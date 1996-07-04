 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: that one 4th of July you'll never forget   (fark.com) divider line
30
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 9:00 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The one with Will Smith, wherein Randy Quaid dies.

/I am so sorry, but have you seen the username?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dislike family gatherings.  My aunt used to make berries with heavy cream and that was nice.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Second summer spending months in the huge house on the Chesapeake bay... we (the kids) were insane on the Laser (trying to sail ot to the ship channel)... insane Monopoly games... found a stray duck (not 'stray'... killed it, but meant well)...

Anyway, my big puppy "Moondog" got a little put off by a firework and actually bit onto a firing roman candle (to protect us)... she did really well, actually, her mouth seemed fine, she did lose all her whiskers.

Anyway, that's the 4th I'll never forget
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The two that'll stick in my mind are for completely different reasons.

My godson and his sister were born on July 1st and 6th, and so for many years their birthday party was the 4th at my aunt's house (their grandmother). In 1997, my great-aunt (completely different side of the family) was dying, and had a mild heart attack at the party. My godson, who was 3 at the time, thought all the police/fire/emts that showed up were for his party. (My brother had dressed up as Barney before the heart attacked happened.)

The one thing, though, is that I've always wanted to do other things on the 4th - for example, I live an hour from the Hatch Shell but I've (still) never done Pops Goes The Fourth. But in 2011, my friends and I decided to go to DC for it. Had a great time, doing the big 3 at the Smithsonian (only did NMNH & part of NMAH that day), had barbecue on the Mall and ended up playing cards with a random cute girl that was sitting next to where we were while we waited for the fireworks. Even if the fireworks sucked (it was massively humid and by the end it was just a glowing cloud of smoke over the Washington Monument) it was a great time.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roman candle wars.  Even better, winning at roman candle wars.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The wife work up about 4 AM. She had been restless all night. Those damn Braxton Hicks contractions. Wait? What?

She said she kept having Braxton Hicks contractions. How often? Mumble mumble. Get my watch. 5 minutes apart.

4:30 Still 5 minutes apart. Our OB/Gyn is 45 minutes away. Sister lives near there. Call Sis, call MD. load car, hit the road. 4:45.

Straight to hospital. Slow to check in. Very dismissive of us. Finally get checked. Yes you're in labor but only 3 cm. Yes contractions 5 minutes apart but not intense. It's a bit after 7 AM. Hospital doesn't want to admit us yet. Decide to get breakfast. There's this place that is famous for its cinnamon rolls. We go there. I'm clueless, trying very hard to listen, she's in a zone. I'm trying to remain calm. It's all a front but what can I do. Head over to my sister's place. Wife lays down and takes a nap, or at least tries to rest.

Around 11 she calls her MD. Contractions have continued about 5 minutes apart but they are mild. One recommendation is to go for a walk. We go for a walk. We stop by one of our old college haunts. We play pinball --- the Black Knight. We're actually kicking the game's ass, winning lots of extra games. It's a nice distraction. Play pinball for about an hour and a half. Go back to my sister's place. Contractions get a bit more intense so we head back to the hospital.

It's about 5 PM but again it takes time to get checked in. About 6 an exam says it's still only 3.5 cm dilated but "thin". They put us in a birthing room. Intensity of contractions increases, still 5 minutes apart. Take many walks about the halls. 7:30, 5 cm. 8:00 8 cm. Everything has changed. My wife was a chill person. She internalizes things. Isn't very expressive of communicative, but this is busting her.

Her method is to take the pain, let it flow through and past her, and that's the right way for her, but this is killing her. She's up to 9 cm and it's getting extremely painful. Still 5 minutes apart, clockwork. In fact, the ability to predict when that next contraction is coming is not a good thing. One nurse has a clue. She's seen this before and decides she should break the water. MD disagrees. 3 contractions later, she's given the go ahead. Huge relief. 4 contractions later a 9 pound 8 ounce baby boy. Full head of hair. Hell of of grip reflex. He held onto my fingers and I picked him up that way, he held his own head up and was seemingly looking around. I guess some of that comes with 2 weeks over-due.

That was my best 4th of July.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 years as a pyrotechnician.

The show where we showed the new guy how to load fire a shell. Unfortunately it was a defective salute (the ones that just go >BANG<) and blew up in the steel mortar, blowing a bubble in the 1/4" steel and breaking the bottom weld. He stayed through the show but never came back.


The one where the 4-year-old toddled up to the firing line DURING THE SHOW. My partner picked him up and ran him off-field, tossing him to the nearest cop.


The parking lot behind the department store: the one with kids on the wall 50 feet left, the store 200 feet away, a river to the right (which would have been a good drop zone if it wasn't for the power lines alongside) and backed up against a church. Shot that one straight up and let God watch the church.


The year of the drought: with cancellations left and right, one customer (it was their annual town picnic) had a $2k show on the 2nd, a 3k on the 3rd, and 10k on the Fourth. They knew they'd get a bigger crowd, so they upped the Fourth to $15k. The boss misunderstood and thought they were dropping the 2nd and 3rd, so...

A somewhat panic-y call at 7:00 PM (WHERE ARE YOU?) sent him into a spin "What am I gonna do?" We were loading trucks for other shows so I grabbed a set of keys to a random truck, said "Fix the inventory. Anybody know where this place is?" and headed off into the sunset.

The customer had prepped the site (including having the fire department hose down the area)  so all I had to do was drop some mortars into the trench and start shooting. (A big thank-you to the Buckinghams for the seven encores that gave us time.)


/If you see me running, try to keep up.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 7 we went State Side and visited family on the East Coast. I had never seen so many fireworks in one night! Then we drove around and saw more, all night-as long as a 7yr old was allowed to stay up!
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: I dislike family gatherings.  My aunt used to make berries with heavy cream and that was nice.


Don't be silly. Berries are grown, not made out of heavy cream.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My sister's birthday is on the 3rd. It was never about America and always about her. I hate this holiday.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was 20 and ate some shrooms. Watched my friends set off fireworks for a while then got laid with a pyrotechnic light show accompaniment.
Good stuff
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2006. My mom's last fourth of July. She wasn't able to go see the fireworks, but it was the last day she was conscious. Every year before hand, we'd go to the county show down at the college, but that year we watched a televized fireworks show so that we could spend that night with mom. She slipped into the final coma afterwards and on the 6th, she passed away....

Fark user imageView Full Size


The fourth of July will always be bittersweet for me because of that timing.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pissed off the host by asking her if she was pregnant while she was in a bikini. She was not. I drank the rest of the day fo forget how much I was not wanted there.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
4th of July 1996.
The last day I spent with my dad.
He chose his favorite holiday as his last day and she's his mortal coil on the morning of July 5.
I had just turned 21.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Otera: 2006. My mom's last fourth of July. She wasn't able to go see the fireworks, but it was the last day she was conscious. Every year before hand, we'd go to the county show down at the college, but that year we watched a televized fireworks show so that we could spend that night with mom. She slipped into the final coma afterwards and on the 6th, she passed away....

[Fark user image image 425x318]

The fourth of July will always be bittersweet for me because of that timing.


Me too.
We watched the Boston Pops and fireworks on TV that night.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't forget it, it's my Birthday!

As far as Fireworks, always had them!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
July 4 is just dawning, so maybe a story tonight. This july 3 was special as i got to take my mom out to breakfast for her 100th birthday. The real party is next weekend...
 
Gramma
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've had a lot of nice 4ths, but the one that always sticks in my mind is the one that was a disaster.
I was living in Texas and it had been a hot, dry June. The grass was absolutely crunchy when you walked on it. There was a burn ban in place. However, my next door neighbor had a party and fireworks. He started 6 grass fires, 4 of which were on my property, before I told him I was going to call the sheriff.  The fine would have been $10,000 and I didn't really want to call, but I didn't want him burning my house down either. He got pissy with me, but he did stop the fireworks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really don't have any truly remarkable ones. I guess the best was when I was a kid and some guy came by with a lot of fresh home grown summer corn on the cobs roasted with butter. They were perfect. That and watermelon was all I ate that day.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1976 - my boyfriend and his family took me to see the Bicentennial fireworks show at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas1.

It lasted for hours and ended with fireworks somehow in the shape of the American flag - stars, stripes, and colors.

The most amazing show that year, on a day that was full of them all over the country.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

downstairs: Roman candle wars.  Even better, winning at roman candle wars.


Small speedboat, anchored in the river off a campsite.
Ship to shore bottle rocket wars.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was The summer of 1980, I was working two jobs and trying to save cash for my return to college. My friend and I planned a getaway to The Ozark national scenic riverways in south central MO, for canoeing and mayhem. I ended up inviting a cute girl that I had been flirting with at my morning cooks job to come along.

The plan was two days on the rivers and a concert at the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville Illinois on the way home, July 5th.

We packed up my 1974 lemon yellow Chevy Vega, loaded with all our camping stuff, 10 cases of beer and a canoe strapped to the roof. As the car was small, and very loaded down the cute girl sat in the middle of the front, straddling the shifter, didn't bother me a bit. We took a side trip/diversion to the Johnson Shut-Ins  and had a great day swimming, cliff diving and generally altering our reality. A quick trip to Elephant Rock state park then we should hit the rivers about sundown and make camp. Elephant Rock was a blast, more cliff diving, beer, green bud and a bit of paper energy reminiscent of Ken Kesey's house parties.

Then the wrench, The crappy little Vega broke down. Thankfully I had my tools so we unloaded the car and canoe. I knew what the problem was, a quirky fuel pump. For those of you that remember Vegas, the fuel pump is/was located in the gas tank. While I jacked up the car and proceeded to drop the tank, my buddy and the cute chick took a nap, roadside, in the canoe. I managed to get the tank down and the pump working and all reassembled. Before I woke them I wanted to take a quick test drive. While I was gone (maybe 10 minutes) someone stopped by and helped themselves to all of my tools, damn.

We reloaded and got on our way ... then broke down again in the middle of nowhere. Thankfully a good Samaritan stopped and gave me a ride to the closest "one horse town". I got the local garage to tow my car in and explained my dilemma to the mechanic/garage owner.  The guy was very understanding but being it was the eve of the 4th he could not get any parts until the 5th. He asked if we had camping stuff and food, we did. Hew then offered to take us to an abandoned rock quarry to camp for two days while he fixed the car. We graciously accepted and loaded his truck with our stuff and beer and off we went.

We set up camp and turned in, it had been a LONG day and we were spent puppies. On the 4th, we explored the area swam in a very clear, very deep spring fed quarry pit. Had a great time albeit not the time we had planned. That night we had a rough camp dinner and some beers. Grant, my buddy then "remembered" he had a shiat ton of bottle rockets and fireworks. Since we were young, stupid and in the middle of and abandoned quarry, WFT, Grant proceeded to provide a very good importune pyrotechnic display.  Unbeknownst to us, this was highly frowned upon by the Iron county sheriffs department; Andy and Barney came blazing onto the scene and proceeded to "harsh our mellows". Being the "level headed" (scary, I know) member of the group I explained to them how we had come to be stranded there with no means of conveyance. They were not the least bit happy that we were drunk and kinda trespassing but somehow bought the story. They took all of our beer and told us they would be back on the 5th to make sure we had vacated the area.

The next day the mechanic came back and hauled us back to town. He got the part and we were on our way in the early afternoon. Our plans were busted, We couldn't make the concert in time so we slowly meandered back home, stopping about an hour from home to take a roadside nap, we were exhausted. The cute girl and I went one way, Grant slept in the car. Unknowingly the cute girl and I napped/hooked up on a nest of seed ticks, talk about getting to know each other bodies; seed ticks are tiny, and very invasive.

We hauled our itchy tired butts back home and all was well.

PROLOG... 18 years to the date, after having separated and had kids of our own, the cute girl and I rekindled and married. Sadly that only lasted 7 years... she will always be the cute girl, and the LOVE of my life.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will keep it to myself.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1996, fought with my buddy about taking my toddler with ME to keep him safe. (Overprotective mom? Oh, hell yes.) But I was very afraid of what might happen if *I* weren't there to keep him safe.

My boyfriend at the time took us to his friends' place for a great time, the usual fun with barbecue and fireworks. My toddler walked into a punk that was stuck into the ground and got a burn on his thigh.

To this day, this overprotective mother gets reminded of that every year around this time.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno, maybe the one where I spent  bunch of time making solid progress in whatever I was doing.

/Canadian
//not a thing here
 
carkiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
July 4, 2018, I was allowed to lie at a 15° incline, have some ice chips, and by the end of the day, I stood up, briefly and with assistance. None of yet sounds terribly exciting or memorable, and in and of themselves, they weren't. It was actually one of most uncomfortable and boring days of my life; quite possibly it was the single most boring and uncomfortable day of my life.

But it was also my first full day on Earth as a woman with a vagina, instead of as a woman without one, and despite how physically miserable I was, the sense of accomplishment and wholeness I felt psychically and emotionally was hard to contain. I had done it; an event years in the making had finally come to pass. My transition was, symbolically at least, complete.

I spent most of the days napping, reading Fark threads (I don't think I made many, if any, comments), and doing crossword puzzles. It was big news to be able to report to the nurses that I'd managed to fart, so I'd be eligible for clear liquids soon. A highlight of the day was Dr. McGinn, my surgeon coming in to let me know that the procedure had gone really well and that when I'd healed, I was "gonna have a nice vagina," before breezing on out of there in the got-places-to-be way she has. And in the evening, someone set off a bunch of fireworks close enough to the hospital that I could hear them and see the sky sort of light up. It was a good 4th.
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I grew up in a small village in Wisconsin.  There would be a parade with firetrucks, tractors etc. and we would always watch it from Grandma Morris' porch.  Lots of fun with the neighborhood kids and they would throw CANDY from the floats!  After the "big" parade, the kids who had decorated their bikes (we all did!) would gather at the park for the bike parade.  I won $5.00 for this amazing transformation of my lime green bike with a banana seat.  Good times!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tenalquot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a depressing story.

In 2002 I lived in a small city that banned fireworks. The city government didn't have the resources to enforce it though, so only the most egregious offenders ever got caught. I was among those who thought the ban unnecessary.

I was working in our yard and a small group of kids was lighting off fireworks in the street. It was small stuff so I didn't pay attention to it. After finishing up I went inside and chilled on the couch with a beer.

About a half hour later I hear sirens. I realize they're coming my way, so I get up and walk toward the door to see what's going on. Suddenly I smell smoke, so I dash outside.

The house two doors down is on fire- the second floor is already a burning frame. The firefighters arrive and get it under control. The house is a complete loss, though.

The family that lived there wasn't home, but they pulled up toward the end of the operation. They were devastated. Their dog and two cats were inside- none made it. They also lost their family photos.

I didn't know them, but I watched them cling to each other as they processed the pain of losing so much.

We found out later a bottle rocket started the fire. It landed on the roof, rolled into a rain gutter and ignited some dry leaves. The fire spread to the eves and into the attic. I reported what I'd seen but couldn't offer any details. Truthfully, it didn't occur to me pay attention.

I live in a different town now. It too has a personal firework ban. Yep, I'm the a**hole who calls it in when folks set off fireworks nearby.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

carkiller: July 4, 2018, I was allowed to lie at a 15° incline, have some ice chips, and by the end of the day, I stood up, briefly and with assistance. None of yet sounds terribly exciting or memorable, and in and of themselves, they weren't. It was actually one of most uncomfortable and boring days of my life; quite possibly it was the single most boring and uncomfortable day of my life.

But it was also my first full day on Earth as a woman with a vagina, instead of as a woman without one, and despite how physically miserable I was, the sense of accomplishment and wholeness I felt psychically and emotionally was hard to contain. I had done it; an event years in the making had finally come to pass. My transition was, symbolically at least, complete.

I spent most of the days napping, reading Fark threads (I don't think I made many, if any, comments), and doing crossword puzzles. It was big news to be able to report to the nurses that I'd managed to fart, so I'd be eligible for clear liquids soon. A highlight of the day was Dr. McGinn, my surgeon coming in to let me know that the procedure had gone really well and that when I'd healed, I was "gonna have a nice vagina," before breezing on out of there in the got-places-to-be way she has. And in the evening, someone set off a bunch of fireworks close enough to the hospital that I could hear them and see the sky sort of light up. It was a good 4th.


Freedom from the pen*s!
That's quite a day!
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was in England visiting my expat daughter, her English husband, and their 2 kids. Her second child had just been born. I chose the 4th (yes, they have a July 4th in England) to go shopping for souvenirs. I wished every shop keeper and bus driver a happy American Independence Day. They all at least smiled in return.

/The most patriotic thing I did was visit a betting shop and wager that Dolt45 would leave office before the end of his term.
//Sorry - was that for the Politics tab?
///3!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.