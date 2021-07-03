 Skip to content
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Listerosis when I was in high school. It was a really miserable week.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got it from an Albertson's Deli sandwich.  I didn't know it was possible to be constipated and have the shiats at the same time, but it totally is.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I got it from an Albertson's Deli sandwich.  I didn't know it was possible to be constipated and have the shiats at the same time, but it totally is.


I got it from some hole in the wall Greek place that had some off-brand Feta that I guess was supposed to be recalled. Boy howdy, I almost literally slept on the bathroom floor for days.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy chicken from anyone that is in any way associated with Tyson. Normally I get local chicken. But if I want fatty corn-fee=, I'll get d'artagnan chicken from my local butcher.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I got it from an Albertson's Deli sandwich.  I didn't know it was possible to be constipated and have the shiats at the same time, but it totally is.


Albertson's has a horrible reputation for selling expired products.  I check the sell-by dates on everything I buy (on the rare occasions I shop there).  And never buy anything from their deli.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
when you get that feelin'
better start believin'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
