eradicate a disease and the first person ever to stop a disease without medicine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75 years? That is longer than some people have lived during that time.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President | Official Trailer
Youtube AfFF-PP78iA


FWIW I watched this a few weeks ago. Highly recommended. They have interviews and videos of everybody from John Wayne to Bob Dylan choking up about what an awesome person Johnny Carter is.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: I was in 10th grade when I first heard about the horrors of the Guinea Worm as described by my biology teacher who had witnessed it during his years in the Peace Corps.

Feel free to see for yourself how it ravages a body. It's worth a Google, but not for the squimish.

Because of Jimmy Carter.....there were four cases in the world since Jan.

There used to be 3-4 million every year.

Man was always too good a human to be leading the swine that need to be governed


When I was teaching Earth Science (HS) I used to start my unit on fresh water by asking the kids how many left the water on while they brushed their teeth.  Then I would run the numbers, nationally, about how much water that was.  Then, after about 30 minutes of talking about water waste I say "in the time I've been talking approximately 20,000 kids in the world died because they didn't have clean fresh water.  AND THEN I'd show them kids drinking out of mud puddles in Africa, and THEN I'd show them the Guinea Worm crawling out of the little kid's eye.

Not enough clean, fresh water is the biggest issue facing the world in the next 20 or more years.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That depends on whether there IS a future where we can reflect on the past events. The way the GQP is acting, there may not be a future for America. Or the planet itself for that matter.

p3.pstatp.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The secret is Jimmy has looked on a lot of women with lust.  He has committed adultery in his heart many times.
 
Cache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well if you added up all the marriages of Reagan and Trump... it's close to 75years.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I still can't believe America elected such a president who could say such things.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of Jimmy Carter's Daily Briefing Report I read once when I volunteered for him a few years ago.

He flew to the middle east in the 1990s to broker some deal, but an African Chief heard he was visiting and requested his personal help with hostages from a neighboring village, so he diverted his flight and drove some eight hours in the desert to the Chief and recovered the hostages, drove back and assisted in the peace deal. It detailed some difficulties but ultimately it was a successful trip.

The last sentence in the report said something like, "I made it home just in time for dinner with Rosalynn. I told her I wouldn't be late and didn't want to disappoint."  It stuck with me that out of all of this unreported, back door dealings that affected millions of lives, all he wanted at the end of the day was dinner with his wife.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell, Jimmy Carter let me play Willie Nelson's and Johnny Cash's guitar. I love that guy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's sweet
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then theres the Bill / Hillary Clinton  marriage.

Anything goes!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It makes your heart glow.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
when is this on, I am definitely catching it. Jimmy Carter was my first vote in 1980, I think, and I have always been a fan. Spiritual malaise, Jimmy! You said it!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The guy once grew a tree so a guy could make a guitar and play him a song.  "If you have a voice and an instrument, you are welcome in my home."

President Carter Legacy Collection - Guitar Presentation During Covid Lockdown
Youtube 4o1OfLI2XVA
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Malaise forever
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: It makes your heart glow.

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


What a nice gig it must be to be his security detail. They must literally be like grandma and grandpa and I would gladly give my life for them.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jimmy Cater is a mensch.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

And then there's THIS couple

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phenn: People will forever dog Carter for his performance as a president. I was just a little kid, so I'm not here to argue about it.

But, name another former president who demonstrates human exceptionalism like this dude. Between Habitat and Mrs. Carter's foundation for care-givers, these two exude goodness and I'm grateful for them both.


As President, Carter was totally useless.  As Ex-President, he's proved to be a truly great man.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We can't even have a nice Jimmy Carter thread.
 
blahpers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
