 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Happy Independence Day, American FARKers. Will you have a cookout? See some fireworks? Go to the beach or the lake? What're you all up to this 4th of July?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
53
    More: Murica, United States Declaration of Independence, United States, Independence Day, Fourth of July, Thomas Jefferson, Fireworks, Declaration of Independence of the United States, American colonies  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 Jul 2021 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't forget about National Baked Bean Month:

July is National Baked Bean Month!
Youtube QN14knt9_bE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
John Philip Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever - The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"
Youtube ShUBdoE2ib0
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aside from my normal graveyard shifts at work, there will be BBQ at my uncle's house, because his birthday is 7/5.  So it's a double event.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ribs getting happy in the fridge for tomorrow's poolside festivity with friends.

There will be booze.

Nobody's driving home tomorrow either, so even more booze.

And ribs.

And booze.

Because 'Murica.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's my first Fourth off since I started working again but there are no convenient fireworks shows this year. There's always a good morning walk, though, and this time I won't get interrupted and forget to put the SD card in my camera before leaving.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just got some weed gummies. Took one at 1:00. It just wore off.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I did some work on a side project, developing a small app for an old client. But it's not a holiday here.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to see my mom and stepdad. I moved back home this last week and this'll be the first time I can see them
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to boil some hot dogs then set off some sparklers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch "Generation Kill" and help my dog not freak out too badly.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mechanic fixed my MINI convertible R52S AC that was actually an electrical fuse box issue, new wheel bearings and a new Milltek exhaust...going to pick it up today. Then firing up the grill and spending the 4th at home with friends and neighbors. Maybe walk by the beach tonight.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firing up the Big Green Egg for baked beans and ribs.
Some family coming over for dinner.
Have some cake and ice cream.
Light some farts and fireworks.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big plans for my family, just staying put.

Playing video games- Minecraft, Friday Night Funkin' and Roblox for kids; Rocket League for me.

Reading, laundry, Skype with grandparents...typical Sunday stuff.

Wife will make a low-country-boil type dish and we'll slow-cook a boston butt all day.

Short sparklers for the kids.

Happy 4th you Farkers!
 
Lee451
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few highly illegal fireworks I will ignite. My next door neighbor has been shooting them off all week. Otherwise, I have no plans.

/get off of my lawn.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beef ribs are in the sous vide (24h @ 165) and will go on the smoker around three.

Turkey breast is in the fridge, in a shish tawook style marinade. It will also go on the smoker for about four hours.

BBQ sauces are ready, coleslaw is ready, beans are simmering in the dutch oven now, still not sure what to do with the beets from the garden.

Still lots of room to screw up something, but should be a good meal.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to relax around the house and do some grilling. I'm going to bed with wireless earbuds in, because I work tomorrow morning.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying some good beer.
Staying home and listening to shootings and fire calls on the scanner.
It's all downhill from here.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started the smoker about 530 this morning to make some ribs to take over to the in laws for lunch. Got some giant red shrimp I'm going to try smoking as well.  Figure we'll be over there until 3-4, then my parents and my sister with her kids are coming over to our house for some burgers and fireworks. We got some legal ones, but our neighbors usually put out some solid money on the good stuff, so we'll mostly watch those.

Got some firewood for the fire pit, cold beers, and good eats.

I will say there were tons of fireworks last night, I'm wondering if it's leftovers from people not doing stuff last year.  We're ~20 minutes from the border with SC, which sells pretty much everything, so we usually get a lot of fireworks, but this year has been unreal so far.

/Hug your doggos. One of mine haaaates this holiday.  The other could not care less.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first flight since covid started. Florida to SFO. Heading to the airport in just a bit.

Not looking forward to it.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disherwasher repair, vehicle repair, rental vehicle, and doctor's appointment on Tuesday means we are all sitting our little behinds right here in our own house, and hoping the neighbors don't burn us down with their redneck engineered turbo-charged roman candles.

But, most of us are mostly healthy, most of us are gainfully employed, and the tomatoes are getting ripe.  Life is good.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm spending the weekend on Long Island with my in-laws.

Hold my breath as I wish for death.
Oh please, God, help me.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cookout at 2 (which is stupidly late but whatever), then probably go find somewhere to hang for a bit before I go firework hunting around sunset. Wonder if the cloudy weather will keep it from sounding like Fallujah here like it did last year.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
watch reruns of Lt Joe Kenda Homicide Detective and make sure the doggos are content.

Snicker & Doodle wish you a Happy 4th
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am going to celebrate my birthday, as I do every 4th of July. This time with my family.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yard work, getting to the store in the AM, BBQ later in the day.

Starting in the early evening, will be steering completely clear of the 'Return of the Archons' behavior that is sure to happen as it gets dark tonight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My granny died on July 4th and I usually listen to Aaron Copland (her favorite composer) and go for a walk out in nature as a remembrance. I'm almost certainly the youngest person who remembers her and she was an amazing human being.

I hate the way we celebrate Independence day and honestly I don't have any pride or faith in this country any more, so today is a day off for personal memorial.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am deathly ill with one of the worst sore throats I have ever had. I went to the doc, and he prescribed me some meds that make my heart race at 120 BPM with dull chest pains, so I guess I will be either trying to get something else to take, or having a heart attack.

Have some good food for me, I can't eat a thing.....
 
Fliegan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Driving up to Scranton to visit Steamtown National Historic Site, then back home to sit with the doggies during fireworks time.
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the weekend my neighborhood hosts the annual reenactment of the battle of Verdun.

/oh, yours too?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Drinking coffee, smoking weed, getting the generator running, because of some line that literally goes directly over my house on the weather map......ahh Florida...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: My granny died on July 4th and I usually listen to Aaron Copland (her favorite composer) and go for a walk out in nature as a remembrance. I'm almost certainly the youngest person who remembers her and she was an amazing human being.

I hate the way we celebrate Independence day and honestly I don't have any pride or faith in this country any more, so today is a day off for personal memorial.


Username is apt.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
amigafin:

Uhm, salt water gargle? Try coricidin hbp instead of a stimulant decongestant? Do you have high blood pressure and do you have other symptoms besides sore throat?
 
Summercat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have steaks

I don't know how to cook them
But I have a lot of them
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have the next two weeks off and suddenly got Corona.  US birthday, mine, whatever 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife and I are donating blood. The Red Cross is terribly low. I'm B+, she's O-.

Then we'll be taking it easy since it'll be 100 out AGAIN. In Montana.
 
ur14me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Beef ribs are in the sous vide (24h @ 165) and will go on the smoker around three.

Turkey breast is in the fridge, in a shish tawook style marinade. It will also go on the smoker for about four hours.

BBQ sauces are ready, coleslaw is ready, beans are simmering in the dutch oven now, still not sure what to do with the beets from the garden.

Still lots of room to screw up something, but should be a good meal.


Sounds amazing.  May not have enough time, but the beets would make for a great salad.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: My granny died on July 4th and I usually listen to Aaron Copland (her favorite composer) and go for a walk out in nature as a remembrance. I'm almost certainly the youngest person who remembers her and she was an amazing human being.

I hate the way we celebrate Independence day and honestly I don't have any pride or faith in this country any more, so today is a day off for personal memorial.


I'll probably have some Copland and Gershwin time later at work. Grocery pickup department til 9, but there won't be customers, so I'll clean and organize to music.

I do like thinking about the good things we've produced, and the heart of it, though not feeling super flag-wavy these days.
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm reading a book about our very own Native American genocide.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Epic bike ride. Leaving in 3 2 1...
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spa day for the van I drive for a living: oil change, tire rotation, windshield fluid topped off, a bath, a vacuuming, deodorizer for the driver seat that catches way too many farts and backsweat, rinse out the cargo area, air up all tires (van and trolly).
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lilistonic: likefunbutnot: My granny died on July 4th and I usually listen to Aaron Copland (her favorite composer) and go for a walk out in nature as a remembrance. I'm almost certainly the youngest person who remembers her and she was an amazing human being.

I hate the way we celebrate Independence day and honestly I don't have any pride or faith in this country any more, so today is a day off for personal memorial.

I'll probably have some Copland and Gershwin time later at work. Grocery pickup department til 9, but there won't be customers, so I'll clean and organize to music.

I do like thinking about the good things we've produced, and the heart of it, though not feeling super flag-wavy these days.


There are no perfect countries or perfect people.  Accept the problems of the past and vow not to repeat them.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

/whoopee!
 
sexentwinkies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Playing the bluegrass at a winery. Then not sure. Grill or carouse in town. Maybe find some fireworks
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll be at our local apple orchard at 10pm to observe the local municipal firework displays from a distance. It's one of the highest points in the Twin Cities that almost no one considers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just the usual...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Smoking two racks of babybacks
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: lilistonic: likefunbutnot: My granny died on July 4th and I usually listen to Aaron Copland (her favorite composer) and go for a walk out in nature as a remembrance. I'm almost certainly the youngest person who remembers her and she was an amazing human being.

I hate the way we celebrate Independence day and honestly I don't have any pride or faith in this country any more, so today is a day off for personal memorial.

I'll probably have some Copland and Gershwin time later at work. Grocery pickup department til 9, but there won't be customers, so I'll clean and organize to music.

I do like thinking about the good things we've produced, and the heart of it, though not feeling super flag-wavy these days.

There are no perfect countries or perfect people.  Accept the problems of the past and vow not to repeat them.


I agree. My immigrant ancestors came here in the 19th and 20th centuries and made decent lives for themselves, and I'm glad they did. It's good to reflect on all that from time to time, and embrace the communities we've created, even in years that feel less celebratory personally.

(I know less about the branch of my tree that drifted across in the early takeover days, which is probably for the best...)
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Searching for poo. Only about 700 to go.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're all going to my parents' house for lunch because my Dad is grilling, as he usually does on the Fourth of July when the weather allows it. Sausages, hamburgers, homemade coleslaw and potato salad, etc. Delicious vittles. I'm in charge of the potato salad, and since I'm making it this year, I'm making it without mayonnaise because mayonnaise is the devil's spunk, and I don't want it near my food.
 
Pincy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: lilistonic: likefunbutnot: My granny died on July 4th and I usually listen to Aaron Copland (her favorite composer) and go for a walk out in nature as a remembrance. I'm almost certainly the youngest person who remembers her and she was an amazing human being.

I hate the way we celebrate Independence day and honestly I don't have any pride or faith in this country any more, so today is a day off for personal memorial.

I'll probably have some Copland and Gershwin time later at work. Grocery pickup department til 9, but there won't be customers, so I'll clean and organize to music.

I do like thinking about the good things we've produced, and the heart of it, though not feeling super flag-wavy these days.

There are no perfect countries or perfect people.  Accept the problems of the past and vow not to repeat them.


And maybe don't celebrate them either.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.