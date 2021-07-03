 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Suspected .... Yeah, that's the ticket   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indigo until proven guilty.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have swallowed the evidence. That way he could dye inside.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time a tanker full of red paint ran into a tanker full of brown paint. The crews were marooned.

/here all week tip your servers
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Nice


Ditto.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x236]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Years ago, crew robbed a bank in Tampa, deal was to equal splits of the money.

One genius stuffs a bundle of bills down his pants. Yup, dye pack. Exploded in the getaway van.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$2500 for his efforts. Banks aren't worth robbing from the front, better off using a suit and a pen.
 
