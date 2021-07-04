 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digg)   Ever wanted to be a troglodyte?   (digg.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy, Travis Barker, United States Capitol Police, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Flag of the United States, United States Capitol, Close encounter, Kourtney Kardashian, battle flag  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's a wild thing. He makes my heart sing. He makes mountainsides...grooovy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark is not your personal Courtney Love fetish site.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not really.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they did know how to swing...

Jimmy Castor Bunch - Troglodyte
Youtube JNS42Na2mpc
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The burninator? Absolutely.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its fun watching marketed material percolate up here. No Digg on fark (pun intended). This story has been growing from a seed for several days now.

/Not much is actually viral now
/It's ads and sponsored content all the way down
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not really, they were mostly just cannon fodder...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if I can be captain.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No ear or eye protection?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I play Minecraft.
 
H0W13
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RIP Trogdor
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7dA9HES​_​GgE

The Troggs - 66 54321
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, between him and the Advoko Makes guy, I feel kinda useless.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Clearly you've never seen my table manners if you think that's not already the case.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This is how I play Minecraft.


When I used to play it, I never went above ground after about an hour in.  It was almost like a physical manifestation of trying to avoid my anxiety disorders.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bertha Butt approves.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.