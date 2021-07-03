 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 844: "Bang 2".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Bang! 2

Description: Show us your pictures of noisy things. Difficulty: Keep it safe for work.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This huge swarm of honey bees was about 20 ft off the ground and definitely not silent.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Puppy guarding the house from his bedroom window.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Some noises are more pleasant than others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Bzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
The starling chicks just outside my door that interrupted repair work and demanded food constantly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
street musician in Havana
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Lucy.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A specimen from Brood XIX, central Georgia, May 10, 2011.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's quiet now, but once upon a time, this was Bethlehem Steel
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Indoor Marching Band Performance by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Fire in the Sky by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Indri - their songs can be heard over 2km away.
Larger image: https://flic.kr/p/2bX2PtA
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gettysburg canon
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I spotted a spotted towhee.  Male.  Calling out for a mate.  The call sounds like a musical machine gun.  The call translates into English as, "For a good time, call me!"
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Music - n. Purposely organized noise.
(With apologies to my world music professor from undergrad whose definition I am bastardizing)
 
DrWhy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was having a nice quite hike through the local nature reserve when suddenly:  HELICOPTER!
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
