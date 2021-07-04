 Skip to content
 
(Money Control (India))   Beijing isn't happy that Chinese millennials are just "chilling" and not becoming members of the working hard society, say some re-edumacation might be needed   (moneycontrol.com) divider line
Dadoody
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Totalitarians need their drones to be working.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Totalitarians need their drones to be working.


True. But what forms of (lasting) government don't?
 
Mouser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What, they're not happy to work hard with a gun at their back for a bowl of rice a day?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welcome to decadence, China
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He titled his post "Lying Flat Is Justice." Before long, the post was being celebrated by Chinese millennials as an anti-consumerist manifesto. "Lying flat" went viral and has since become a broader statement about Chinese society.
A generation ago, the route to success in China was to work hard, get married and have children. The country's authoritarianism was seen as a fair trade-off as millions were lifted out of poverty. But with employees working longer hours and housing prices rising faster than incomes, many young Chinese fear they will be the first generation not to do better than their parents."

Strange how that "Communist" country is so similar to every other capitalist shiathole
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

What was that line from World War Z? "When the best way to honor Mao was to see him on as many 100 yuan bills as possible."
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Totalitarians need their drones to be working.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Masakyst
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Five years ago, Luo Huazhong discovered that he enjoyed doing nothing."

Me too, Lu. Me too.
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rise Against - Nowhere Generation
Youtube 75S5PDXTEVQ
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
just read about their "996" policy...9am-9pm 6 days a week....so if you sleep 8hrs, that leaves 16hrs-12hrs of work=4hrs/ day to eat, shop, hygiene, and other necessities to just survive.  Yeah, chilling isn't baked into the schedule...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe 100 years of BS is enough and they realize wealth is just being hoarded worldwide?  Gamers know when a game is rigged.
 
goodncold
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The system is rigged against anyone not over the age of 60.

It doesn't matter what label you apply to the ruling party either.  Getting screwed over is demotivating no matter what your politics.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So China really IS embracing capitalism!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a good sign. Late Soviet Union intellectuals and malcontents got nominal jobs as street sweepers and night watchmen and simply checked out of the system. People followed the suit. "They pretend to pay and we pretend to work"
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait until the caravans arrive of people willing to do the work the Chinese are too lazy to do.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I love these threads. One can't say anything negative about China without some dumbass whatabouting the US.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"...many young Chinese fear they will be the first generation not to do better than their parents."

Welcome to the party, pal.
 
