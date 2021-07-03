 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   And God said, "F*ck this peninsula in particular"   (twitter.com) divider line
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
The key to surviving Tropical Storm Elsa is to let it go
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

ArkAngel: The key to surviving Tropical Storm Elsa is to let it go


the wind never bothered me, anyway
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Does seem like it's aiming for Florida, doesn't it?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Uh oh. Looks like Elsa hooked up with Pickle Rick. This could get weird.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Does seem like it's aiming for Florida, doesn't it?


You must be ignoring the Sharpie version.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Lsherm: Does seem like it's aiming for Florida, doesn't it?

You must be ignoring the Sharpie version.


Send prayers to Alabama
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That's going to make the Surfside recovery efforts almost impossible, isn't it?
 
JRoo
40 minutes ago  
Somebody get a sharpie!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  
Ahem.

After interacting with the mountainous terrain of southwestern Haiti, which could have caused some disruption in the low-level field despite the center remaining offshore, little change in intensity is expected tonight. However, some slight restrengthening could occur by Sunday afternoon as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba where the sea-surface temperatures are quite warm at more than 30 deg C and the water is deep. Weakening is expected after the cyclone moves across west-central Cuba, followed again by some slight restrengthening after Elsa emerges over the warm Gulf Stream in the Straits of Florida. Westerly vertical wind shear increasing to near 20 kt by 96 hours should prevent any significant strengthening from occurring. Elsa should become a very asymmetrical tropical cyclone late on day 3 and on day 4 with most of the heavy rain and strongest winds displaced along and to the east of the forecast track. The initial intensity is similar to the previous advisory and closely follows the simple and corrected consensus models.

Elsa is basically the same as another criminal case against Trump.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
39 minutes ago  

Chariset: That's going to make the Surfside recovery efforts almost impossible, isn't it?


Unless there's a major push to the east, they won't see anything beyond a few rain showers.
 
Summoner101
39 minutes ago  
A hurricane in Florida?  That's so rare!
 
covfefe
39 minutes ago  
I felt just like that diagram after accidentally mixing a lot of tequila with malt liquor once.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
Win some, win some.
 
chawco
33 minutes ago  
God. Is. Pissed.

/wonder why?
 
fatalvenom
31 minutes ago  

Chariset: That's going to make the Surfside recovery efforts almost impossible, isn't it?


There is nothing to "recover" there. They are demolishing the part of the standing structure tomorrow supposedly, under the guise of "it will make it safer to find people that might be alive".

No, stupid. No one is alive in that mass of concrete. That is happening because the rescue workers are sick of working tireless hours for no reason. There have been zero people pulled alive since the first day, amd there have been zero "communications" since probably the 2nd or 3rd day.

These guys just want the damn front-end loaders to start coming in to clear debris and stop their 12hr shifts of smelling rotting corpses for zero gain.

Everyone wants to write the poetic "oh, we found Jane Doe under a pile of rubble. She stayed alive for 3 months on Animal Crackers and DVDs of Lawrence Welk" story. It ain't happening.

The storm isn't even a danger, but that part of the building still standing is.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  
Wow, first Floridaman settles there, then the land developers arrive and profit, and now hurricanes?  Mother Earth doesn't deserve this.
 
fatalvenom
14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wow, first Floridaman settles there, then the land developers arrive and profit, and now hurricanes?  Mother Earth doesn't deserve this.


Actually, this is a story of "Canada Man" who bilked coins from the laundry machines in his native land, and decided to cheaply build condos in South Florida. He was chased out of Canada for tax-evasion.

The funny thing about the "Florida Man" meme...most of the people that do the "Florida Man" thing, are scumbags that move down here from the "bastions of civilization" like NY, NJ, Canada etc. They are opportunistic drifters than know their con is up where they live, and like most con-artists, move on to the next location.

Most of Florida's problems can easily be traced back to scum that fled here, escaping lawsuits and charges up north, before they brought their Brad of farkery here.

Florida was a nice, quite and beautiful place once upon a time. Then some asshole from New York had an idea.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
10 minutes ago  
State in hurricane prone area decries when hurricanes show up. Next up:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
9 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: maxandgrinch: Wow, first Floridaman settles there, then the land developers arrive and profit, and now hurricanes?  Mother Earth doesn't deserve this.

Actually, this is a story of "Canada Man" who bilked coins from the laundry machines in his native land, and decided to cheaply build condos in South Florida. He was chased out of Canada for tax-evasion.

The funny thing about the "Florida Man" meme...most of the people that do the "Florida Man" thing, are scumbags that move down here from the "bastions of civilization" like NY, NJ, Canada etc. They are opportunistic drifters than know their con is up where they live, and like most con-artists, move on to the next location.

Most of Florida's problems can easily be traced back to scum that fled here, escaping lawsuits and charges up north, before they brought their Brad of farkery here.

Florida was a nice, quite and beautiful place once upon a time. Then some asshole from New York had an idea.


I've been wanting to say this for a while. Thanks for saving me all the typing!
 
IRestoreFurniture
6 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: maxandgrinch: Wow, first Floridaman settles there, then the land developers arrive and profit, and now hurricanes?  Mother Earth doesn't deserve this.

Actually, this is a story of "Canada Man" who bilked coins from the laundry machines in his native land, and decided to cheaply build condos in South Florida. He was chased out of Canada for tax-evasion.

The funny thing about the "Florida Man" meme...most of the people that do the "Florida Man" thing, are scumbags that move down here from the "bastions of civilization" like NY, NJ, Canada etc. They are opportunistic drifters than know their con is up where they live, and like most con-artists, move on to the next location.

Most of Florida's problems can easily be traced back to scum that fled here, escaping lawsuits and charges up north, before they brought their Brad of farkery here.

Florida was a nice, quite and beautiful place once upon a time. Then some asshole from New York had an idea.


While I don't know the details of the specific instance you're quoting and I don't want to make light of an ongoing bad situation, but...

Everytime something shiatty in Florida happens, the default retort is to blame it on a transplant or outsider.

Now, law of averages says that at some point you're going to have to own up to your own people.

Because Florida man is based in reality.

Or, better asked; how many generations from 1st will it take for you not call them outsiders?
 
fatalvenom
1 minute ago  

FloriduhGuy: fatalvenom: maxandgrinch: Wow, first Floridaman settles there, then the land developers arrive and profit, and now hurricanes?  Mother Earth doesn't deserve this.

Actually, this is a story of "Canada Man" who bilked coins from the laundry machines in his native land, and decided to cheaply build condos in South Florida. He was chased out of Canada for tax-evasion.

The funny thing about the "Florida Man" meme...most of the people that do the "Florida Man" thing, are scumbags that move down here from the "bastions of civilization" like NY, NJ, Canada etc. They are opportunistic drifters than know their con is up where they live, and like most con-artists, move on to the next location.

Most of Florida's problems can easily be traced back to scum that fled here, escaping lawsuits and charges up north, before they brought their Brad of farkery here.

Florida was a nice, quite and beautiful place once upon a time. Then some asshole from New York had an idea.

I've been wanting to say this for a while. Thanks for saving me all the typing!


Some clownshoe in Iowa wants to rip on Florida usually. That makes me laugh.

The best are the ones that live in the states that have people moving here all the time, non-stop, and decry Florida residents as the problem.

No. No. No.

People born and raised in Florida pre 2000 have a different take. The reason this place has become a "shiathole" is because the scum from every state that biatches about Florida on Fark are MOVING HERE IN DROVES!!!

I'm tired of it. If it sucks so bad here, call your Grammy and Gramps and your Mom and Dad. Tell them to move back to NY/NJ.

It would solve our affordable housing problem. Because it's so farking terrible here, everyone is paying 2x market value for a house to move here. It must be a total dump...🙄
 
