(Twitter) A very important message from The CDC (twitter.com)
    PSA, shot  
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Great. Now the rednecks will take their kids to Chipotle, get extra beans, a side of Taco Bell, and a bowl of All-Bran right before pool day just to stigginit.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
scienceabc.comView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This person definitely doesn't need to get anywhere near a pool. Probably needs to get checked into a hospital asap.
 
Gyrfalcon
33 minutes ago  
You'd think it would be common courtesy to teach your kids not to shiat in the pool.

And after that, you'd think the endless, relentless teasing would teach your kid never to do it again.
 
foo monkey
32 minutes ago  
Joke's on the CDC. I'm already swimming in diarrhea.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
No shiat. - Sherlock
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
23 minutes ago  
at least you can see it coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
23 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
jtown
22 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: at least you can see it coming

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damnit!
 
jtown
21 minutes ago  
Fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man with the Red Eyes
20 minutes ago  
So there I was, no shiat...
 
wildcardjack
20 minutes ago  
The guy on the CDC social media desk must be thrilled to have something other than Covid to post about.
 
foo monkey
20 minutes ago  
This might me the best gif ever made.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
Good advice
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
So we're just giving up on the 'Get Vaccinated' messaging and going with 'Don't Shiat in the Pool'?

I guess it is important to know your audience
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
13 minutes ago  

jtown: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: at least you can see it coming

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Damnit!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: So we're just giving up on the 'Get Vaccinated' messaging and going with 'Don't Shiat in the Pool'?

I guess it is important to know your audience

I guess it is important to know your audience


Oh I dunno - I'd say it makes a pretty damn good farking metaphor for vaccine-related problems.
 
