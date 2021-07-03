 Skip to content
Today's 1987 headline: "STUDENTS FLEE FIELD AS COMPUTER 'FAD' FADES"
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CRAB STUFFED FILLET FOR $9.95?!?!?!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good to know my career field was declared a fad when I was a child.

/To be fair, I didn't go to college for CS until I had already been in the field for a decade
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Good to know my career field was declared a fad when I was a child.

/To be fair, I didn't go to college for CS until I had already been in the field for a decade


Late 90s? No, you didn't need a degree back then.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 87 I was taking calculus and programming (pascal/fortran) and loving the hell out of it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I started CS just after the dot com bubble burst and I heard this a lot. It didn't make any sense then either.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The personal computer was definitely a fad in the early-mid 80s. Lots of people bought these things, and later realized they couldn't really do much that mattered to them (their kids on the other hand...)

//source: me, apple II kid, 30y career in software
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Good to know my career field was declared a fad when I was a child.

/To be fair, I didn't go to college for CS until I had already been in the field for a decade


I never got a CS degree and I'm almost 30 years in application development and systems design.
But will finish my masters in CS soon I hope.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey cool, you can eat Marco Polo for at lunch for a good price:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess it depends on what you want to focus on in the field but in my experience nobody who knows SQL will ever go hungry in IT.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I guess it depends on what you want to focus on in the field but in my experience nobody who knows SQL will ever go hungry in IT.


SQL's like the simplest language there is.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the FARK do I need #!$@ing logarithms for ?!.!
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Hey cool, you can eat Marco Polo for at lunch for a good price:

[Fark user image 227x162]


That caught my eye, too. What the hell was a Marco Polo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I need to know is how to say "endpoint" and some basic XML and I'm making six figures.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Bootleg: Good to know my career field was declared a fad when I was a child.

/To be fair, I didn't go to college for CS until I had already been in the field for a decade

Late 90s? No, you didn't need a degree back then.


Early aughts, through the military.

/I was in basic when we pushed into Iraq, to be specific.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Mugato: Bootleg: Good to know my career field was declared a fad when I was a child.

/To be fair, I didn't go to college for CS until I had already been in the field for a decade

Late 90s? No, you didn't need a degree back then.

Early aughts, through the military.


Oh. That's when me and all my programmer friends got laid off.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was this around the time the games market collapsed because of shiatty shovelware?

And when games became something people made to something corporations with hundreds of staff made?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

b0rscht: In 87 I was taking calculus and programming (pascal/fortran) and loving the hell out of it.


Oh God, Pascal was my first programming language if you don't count Turtle/Logo. I loved the hell out of it. Then I went to college for mechanical engineering and took Fortran 77. Fortran did, does, and always will suck farking ass. I understand the necessity, especially for double precision programming, but holy Christ it was an unfriendly language to program in.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CHARACTER(LEN=30) :: Format
Format = "(5X, I5.2, F10.3, A, ES14.7)"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: I guess it depends on what you want to focus on in the field but in my experience nobody who knows SQL will ever go hungry in IT.

SQL's like the simplest language there is.


(13 million rows of data in Oracle db table)

select *
from huge_fn_table
where trim(some_column) = 'fart';
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's CS programs will never produce the kinds of minds that had to handle MVS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I guess it depends on what you want to focus on in the field but in my experience nobody who knows SQL will ever go hungry in IT.


I was in IT for 6 years doing SQL/db admin work, hated it jumped ship did logistics/construction for 6 years, now im coming back to IT with everything I remember about SQL and just landed a gov. job managing data. SQL is a meal ticket that keeps on giving.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.


The number of sorting algorithms that I have written in my programming career is holding steady at precisely zero.
 
barc0001
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: SQL is a meal ticket that keeps on giving.


Truer words have never been spoken.

Also as an IT/sysadmin type I've been working for 30 years waiting to be "automated out of a job".  Here's what happens with these smarter systems - although they internally work well enough they don't play well with each other at all and since people want them to that means even more work for people like me - and higher pay grade work at that.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like people fled the Gourmet House fad, too, it closed a couple of years after this article/ad was published https://www.bismarckcafe.com/blogs/wi​k​i/gourmet-house-restaurant
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Mugato: He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.

The number of sorting algorithms that I have written in my programming career is holding steady at precisely zero.


No doubt...
sort -u -f
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: I guess it depends on what you want to focus on in the field but in my experience nobody who knows SQL will ever go hungry in IT.

SQL's like the simplest language there is.


People can generally write queries, but I have never seen a schema that isn't farked up.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Mugato: He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.

The number of sorting algorithms that I have written in my programming career is holding steady at precisely zero.


Yeah, developing an intuition for when a sort allows some process to be done significantly faster (e.g. turning an O(n2) problem into an O(nlogn) problem) is far more important in day to day life than being able to code a sort.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
growing up in a small town in No.NJ USA there was Carl's Catering downtown. they had broasted chicken that got cooked up in these large cylindrical cookers. the chicken was wonderful, all the juice in there, a very light coating/breading. yum.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Clickbait circa 1987.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Badmoodman: Hey cool, you can eat Marco Polo for at lunch for a good price:

[Fark user image 227x162]

That caught my eye, too. What the hell was a Marco Polo?

[Fark user image image 667x1189]


Fancy spaghetti.
cdn.greatlifepublishing.netView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scumm: The personal computer was definitely a fad in the early-mid 80s. Lots of people bought these things, and later realized they couldn't really do much that mattered to them (their kids on the other hand...)

//source: me, apple II kid, 30y career in software


Vic20, Com64, Amiga, 37 years IT (4 years Army to get the school money)
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A good friend warned me when I told him I was starting the CS track that they force Calculus on the CS freshmen simply because they want to see who is CS material (those that pass) and "Management Information Systems" material. It was true in my class.
I suppose the other sciences have their hurdle class to weed out the weak ones.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
errr, 27
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Look, I was five at the time. I couldn't get even ITT tech to take my transcript seriously! I knew my letters and numbers up to 128 and even the theme to M*A*S*H*! Couldn't get in until 2003; then the great offshoring happened and I got stuck on hell desk duty. By then, I was too old for silicon valley.

/Stupid ITT tech...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Winterlight: Badmoodman: Hey cool, you can eat Marco Polo for at lunch for a good price:

[Fark user image 227x162]

That caught my eye, too. What the hell was a Marco Polo?

[Fark user image image 667x1189]

Fancy spaghetti.
[cdn.greatlifepublishing.net image 728x970]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Julia Child's fancy spaghetti
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

b0rscht: In 87 I was taking calculus and programming (pascal/fortran) and loving the hell out of it.


In '88 I bailed out on a basic first year programming class, because I didn't speak your guys' language and knew that I never would.

"Leave it to the pros", I recall thinking.
 
dustman81
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buckwebb: A good friend warned me when I told him I was starting the CS track that they force Calculus on the CS freshmen simply because they want to see who is CS material (those that pass) and "Management Information Systems" material. It was true in my class.
I suppose the other sciences have their hurdle class to weed out the weak ones.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/CS grad
//Yes, Calculus was our weed out class
///Haven't used calculus since
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.


abstrusegoose.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My wife is working on her PHD in this field right now so I'm getting a kick.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xcott: Today's CS programs will never produce the kinds of minds that had to handle MVS.

[Fark user image 850x681]


Really? You somehow think todays distributed systems are less complex?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, they were smart to get out. Just today, I nearly got run down by a Bentley driven by some VCR-repair billionaire.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad I got a CS degree since it's a skeleton key for getting a foot into just about any job area in tech companies, but I had no idea how much math and theory it would take.  Pumping lemma says what?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buckwebb: A good friend warned me when I told him I was starting the CS track that they force Calculus on the CS freshmen simply because they want to see who is CS material (those that pass) and "Management Information Systems" material. It was true in my class.
I suppose the other sciences have their hurdle class to weed out the weak ones.


That's what they did for us, too.  They figured that if you couldn't handle calculus, you probably weren't going to get through assembly language.  No relation, just "can you handle something technical."

But the assembly language class was the real hurdle class.  The calculus requirement was just to throttle the number of students attempting it.  And all the classes afterward were all in assembly:  data structures in assembly, operating systems in assembly, etc.  By the end of the program some students were more comfortable reading hex dumps than source listings.  I guess it was weed-out classes all the way through.

Nowadays, kids just get a taste of assembly in some architecture course, and you can't justify making them do it a lot or for real.  It's a shame, because it teaches a certain rigorous low-level mindset you just can't get from higher-level programming languages.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Sum Dum Gai: Mugato: He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.

The number of sorting algorithms that I have written in my programming career is holding steady at precisely zero.

Yeah, developing an intuition for when a sort allows some process to be done significantly faster (e.g. turning an O(n2) problem into an O(nlogn) problem) is far more important in day to day life than being able to code a sort.


But if you actually understand the sort algorithms you don't have to use intuition. You just pick the right one for the problem. Difference between people writing frameworks vs using frameworks is people writing frameworks have vacation homes in Aspen.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Mugato: He did have a point, I had to take three calculus courses, number theory and a lot of other bullshiat I never had to use in real life.

The number of sorting algorithms that I have written in my programming career is holding steady at precisely zero.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: I guess it depends on what you want to focus on in the field but in my experience nobody who knows SQL will ever go hungry in IT.

SQL's like the simplest language there is.

People can generally write queries, but I have never seen a schema that isn't farked up.


When I ask someone what does it take to house and query 10 billion rows of data I get a deer in the headlight look.  To this day database design is probably still considered by many to be Black Magic and voodoo. Because you can write python scripts or C sharp code does not mean you know how a database engine sift and sort through data stored somewhere. And I say that as someone who taught others python and C-sharp and also database design. They both involve some form of code but the mindset is not usually the same. And that's what gets people.
 
