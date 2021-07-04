 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Inside Shenzhen, China's glittering showcase metropolis intended to impress the world, which is intended to marry communism and capitalism. Yeah, not so glittering   (news.com.au) divider line
    Hong Kong, Australia, Communist Party of China, People's Republic of China, Shenzhen, Ms Wong, Mainland China  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the New York of Asia then.  Good to know.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to bash a few skulls bloody to make an omelet.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"The 996 culture in mainland China means working 9am to 9pm, six days a week and it's something that a lot of tech companies do," she explained.
"That culture has caused a lot of controversy because it's incredibly gruelling and glorifies a toxic workplace environment.
"Yet at the same time, so many young grads dream of working in one of these tech companies so it's really competitive to get a job."

I know some folks who would love to get one of those jobs.  They're ready for some shorter work hours then they have in Silicon Valley.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So China's a shiathole. Got it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China debate in Australia "extremely concerning"
Ms Wong said she was concerned about the level of dialogue in Australia about China.
"There are some very, very important debates we need to have as Australians, in terms of how we grapple with an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and what that means for Australia," she said.
"But what I find extremely concerning is when politicians confuse the debate by questioning the loyalties of all Australians of Chinese heritage, thinking that this group of Australians represents the CCP.
"This is just plain wrong: many of these Australians or their ancestors actually fled China under the party for a better life in Australia.
Despite the hassle from the Chinese authorities, and the detention of Ms Lei - who has been behind bars for nine months on suspicion of "illegally supplying state secrets" but has not yet been charged - Ms Wong said she was still keen to get across the border and back to Shenzhen, its skyscrapers and tech giants.
"Am I scared?" said Ms Wong.
"It does seem geopolitics is getting in the middle of some people's ability to cover the story.
"However, as an Australian, I feel very strongly that we need to have journalists on the ground in China."

Anyone shocked that they saved this for the very last paragraph?

/google "white Australia policy"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's half the size of Wagga Wagga.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30,000 to 13 million in 4 decades?

whoa
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a word for the marriage of capitalism and government, it's called "fascism".

\ethno-nationalism helps too
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the latest attempt to steal American technology, a number of people working 996 are checking out and working somewhere else that's less strenuous.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
china sucks. that's why we all left over 5 years ago.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did the obvious tag get taken in for questioning?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
China is all hat and no cattle.
 
cefm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember when China claimed the Communist Party was pro-worker?  Pepperidge Farms doesn't remember after a stint in a re-education camp.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's shameful of China to have pride in anything when they have the most people incarcerated of any nation-state, in total or per capita.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's half the size of Wagga Wagga.

[Fark user image image 612x408]


Only a single Wagga. Pathetic.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Xi Jin Pi and I have very different ideas regarding 996 culture.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: There's a word for the marriage of capitalism and government, it's called "fascism".

\ethno-nationalism helps too


I'm fine with calling China the Nazi Germany of the 21st Century; the problem with that is, eventually it's going to have to meet the fate of the Nazi Germany of the 20th Century.

/Sina delenda est
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Workers Paradise" indeed....If you like being worked to death, it's paradise...
 
Dadoody
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The US always had this delusion that opening up China's markets to the world would help Capitalism and Democracy settle in. 

Capitalism has, but the authoritarian system has doubled down and actually influences the West now, with American companies and celebrities bowing down to the Beijing government's demands on speech. 

Troubling stuff.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ACAB?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: "Workers Paradise" indeed....If you like being worked to death, it's paradise...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should try using "flex time" like tech companies in the U.S. That means you can choose whatever 60+ hours a week you want to work.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mouser: Tyrone Slothrop: There's a word for the marriage of capitalism and government, it's called "fascism".

\ethno-nationalism helps too

I'm fine with calling China the Nazi Germany of the 21st Century; the problem with that is, eventually it's going to have to meet the fate of the Nazi Germany of the 20th Century.

/Sina delenda est


As long as it doesn't require a world war to accomplish, I'm fine with that.

If it does, we are all farked.  Bent over without lube.  The Chinese Army is one of, if not the, largest in the world, and one of the best equipped.  Yes, their sea capabilities, outside of their direct zone of control, suck, but that doesn't matter if it degenerates into a land war.

Any land war, where you have a *billion* plus potential combatants popping out of a farking hole at any time is a war you lose, unless you use the nuclear option... in which case, so do they.

Hell, once any combat hits mainland, they might do that at any time they feel like they have nothing left to lose.

On the plus side, the resulting ash clouds might combat a significant amount of global warming.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: Mr. Shabooboo: "Workers Paradise" indeed....If you like being worked to death, it's paradise...

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 768x400]


While shiatty, it's still better than China.
 
