 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   Apparently the key to pulling a gun on the cops and not getting shot is wearing diapers   (wfsb.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica, English-language films, Firearm, Police, NEW HAVEN, Discrimination, Racism, Handgun, Racism in the United States  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2021 at 12:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police say they had been conducting an investigation on the second floor of the building when a child found the firearm unattended on a bed.

I'll admit I'm a little cynical, but does anyone want to place bets that a cop left the firearm on the bed? The wording sounds suspect.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no dog, subby.

The police did try shooting back, but it all just went over the gunslinger's head.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say police, I return fire, fark cops, every last one of them (white, but a vet, and I do not fire "for effect", I shoot to kill)

/who is that at the door, prolly a deadman
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The firearm had a red laser attached to it.

New movie idea: Terminator Baby

media.giphy.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Friday night fark PIGS
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Say police, I return fire, fark cops, every last one of them (white, but a vet, and I do not fire "for effect", I shoot to kill)

/who is that at the door, prolly a deadman


Adorable
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
doppiaggiitalioti.comView Full Size

RoboCop 2 - Dying Sucks [HD]
Youtube N7sOUCH5lnU
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next....!!!!!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Police say they had been conducting an investigation on the second floor of the building when a child found the firearm unattended on a bed.

I'll admit I'm a little cynical, but does anyone want to place bets that a cop left the firearm on the bed? The wording sounds suspect.


Once parents learn their toddler can lift a Glock, it changes their perspective a bit. For example, bedtimes are more negotiable and bathtime gets toy duckies AND dinosaurs.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Babyface Finster never got away with it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.