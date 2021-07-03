 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   If you want to speed in Europe, you'd better do it quickly   (jalopnik.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, European Union, United Kingdom, Automobile, European Commission, European Council, scary-sounding idea, Intelligent Speed Assistance, UK AutoTrader's Rory Reid  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This would never fly in the US, primarily because someone would hake a convincing argument that they need to go over 70mph to outrun rapists, or some other such nonsense.

While I understand high speed crashes are the most fatal, I think the rollout should focus on high risk pedestrian areas first, which are lower speed zones. Like around schools - make it impossible to to go over 25mph. Everyone can get behind safety, can't they?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*shrugs*

Shouldn't be speeding in the first place.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: This would never fly in the US, primarily because someone would hake a convincing argument that they need to go over 70mph to outrun rapists, or some other such nonsense.

While I understand high speed crashes are the most fatal, I think the rollout should focus on high risk pedestrian areas first, which are lower speed zones. Like around schools - make it impossible to to go over 25mph. Everyone can get behind safety, can't they?


You used a lot of words to misspell generate ticket revenue
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: This would never fly in the US, primarily because someone would hake a convincing argument that they need to go over 70mph to outrun rapists, or some other such nonsense.


Was that an accidental marine animal pun, or did you do it on porpoise?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Lsherm: This would never fly in the US, primarily because someone would hake a convincing argument that they need to go over 70mph to outrun rapists, or some other such nonsense.

Was that an accidental marine animal pun, or did you do it on porpoise?


I got a new keyboard and I can't farking type on it, so it was a typo.

However, that was all for good, today I learned:

a) Hake is a word
b) What Hake means
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: iron de havilland: Lsherm: This would never fly in the US, primarily because someone would hake a convincing argument that they need to go over 70mph to outrun rapists, or some other such nonsense.

Was that an accidental marine animal pun, or did you do it on porpoise?

I got a new keyboard and I can't farking type on it, so it was a typo.

However, that was all for good, today I learned:

a) Hake is a word
b) What Hake means


Thank Cod.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Europe, they use speed cameras a lot and there is no "going to court" to argue down a ticket.  They will ticket you for exceeding the speed limit by somewhere around 5-6 KMPH, which for the Americans here is about 3 MPH.

I rented a car in Europe a few years ago that had a speed limiter. I used it a lot.  I also saw several people pulled over by the police.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

oa330_man: In Europe, they use speed cameras a lot and there is no "going to court" to argue down a ticket.  They will ticket you for exceeding the speed limit by somewhere around 5-6 KMPH, which for the Americans here is about 3 MPH.

I rented a car in Europe a few years ago that had a speed limiter. I used it a lot.  I also saw several people pulled over by the police.


I use the Eric Idle approach.

If I'm ever stopped for speeding (and I drive God damn fast when it's safe to do so), I will present my cayman license, with my strongest Irish accent, and either apologise profusely or say I was on my way to the airport to fly home
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it.

DO EEET.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck implementing that.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wir fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Good luck implementing that.


What do you see as the most significant hurdle?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wir fahren fahren fahren auf der Autobahn
Wir fahren fahren fahren auf der Autobahn
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... through a GPS and street sign recognition, a car can try to limit a driver's speed to the speed limit ... Such systems have been in use for a while and at least for now, drivers can override them by pushing the accelerator pedal down further or by disabling the system entirely."

TIL
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: oa330_man: In Europe, they use speed cameras a lot and there is no "going to court" to argue down a ticket.  They will ticket you for exceeding the speed limit by somewhere around 5-6 KMPH, which for the Americans here is about 3 MPH.

I rented a car in Europe a few years ago that had a speed limiter. I used it a lot.  I also saw several people pulled over by the police.

I use the Eric Idle approach.

If I'm ever stopped for speeding (and I drive God damn fast when it's safe to do so), I will present my cayman license, with my strongest Irish accent, and either apologise profusely or say I was on my way to the airport to fly home


One day you'll be asked to show your plane ticket...🛬🔥
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will never happen in the United States because the authorities don't care about safety. Traffic officers exist primarily to issue tickets to pay for their own presence.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.

Otherwise, as a cyclist, watch the f*ck out.
 
Corvus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
MSkow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is something that should, but absolutely farking never will be adopted in the U.S. There is no reason to speed. Also, it may help alleviate some traffic issues.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This would never fly in the US, primarily because someone would hake a convincing argument that they need to go over 70mph to outrun rapists, or some other such nonsense.

While I understand high speed crashes are the most fatal, I think the rollout should focus on high risk pedestrian areas first, which are lower speed zones. Like around schools - make it impossible to to go over 25mph. Everyone can get behind safety, can't they?


It's also an issue of life-death in rural areas, where the fastest way to get your loved ones to an ER is to just drive them. Also, speeding is relative in the US, as limits are determined by how fast people, as a whole, are willing to drive.
 
puny [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who do we speak to in order to vote for a HotY? Seriously, this one was very clever.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The study was done with Norwegian people.

I don't know of many famous Norwegian drivers, but I know that a sample size that small is just ripe for political pickings.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this is why so long as old cars remain drivable, nothing will get me to buy a new car. Fark. That. Nonsense.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: It's also an issue of life-death in rural areas, where the fastest way to get your loved ones to an ER is to just drive them


This is the single most bullshiat excuse I've heard in the last five years, and I'll remind you Trump was president in that time so that should express how farking lame that excuse is.
 
comrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oa330_man: In Europe, they use speed cameras a lot and there is no "going to court" to argue down a ticket.  They will ticket you for exceeding the speed limit by somewhere around 5-6 KMPH, which for the Americans here is about 3 MPH.

I rented a car in Europe a few years ago that had a speed limiter. I used it a lot.  I also saw several people pulled over by the police.


They take your speed and subtract 5km/hr. So if you're going 126 in a 120 zone you get a ticket for 1km/hr over the speed limit, which is about $40.  Cameras are everywhere and you never see cops on the road.

You learn to use your cruise control here all the time and just set it to 124.
 
lithven
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I actually would love a selectable speed limiter.  For example, driving through a school zone I could set a limit to 20 so I can watch for kids instead of focusing on my speedometer to make sure I don't inch over and give a traffic cop a boner.  Having said that I've experienced / seen many near misses when the rate of traffic is much faster than the speed limit except for one person who won't go 1 mph over what the sign says (normally in the left lane). In fact, when I took driver ed 25+ years ago we were taught to "go with the flow".  I.E. if the traffic is going 5-10 over, even though it is technically illegal, it is safer to speed too rather than be a rolling road hazard.  In the years since I've come to agree with that guidance completely.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Likwit: This will never happen in the United States because the authorities don't care about safety. Traffic officers exist primarily to issue tickets to pay for their own presence.


And yet the US for the most part has lower speed limits than much of Europe.

The thorn is mostly the current overemphasis on "Freedumb" in certain parts of the US. People who never saw much reason to go 90 mph will protest cars limited against it, because "Liburtee!"
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hitler this and Hitler that. The autobahn was Hitler's idea, blame him, like all you other farkers do for everything that's wrong.
 
KiwDaWabbit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MSkow: There is no reason to speed.


I bet you've never driven through South Dakota.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Hitler this and Hitler that. The autobahn was Hitler's idea, blame him, like all you other farkers do for everything that's wrong.


I blame FARK, but that's just me.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MSkow: That is something that should, but absolutely farking never will be adopted in the U.S. There is no reason to speed. Also, it may help alleviate some traffic issues.


yesterday on Fark there was an article addressing Japan putting black boxes into their future domestic use cars. promote better driving or something. it will be in the USA soon and insurance companies will have even bigger profit years to report.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.